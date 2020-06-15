Louisville Adds to Class of 2025 with Verbal from SOLO’s Ryan Hogan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Ryan Hogan of SOLO Aquatics in New England has verbally committed to Louisville for fall 2021.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Louisville! A big thank you to my family, coaches, friends and teammates that have helped me along the way. GO CARDS!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:42.17

500 free – 4:31.29

1000 free – 9:24.07

1650 free – 15:45.38

100 back – 50.82

200 back – 1:48.58

200 breast – 2:04.83

200 IM – 1:51.01

400 IM – 3:55.13

Hogan holds SOLO Aquatics team records in the 1000/1650 free, 200 back and 400 IM. At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Hogan scored in the 400 IM C-final and finished 23rd overall. He hit best times in almost all of his events at that meet, where he also placed 25th in the mile. Last summer, at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, he clocked a 4:27.89 to take 11th overall in the 400 IM. He also finished top four in the 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free and 200 back at the 2019 New England LC Championships last summer.

Louisville had three men between 4:16 and 4:20 last season in the 500 free, and two who were just under 15:00 in the mile. They won’t lose anyone to graduations going into next season. Mitchell Whyte led the Cardinals in the 200 back last year at 1:39.46 from his ACC Champs runner-up performance, while Daniel Sos led them in the 400 IM (3:45.1). Those two events are Hogan’s strongest non-free races, and Sos will graduate after next year while Whyte has two seasons left.

Hogan joins Louisville’s class of 2025, which already includes verbal commitments from Eli Shoyat, John Bossler, Luke Shourds, Murilo Sartori, and Owen Taylor.

