SwimMAC Backstroker Kylie Yoder Stays In State With North Carolina Commitment

Kylie Yoder, a junior at Weddington High School and a member of SwimMAC Carolina, has made her verbal commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2021. A backstroker and butterflier, Yoder looks to join a Tar Heels team that finished in 4th place at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships after finishing in 7th as a team in 2019.

At the 2020 North Carolina 3A High School State Championship meet, Yoder finished in 7th place in the 100-yard butterfly (57.19) and walked away with a bronze medal in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.83). Over the summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro, she finished in 9th place in the 200 LCM IM (2:22.14) and 5th place in the 200 LCM freestyle (2:04.91).

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 57.17

200 back – 2:01.01

100 free – 51.68

200 free – 1:50.56

100 fly – 56.36

400 IM – 4:24.71

North Carolina was able to get sophomores Grace Countie and Sophie Lindner into the ‘A’ final of the 100-yard backstroke at the ACC Championship meet this year, which means Yoder will have some top-notch competition in practice during her freshman year. She will join a very diverse Tar Heels’ class of 2025 made up of Olivia and Georgia Nel, Greer Pattison, Katie Rauch, Skyler Smith, Madeline Singletary, and Elizabeth Soward.

