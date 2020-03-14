Ames Cyclone Backstroker Annie Galvin Delivers Verbal To Kentucky for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annie Galvin, a junior at Ames Senior High School and a member of Ames Cyclone Aquatic Club in Iowa, has made her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Kentucky in the fall of 2021. A backstroker and butterflier, Galvin will be joining a Wildcats team that specializes in producing top-notch backstrokers, including 2019 backstroke First Team All-Americans and current team members Asia Seidt and Ali Gayler. There will be no collegiate crossover (barring an NCAA relief for winter sport athletes who had their championship meets cancelled extending eligibility).

“I chose the University of Kentucky because of the amazing team

culture, coaches, and academic resources. I know that they are going

to develop me not only as an athlete, but a person as well. Huge thank

you to my whole support system for everything they’ve done for me! I

can’t wait to be a Wildcat!!”

At the 2019 Iowa Girls High School State Championship meet, Galvin won a bronze medal in the 200 yard IM (2:05.41) and was the runner up in the 100-yard backstroke (55.74) behind Indiana commit Katie Broderick. At the Iowa Swimming Senior Championships, she was the 5th place finisher in the 100-yard backstroke (55.35) and finished in 6th in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke (24.09 and 2:03.65 respectively).

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 55.02

200 back – 2:01.24

100 fly – 55.83

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 51.69

Galvin will be joining fellow backstroker Sydney Stricklin as well as Madeline Wenig, Megan Ciezczak, and Emma Hermeston as members of the Wildcats’ class of 2025

