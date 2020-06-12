2019 Irish National Champion Amelia Kane Verbals to Akron for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Akron has picked up Irish national champion Amelia Kane to join their class of 2025 next fall.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Akron! Can’t wait to be a Lady Zip!! #gozips

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

200 free – 2:05.02 / 1:49.74

400 free – 4:23.54 / 4:55.28

200 back – 2:18.96 / 2:03.02

200 fly – 2:18.21 / 2:01.99

200 IM – 2:19.86 / 2:03.11

400 IM – 4:52.89 / 4:18.09

At the 2019 Irish Summer National Championships, Kane won titles in the 400 free, 200 back and 200 fly. In December, at the 2019 Irish SC Nationals, she added wins in the 400 free and 800 free. Internationally, Kane has competed at the 2018 and 2019 European Junior Champs for Team Ireland, the 2019 European SC Champs, as well as the 2019 World Jr Champs. She qualified for the 200 IM semifinals at the 2019 Euro Juniors and placed 15th overall.

Akron is one of the top mid-major programs in the country, and they’re coming off winning the 2020 MAC title. With her converted bests, Kane would’ve made 2020 MAC A-finals in the 500 free, 200 IM, 200 free and 400 IM. She would’ve ranked third on Akron’s top times list last season in both the 200 free and 400 IM.

Akron just graduated Jessica Bonezzi and Jackie Pash, two of their top IMers, along with Sofia Henell (Henell and Pash were their #2 and #3 200 freestylers last season, respectively). Kane will still have a season of overlap with Sarah Watson, who led Akron last season in the 200 IM (1:57.53), 100 free (48.91) and 50 free (22.60).

Kane joins Abby Daniel of Virginia in Akron’s class of 2025.

