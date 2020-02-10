UNC Women Grab Another Breaststroker: Junior Nationals Medalist Skyler Smith

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olympic Trials qualifier Skyler Smith has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina. Currently a junior at Valley Christian High School in California, Smith is scheduled to arrive in Chapel Hill in the fall of 2021.

“ I am SO extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic success at the 🔵⚪️ “ University of North Carolina Chapel-hill! I am blessed to have had all the support from my family, friends, and coaches throughout this process. I chose UNC for the outstanding academics, phenomenal athletics, and the overall school culture. I couldn’t be anymore excited about joining the tar heel family!! #GOTARHEELS!🔵⚪️ “

Smith finished 3rd at the 2020 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet in the girls’ 100 yard breaststroke, swimming a best time of 1:00.55. She placed 5th in that same event at last year’s California High School State Championship meet in 1:02.40.

Smith joins a parade of breaststrokers committing to the Tar Heels, who are in the midst of their first full recruiting cycle under new head coach Mark Gangloff – a two-time Olympic gold medalist as a breaststroker on American medley relays.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 1:00.55

200 breast – 2:14.29

100 free – 52.77

200 free – 1:56.58

200 IM – 2:08.24

Already as a junior, Smith has dropped 1.4 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, her best event. That comes after a sophomore season where she didn’t drop any time in the same event. While she’s still very much primarily a sprint breaststroke, she’s making a lot of progress over 200 yards as well: so far as a junior, she’s dropped over 5 seconds in that event.

At Junior Nationals over the summer, Smith swam a 1:10.97 in the 100 breaststroke in long course, wrapping a summer where she dropped almost a second-and-a-half in total. That put her under the Olympic Trials qualifying standard. The time also ranks her 84th in USA Swimming’s global 18 & Under rankings in the event.

Other Accolades for Smith:

28th-fastest 100 yard breaststroker in the 13-14 history (1:01.93)

Bronze medalist at the Speedo Junior National Championships in the 100 meter breaststroke.

Among deep and versatile class of 2020 for the UNC women, which are poised to the course of fortune for the program, are breaststrokers Katharine Ward (1:02.9/2:16.0), Victoria Ireland (1:02.2/2:16.2), and Lexi Rudolph (1:02.9/2:14.9). Smith, in the class of 2021, has best times faster than all 3 already, in spite of being a year younger.

Smith does her club training with Peak Swimming.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.