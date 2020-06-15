SwimSwam Podcast: David Marsh on How Small Changes Turn to Gold Medals

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2016 Olympic head coach David Marsh and picked his brain on how small changes can make huge differences, especially when you want them to. Marsh has a history of working with athletes for a very short amount of time and it making a big difference.

This first started with none other than SwimSwam Co-founder Mel Stewart, as Mel went to train with Marsh for 8 weeks in the summer of 1990. Marsh made technical changes with Mel, and the next January in 1991, Mel broke his first world record in the 200 fly in 1:55.69.

Marsh goes in-depth about other athletes he’s trained to success, including Cullen Jones, who was a toss-up to make the 2008 Olympic team heading into Trials, but who stormed his way onto the team in the 4×100 free relay.