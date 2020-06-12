Dolfin Swim of the Week: Larkin’s World-Leading 1:55.7 IM From One Year Ago

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Well known around the world as a backstroker, Australia’s Mitch Larkin was the best 200 IMer in the entire world last season, with a swim he put up one year ago today.

The 25-year-old Larkin won Australia’s World Swimming Trials in the 200 IM, blasting a 1:55.72. That shattered Australian and Commonwealth records. It also launched Larkin to the #1 ranking in the world for the 2018-2019 season.

And throughout the rest of the summer, not a single swimmer surpassed Larkin’s time. World Champs gold went to Daiya Seto in 1:56.14, and Larkin finished the year as the only swimmer in the world to break 1:56 in the event:

In the calendar year since that swim, only Seto (1:55.55 in January) has surpassed Larkin’s time.

