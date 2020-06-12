UNC Picks Up YMCA Nationals A-Finalist Dylan Citta for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New Jersey-based breaststroker Dylan Citta has announced his verbal commitment to the UNC Tar Heels for 2021. Citta is a rising senior at Toms River High School South and trains with Greater Monmouth YMCA.

So stoked about the team dynamic and the progress it has made in the past few seasons. Cannot wait to be a Tar Heel. #GO HEELS

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.45

200 breast – 2:03.39

200 IM – 1:55.47

Citta is primarily a breaststroker, with the 100 breast being his best event. At the 2019 YMCA SC Nationals, Citta made it to the 100 breast C-final, where his time of 58.35 in the final was good for 23rd place. Last summer, at the 2019 YMCA LC Nationals, Citta made the A-final in all three breaststroke distances. He was fourth in the 200 (2:23.47/2:21.30p), sixth in the 100 (1:06.38/1:06.10p) and sixth in the 50 (30.23/30.02p).

Citta has been improving at a rapid pace. His first time under a minute in the 100y breast was in December of 2018 (58.45). He improved to 57.86 in April of 2019, then went 56.60 at the NJ EEX Holiday Classic prelims in December of 2019, and finally hit his 55.45 in the A-final at that meet. In total, he took exactly three seconds off of his 100 breast time from 2018 to 2019. He also went from 2:06.12 to 2:03.39 in the 200 breast from 2018 to 2019.

UNC was led in breaststrokes last year by Valdas Abaliksta, a rising senior, who was 52.00/1:55.15 last season. Jacob Rauch was 52.7/1:57.9 last season, and he’s a rising junior, so he’ll have one season of overlap with Citta.

Citta joins Ryan Silver, Nick Radkov, Walker Davis and Jay Baker in UNC’s class of 2025.

