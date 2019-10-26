North Carolina Secures Verbal Commitment from South Africa’s Nel Twins for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

South African twin sisters Olivia Nel and Georgia Nel have confirmed their verbal commitment to swim and study at University of North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2021. Their mother, Annette Cowley, was a sprint freestyler and swam for the 4x NCAA Championship team at Texas from 1985 to 1988.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to race and train under the guidance of Coach Mark Gangloff and his dynamic team of coaches and swimmers and look forward to being part of and contributing to this amazing program. UNC Chapel Hill is also recognized as one of the top academic institutions in the US, so that was also an important factor in our decision.”

Olivia is a sprint freestyle and backstroke specialist, while Georgia concentrates on sprint and middle distance free and IM. “We are excited about what the future holds, and potentially looking at some new events with Coach Mark too. As an Olympian himself, Mark understands the commitment and focus that goes into achieving the highest honor on the world stage. We are absolutely thrilled! Go Tar Heels!!” they added.

Last April, at the South African Senior Nationals (LCM) in Durban, Olivia won the 50 back and finished 3rd in the 50 free and 100 back. She qualified for Junior Worlds in the 50/100 free and 100 back. Although she was selected to represent South Africa at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, she had to withdraw due to a torn ligament on the ankle. At the South African Junior Nationals in Durban in March, she won gold in the 50 free and 50/100 back and silver in the 100 free.

Georgia was a silver medalist in the 100 free and a bronze medalist in the 50/200 free at the recent South African Short Course Championships in Pietermaritzburg in August. In May she was selected to the South African Senior Youth Squad after her performance at Senior Nationals.

Olivia Nel best times (converted to SCY):

50 free: 26.01 LCM (22.71), 25.63 LCM relay split (22.36), 25.35 SCM (22.83)

100 free: 56.88 LCM (49.80), 56.29 SCM (50.71)

50m back: 29.36 LCM, (25.90) 28.54 SCM (25.71)

100 back: 1:03.63 LCM (56.24), 1:01. 83 SCM (55.70)

50 fly: 28.11 LCM (24.69)

Georgia Nel best times (converted to SCY):

50 free: 27.12 LCM (23.71), 26.93 LCM relay split (23.54), 26.26 SCM (23.65), 26.00 SCM relay split (23.42)

100 free: 57.75 LCM (50.58), 56.78 SCM (51.15)

200 free: 2:02.91 SCM (1:50.72)

400 free: 4:23.5 SCM (5:01.14)

100 back: 1:03.69 SCM (57.37)

200 IM: 2:19.69 SCM (2:05.84)

