Daily Swim Coach Workout #94

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Einschwimmen

4x 4La

4x 25m Bs @0:40 aufgebaut 1-4

3x 50m tÜ @1:10

2x 100m gL @1:45

——————————————————

Pre-Set Speed :

4x

75m @1:45 > 25 Pd – 25 tÜ – 25 gL

50m @1:10 > 25 Bs gest – 25 gL P200 (ANC)

25m @0:45 > 15 Sprint V – 10 oA A1

@0:30

> 1 / 2 ohne Material 3 mit Fl 4 mit Fl + Pä

——————————————————

Polarsiertes Hauptset AEP :

4x

150m Baby 4La @3:00 > 25 De RP – 50 Rü AEC1 – 25 Br RP – 50 Cr AEC1

2x 100m @2:00 Cr / Rü > 25 Cr RP – 25 Rü AEC1

3x 50m 1La @1:15 > 15 V – 10 lo – 10 V – 15 lo

50m locker / Aus @1:30