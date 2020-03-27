VHSL Class 5 State Champion Walker Davis Verbally Commits to UNC Chapel Hill

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Walker Davis, who hails from Charlottesville, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina’s class of 2025.

“Being on campus at UNC just felt like home. I enjoyed the team culture and the warmth the swimmers showed me while visiting. And I’m excited to be a part of a team under Mark Gangloff and his excellent staff as they build the Tar Heel Program. #GoHeels #GDTBATH”

A junior at Albemarle High School and 2-time NISCA All American, Davis won the 100 back (48.63) and was runner-up in the 50 free (20.51) at the 2020 Virginia High School Class 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also led off the 4th-place medley relay (22.66 backstroke) and anchored the 7th-place 400 free relay (46.86). His 100 back time missed the 5A high school state record by 6/10. He will be a co-captain of the Albemarle varsity team in 2020-21.

Davis swims year-round for Virginia Gators. He suffered an avulsion fracture of his elbow on the finish of the 50 free at 2019 Speedo Sectionals. His injury required reconstructive surgery and he was out of competition from April through November 2019. Since coming back, he has gone lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. He recently broke the Virginia Swimming LSC state record in the 50 free for 15-16 boys with his winning 20.31 at the Virginia Senior Short Course Championships. He also won the 100 free (45.48), and 100 back (48.15); placed 11th in the 200 free (1:42.06); and was 4th in the 200 back (1:50.61) and 100 fly (50.12).

A 2020 Speedo Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back, his best times (and progressions year-to-year) are:

2019 (15) 2020 (16) 50 Free 21.21 20.31 100 Free 46.72 45.48 100 Back 50.86 48.15 200 Free 1:53.49 1:42.06 200 Back 1:55.85 1:49.19

