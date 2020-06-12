2020 Easterns Runner-Up Nick Radkov Verbals to UNC for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UNC has picked up Peddie Aquatic Association’s Nick Radkov for their class of 2025. Radkov is a rising senior at the Peddie School in New Jersey.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.83

100 free – 45.03

200 free – 1:38.56

500 free – 4:27.49

100 fly – 49.44

200 IM – 1:52.51

Radkov is coming off of two top-3 finishes at 2020 Easterns representing Peddie. He was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.56) and placed third in the 500 free (4:27.49). He also hit lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 free leading off their 200 and 400 free relays, respectively, which both finished in the top 10 at that meet. At the 2019 Winter Junior Champs – East, Radkov made it to the 200 free C-final, placing 19th overall.

UNC only had two scorers in the 200 free and 100 free and one in the 500 free at ACCs last season. Radkov is closest to scoring in the 500 free, where last year it took a 4:22.96 to make the C-final. He’ll get one season of overlap with Tomas Sunaglia, UNC’s top 200 freestyler last year (1:34.18), while he’ll get to campus after their top 500 freestyler, Dimitrios Dimitriou, graduates.

Radkov joins Ryan Silver, Dylan Citta, Walker Davis and Jay Baker in UNC’s class of 2025.

