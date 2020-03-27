YMCA Cancels 2020 Long Course Swimming National Championships

The YMCA Long Course National Championship meet, which was scheduled for July 28th-August 1st, 2020, has been cancelled. This follows the cancellation of the Short Course National Championship, usually the more-attended of the two YMCA National Championship events, which was scheduled to be held this weekend.

“This was not an easy decision for Y-USA to make,” the email announcing the decision on Thursday read. “We recognize this will be incredibly disappointing for the athletes, teams and families who were looking forward to the Long Course competition season. We will continue to find ways to recognize and honor the achievements and hard work of athletes and teams who will not get to compete in 2020.”

Both meets were scheduled for the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, which is contracted to host 5 national championship meets between now and 2023: 2020 LC, 2021 SC, 2021 LC, 2022 SC, and 2023 LC.

The news was announced on the same day that the YMCA National Gymnastics Championships, scheduled for late June in Long Beach, California, were also cancelled. Gymnastics and swimming are the YMCA of the USA’s two primary national championship sporting events.

Last summer, the Red Bank Branch YMCA in New Jersey swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles, winning both in nailbiters: the Red Bank girls won by 8 points, while the Red Bank boys won by just half-a-point.

The YMCA Short Course National Championships became the first YMCA National Championship meet in swimming to be cancelled since 1947.

North Carolina has at least 636 confirmed coronavirus cases, including reporting their first 2 COVID-19 deaths this week. Swimmers across the country have been locked out of their pools by government stay-at-home regulations, leading to drastic disruptions in training opportunities.