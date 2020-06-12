Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dolfin Swim of the Week: Larkin’s World-Leading 1:55.7 IM From One Year Ago

Well known around the world as a backstroker, Australia’s Mitch Larkin was the best 200 IMer in the entire world last season, with a swim he put up one year ago today.

The 25-year-old Larkin won Australia’s World Swimming Trials in the 200 IM, blasting a 1:55.72. That shattered Australian and Commonwealth records. It also launched Larkin to the #1 ranking in the world for the 2018-2019 season.

And throughout the rest of the summer, not a single swimmer surpassed Larkin’s time. World Champs gold went to Daiya Seto in 1:56.14, and Larkin finished the year as the only swimmer in the world to break 1:56 in the event:

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM

MitchellAUS
LARKIN
06/12
1.55.72
2Daiya
SETO		JPN1.56.1407/25
3Jeremy
DESPLANCHES		SUI1.56.5607/25
4Duncan
Scott		GBR1.56.6504/20
5Shun
WANG		CHN1.56.6603/28
View Top 26»

In the calendar year since that swim, only Seto (1:55.55 in January) has surpassed Larkin’s time.

 

