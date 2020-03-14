Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimMAC Backstroker Kylie Yoder Stays In State With North Carolina Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

 Kylie Yoder, a junior at Weddington High School and a member of SwimMAC Carolina, has made her verbal commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2021. A backstroker and butterflier, Yoder looks to join a Tar Heels team that finished in 4th place at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships after finishing in 7th as a team in 2019.

At the 2020 North Carolina 3A High School State Championship meet, Yoder finished in 7th place in the 100-yard butterfly (57.19) and walked away with a bronze medal in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.83). Over the summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro, she finished in 9th place in the 200 LCM IM (2:22.14) and 5th place in the 200 LCM freestyle (2:04.91).

Top Times in Yards:

  • 100 back – 57.17
  • 200 back – 2:01.01
  • 100 free – 51.68
  • 200 free – 1:50.56
  • 100 fly – 56.36
  • 400 IM – 4:24.71

North Carolina was able to get sophomores Grace Countie and Sophie Lindner into the ‘A’ final of the 100-yard backstroke at the ACC Championship meet this year, which means Yoder will have some top-notch competition in practice during her freshman year. She will join a very diverse Tar Heels’ class of 2025 made up of Olivia and Georgia Nel, Greer Pattison, Katie Rauch, Skyler Smith, Madeline Singletary, and Elizabeth Soward.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour 

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!