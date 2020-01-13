AZ DI Swimmer of the Year Greer Pattison Commits to UNC Chapel Hill (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Greer Pattison has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m so incredibly thankful for my family, my Chaparral High School and Scottsdale Aquatic Club coaches, my friends and everyone who has supported me in my decision to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill! I couldn’t be happier to become a part of the Tar Heel family!”

The Chaparral High School junior earned the title of Division I Girls Swimmer of the Year at the end of her state meet. The back and free sprinter competed at the 2019 Arizona High School Division I Girls State Championship, where she took home two individual gold medals as well as two gold medals for her relay swims. During her first finals performance, Pattison led off the 200 medley relay with a 50 backstroke split of 24.97. The relay comprising of Blakely Schuricht, Morgan Brophy, and Riley Courtney earned Chaparral’s first gold medal of the meet. In the 50 free, Pattison lowered her prelims time of 23.20 to 23.15, remaining first ahead of Nicole Kelp (23.71) of Liberty High School. Pattison won the 100 back by 2.68 seconds. She powered to the wall in 53.79, which is only 0.24 off of her personal best time. Ashely Strouse, Samantha Krew, and Brophy swam the first three legs of the 400 free relay, leaving it to Pattison to anchor. She came home with a time of 50.66, and the women finished 6.6 seconds ahead of second-place Xavier College Prep. The women won the Division I state title for the 6th consecutive year. Pattison is now a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

In December, Pattison represented Scottsdale Aquatic Club at the 2019 USA Swimming Winter Juniors West Championships. She qualified for the A-final in the 100 back, finishing 7th overall. She also competed at Nationals this summer, swimming the 50m free (26.80) and the 100m back (1:03.52), as well as time trials in the 200m back (2:18.89) and the 100m free (57.73).

Top SCY times:

100 Back – 53.55

200 Back– 1:57.09

200 IM – 2:03.30

100 Fly – 55.39

50 free – 22.93

100 free – 50.13

Pattison is the first known commit for the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s class of 2025.

