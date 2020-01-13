Purdue Sweeps Michigan State in Big Ten Dual

PURDUE vs MICHIGAN STATE

January 10, 2019

Morgan J.Burke Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Purdue – 184 Michigan State – 113

WOMEN

Purdue – 187.5 Michigan State – 107.5

Purdue handled Michigan State in a Big Ten dual meet in West Lafayette on January 10th. Purdue’s women went 1-2-3 in 6 events on the day. In the 200 free, Natalie Myers led the way, getting her hand on the wall in 1:52.14. Myers had the fastest 2nd 100 split in the field, splitting 56.94 on the 2nd half of the race. Boilermaker teammates Kendra Bowen and Elissa Haake were the next two swimmers in, touching in 1;53.39 and 1:53.80 respectively.

In the next women’s event, the 100 back, Purdue again took the top 3 spots. Freshman mallory jump was the winner, clocking in at 56.50, just slightly ahead of teammates Tessa Wrightson (56.85), and Natalie Mudd (56.92). Mudd led at the 50, flipping in 27.67, but it was Jump who came home the fastest, splitting 28.66 on the 2nd 50. The Boilermakers were also 1-2-3 in the 100 free, where freshman Claire Abbasse was victorious with a 51.97, marking the only time in the field under 52 seconds. Megan Johnson touched 2nd (52.03) and Kendra Bowen was 3rd (52.57). Abbasse and Johnson swam very similar races, with Abbasse splitting 25.17/26.80 and Johnson 25.09/26.94. Purdue also had the 4th fastest swimmer in the field, McKenna Jule (52.98), however her swim did not count towards points because she was the 4th fastest swimmer on her team.

The Boilermakers kept that momentum coming out of the break, with Mallory Jump (2:01.93), Kathryn Mueller (2:05.07), and Natalie Mudd (2:05.15) taking the top 3 spots in the 200 back. Jump was actually 2nd at the 100 mark, however she was significantly faster than anyone else in the field on the back half of the race, giving her the comfortable margin of victory she ended with.

Mallory Jump won a 3rd event on the day when the women’s 100 fly rolled around, where she posted a 55.67. That time was good enough to give Jump the win by over a second. Reagan Thom was 2nd in 56.89, and Kelsey Macaddino touched 3rd in 57.69. The Boilermakers also swept the women’s 1 meter diving, with Emily Bretscher, Maggie Merriman, and Maycey Vieta taking 1-3 respectively.

Michigan State freshman Emma Inch was dominant in the women’s 1000 free, clocking a 10:14.18 to win the event by 11 seconds. That swim is more or less in line with Inch’s dual meet performances this season. Notably, she came home in 29.8 on the last 50, which was over a second faster than anyone else in the field.

Nick McDowell was a double event winner for the Boilermaker men. McDowell first won the men’s 1000 free with a 9:35.03, taking the event by over 8 seconds. He then went on to win the 500 free with a 4:30.99, touching the wall 1st by 2.20 seconds.

Michigan State’s Aidan Farley continued to be a force in the men’s 200 free. Farley swam a 1:39.69 in the 200 free, winning the event by nearly 3 seconds. He was very consistent in his race, splitting 25.42, 25.53, and 25.59 on the last 3 50s. Michael Schwers also continued to be hot for the Spartans in the men’s 100 fly, where he swam a 49.50. Schwers was the only swimmer in the field to break 50 seconds.

Purdue freshman Michael Juengel won the men’s 100 back. Juengel won the event by nearly 2 seconds, posting a 49.55. He was also speedy leading off the Purdue men’s 200 medley relay, where he split a 22.77

PRESS RELEASE – PURDUE:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Seven Boilermakers won multiple events as the Purdue swimming & diving teams were victorious in 27 of the 32 events in a dual meet sweep of Michigan State on Friday at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

Mallory Jump touched first in both backstroke events as well as the 100 butterfly, running her season total for individual victories to seven. She is now tied for the women’s team lead with Emily Bretscher after the junior diver swept the springboard events at dual meet for the third time this season.

All-American Nikola Aćin made his season debut Friday, returning from injury. He swept the freestyle sprints, leading the way as the men enjoyed 1-2 finishes in both events.

Nick McDowell swept the distance freestyle events vs. Michigan State for the fourth consecutive year. He’s now at seven individual event victories this season. Only Greg Duncan has move event wins (8) for Purdue. The junior diver also swept the springboard events at a dual meet for the third time. Duncan has won eight of the nine events in which he has competed at NCAA meets. Bretscher is an similarly impressive 7-for-9 in event wins.

Freshman Claire Abbasse not only swept the freestyle sprints but also anchored both of Purdue’s relay teams to victory.

Brett Riley was a two-time winner (200 back, 200 IM) for the second weekend in a row. He joined Jump as the only Boilermakers to win multiple events at Saturday’s FIU Sprint Invite and the first dual meet of the new calendar year.

Three members of the women’s junior class demonstrated their versatility by winning their secondary events. That trio included Natalie Myers (200 free), Riley Kishman (200 IM) and Gretta DeCoursey (500 free).

Four different Boilermakers won a breaststroke race, with Jinq En Phee (100), Sylvia Kobylak (200), Trent Pellini (100) and Will Schrensky (200) comprising that quintet. Phee and Schrensky won a breaststroke race for the second weekend in a row.

Ryan Hrosik and Ryan Lawrence contributed to both of Purdue’s relay winners.

The Boilermakers are back in action Saturday, Jan. 25 for their annual rivalry dual with Indiana. Action is set for 11 a.m. ET in Bloomington.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN STATE:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State traveled to West Lafayette, Ind. on Friday night to take on Purdue University. The men fell to the Boilermakers, (184-113), while the women were defeated 187.5-107.5.

“Credit to Purdue they competed well. We swam really well tonight and had a pretty good meet,” said head coach Matt Gianiodis . “ Emma Inch has a really good meet. I thought Michael Schwers swam really well and won two events. We were really close on a few of them and we’ve got some work to do before Oakland.”

The Spartans first victory of the night was claimed by freshman Emma Inch in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:14.18, while freshman Sophia Balow came in second (10:28.15).

In the 200 freestyle, junior Aidan Farley took first place, clocking a time of 1:39.69.

Both junior Marie Dickson and Inch placed in the 200 butterfly. Dickson took first, (2:05.32), and Inch finished third (2:05.48).

The men also had two swimmers place in the 200 butterfly. Seniors Michael Schwers and Scott Piper took first and second place with times of 1:50.60 and 1:52.68, respectively.

Schwers claimed his second victory of the night in the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.50 and freshman Brad Sanford took third (50.61).

The Spartans women swept the top three spots in the 200 IM. Dickson finished in first, (2:07.57), junior Abbey Neveling took second, (2:09.10) and sophomore Kelley Heron took third, (2:12.89).

The women’s 400 freestyle relay captured the final win of the night, (3:34.56), swam by Chloe Reed , Kennedy Truex , Allie Heineman and Olivia Chick .

The Spartans are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. as they host the Oakland Golden Grizzles.