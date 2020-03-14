Daily Swim Coach Workout #94

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Einschwimmen
4x 4La
4x 25m Bs @0:40 aufgebaut 1-4
3x 50m tÜ @1:10
2x 100m gL @1:45
——————————————————
Pre-Set Speed :
4x
75m @1:45 > 25 Pd – 25 tÜ – 25 gL
50m @1:10 > 25 Bs gest – 25 gL P200 (ANC)
25m @0:45 > 15 Sprint V – 10 oA A1
@0:30
> 1 / 2 ohne Material 3 mit Fl 4 mit Fl + Pä
——————————————————
Polarsiertes Hauptset AEP :
4x
150m Baby 4La @3:00 > 25 De RP – 50 Rü AEC1 – 25 Br RP – 50 Cr AEC1
2x 100m @2:00 Cr / Rü > 25 Cr RP – 25 Rü AEC1
3x 50m 1La @1:15 > 15 V – 10 lo – 10 V – 15 lo
50m locker / Aus @1:30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
4La = IM
Bs = Kick
tÜ = drill
gL = swim
AEC1 = easy
RP = RacePace
Tobias Gross
Head Coach, SV Baar
