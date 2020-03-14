Connecticut State Champion Ella Dyjak Commits To Florida State For 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Dyjak, a junior at Waterford High School and a member of the Connecticut Aquatic Club, has made a verbal commitment to swim for Florida State University in the fall of 2021. Primarily a distance swimmer, Dyjak’s career-best time in the 1,650-yard freestyle would have been the third-fastest time on this year’s Seminole squad. The Seminoles also have five women between 4:51 and 4:54 in the 500-yard freestyle; Dyjak currently has a best time of a 4:56.

At the 2020 Connecticut Swimming Senior Championships, Dyjak was a two-event champion in the 1,000 and 1,650-yard freestyle (10:16.08 and 16:55.85 respectively) and was also the runner up in the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.51). At Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – East in December of 2019, she finished 21st in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16:52.72).

Top Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:53.53

500 free – 4:56.51

1650 free – 16:52.72

400 IM – 4:36.67

Dyjak will have one year of collegiate training overlap with ACC 1,650 yard freestyle scores Stephanie Holmes and Maggie Emary. She will join sprinter Alexandra Dicks and breaststroker Rachel Moran as the current members of the Seminoles’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.