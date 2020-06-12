Texas 6A State Finalist Maddie Welborn Chooses Kentucky for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katy Aquatics freestyler Maddie Welborn has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for 2021.

I’m so excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to the swim and study at the University of Kentucky! I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who helped make this possible. Can’t wait to be a Wildcat! I can’t wait to join such a strong group of athletes and coaches who take academics as seriously as swimming.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.43

100 free – 50.82

200 free – 1:49.78

500 free – 4:54.93

100 back – 56.73

200 back – 2:00.63

At the 2020 Texas 6A State Championships, Welborn placed in A-finals of both the 100 free and 200 free. She went 50.99 to take seventh in the 100 free and 1:50.45 to take eighth in the 200 free representing Seven Lakes High School. She also led off Seven Lakes’ 200 medley and 200 free relays, which both placed in the B-final at that meet.

The Kentucky women climbed to third at the 2020 SEC Championships, but they just graduated Asia Seidt and Ali Galyer. Two of the top individual scorers in the conference, they were also key freestyle relay pieces. Welborn will still get a year of overlap with Kentucky’s top returning sprinter, Riley Gaines (22.8/49.0/1:44.7). She’ll also get two years with Beth McNeese, who improved from 1:50.0/4:50.1/17:19.4 to 1:47.3/4:38.9/16:13.7 in a huge first season with the Wildcats.

Welborn joins Megan Ciezczak, Annie Galvin, Madeline Wenig and Sydney Stricklin.

