Akron Lands Verbal Commitment from IMer Kendall Craig for 2021

Kendall Craig from Evans City, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal pledge to the University of Akron’s class of 2025.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Akron! I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for their constant and continued support. So happy to be a Zip!”

A rising senior Seneca Valley Senior High School, Craig was an A-finalist in the 200 IM at the 2020 Pennsylvania High School AAA State Championships in March. Craig finished 7th in the IM (2:04.22) and 22nd in the 100 free (53.02). She also anchored the 8th-place Seneca Valley medley relay (23.59), contributing significantly to the Raiders’ 14th-place team finish.

Craig represents Seneca Valley Swim Club when she is not swimming in high school. During her junior year, she improved her personal best times in the SCY 50/100 free, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Her 100 free and 200 IM times came out of high school swimming; most of the others were achieved in December at the Club Mountaineer Winter Invite. There, she won the 100 fly, was runner-up in the 200 IM and 400 IM, placed 3rd in the 50/100 free and 100 breast, and took 6th in the 100 back. She left the meet with new times in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:03.63

400 IM – 4:32.53

100 fly – 58.12

100 breast – 1:07.45

100 back – 59.97

50 free – 24.60

100 free – 52.53

Craig will suit up for the Zips with fellow class of 2025 commits Abby Daniel and Amelia Kane. She will be an immediate-impact player when she arrives in Akron. She would have scored in the A final of the 200 IM and the B final of the 400 IM at 2020 Mid-American Conference Championships, where Akron won its seventh MAC title with 811 points. It took 55.80 in the 100 fly, 1:04.31 in the 100 breast, 56.25 in the 100 back, and 23.52/51.49 in the 50/100 free to score at conference.

