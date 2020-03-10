YMCA Short Course Nationals Canceled For First Time Since 1947

The 2020 YMCA Short Course National Championships, scheduled for March 30-April 3 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, will be canceled in response to developments in the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
YMCA of the USA staff was informed in an email obtained by SwimSwam that it must cancel all Y-hosted in-person events through April 30, including “trainings, meetings requiring travel, and the national swim championships.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Executive leadership has decided to implement policies to reduce the risk to our staff and their families. Regardless of the concern level, it is our social responsibility to help protect vulnerable populations and keep communities strong,” Chief Human Resources Officer Kate Wollensak wrote.
The meet was expected to draw 1,400 swimmers from around the nation. Short Course YMCA national championships have been held yearly since 1923, with the only prior cancelations coming in 1942-45 for World World II, and in 1947.
YMCA Nationals is now the most prominent of a slew of age group-level meets to be canceled Tuesday, which also includes multiple junior Olympic championship meets. There is no word yet on if the upcoming NCAA Championships across all three divisions will be impacted, but notably, Greensboro is also hosting Division III’s meet.
Full email from YMCA of the USA Chief Human Resources Officer Kate Wollensak:
Dear Y-USA staff,
The Executive Team met this morning to discuss continuing developments with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and address the health and safety of all Y-USA staff and their families.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Executive leadership has decided to implement policies to reduce the risk to our staff and their families. Regardless of the concern level, it is our social responsibility to help protect vulnerable populations and keep communities strong.
Effective March 11, all Y-USA staff in both Chicago and DC offices are mandated to work remote through March 27.
We will re-evaluate this policy in the coming weeks and update staff by March 26 if they will be expected to resume working from the office on March 30.
Additionally, Y-USA staff are instructed to:
- Cancel all business travel through March 27
- Cancel all Y-USA hosted in-person events through April 30, including trainings, meetings requiring travel, and national swim championships
Note: While NAYDO and State Alliance meetings are not hosted by Y-USA, we are sharing our decision with the organizers to inform their decision-making.
- Hold off booking any new business travel until further notice
Guidelines for Staff
Thank you in advance for complying with these mandates. Your supervisor will work with you to ensure a smooth transition and help you remain productive under these temporary work conditions. Please review the following tips and work quickly to prioritize any action steps that are needed for your success.
- Share your cell phone number with your supervisor and those on your team who may need it on a temporary basis.
- Review all upcoming meetings through March 27 and make arrangements to either postpone or convert them to virtual meetings. This may include canceling food orders.
- Test your technology today (Skype, Teams, and other virtual tools) to ensure you will be able to work from home uninterrupted. Our IT Service Desk can be reached via email or phone: 312-667-5012.
- If you are currently out of the office or on vacation, you will be permitted to access 101 and the DC office to retrieve needed belongings as needed and only for this purpose.
- Stay tuned for more information as we work quickly to expand on more action steps and respond to frequently asked questions. Y-USA will continue to use email as our primary method of communicating updates and we will use The Loop to keep the lines of communication open with staff for non-urgent questions or concerns.
A reminder that these decisions were made out of an abundance of caution and not resulting from any specific risk factors here at Y-USA.
If you have immediate questions about these temporary arrangements, please reach out to your supervisor.
I agree with the majority on this one. Let’s just hope that we don’t “do a full Italy.” You may have read that Italy is planning to introduce a large-scale moratorium on debt repayments, including mortgages, to help families and businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak. (Of course, Italy’s financial system has nowhere near the strength and resilience of the US one has.) My gut feel (and I hope I’m right on this): three months from now in June, we’re going to look back and think to ourselves, “What was that all about?”
Do we think USA swimming will release tougher olympic trial cuts to minimize the number of athletes attending?
They simply can not tell someone who worked the past 4 years to qualify and got their cut that they can’t attend. Simply can’t do that.
It would seem like they would now cancel D3 Nationals. Are there on word on if NYU, MIT and Amherst would even be in attendance?
Amherst just decide to hold remote classes for the next two weeks and I believe NYU is till April. No word on MIT but heard that other schools in area are doing similar.
This was decided by the YMCA it seems because it’s about in-person Y-hosted events so D3 nationals wouldn’t be affected (I would believe) by this.
It is important to note however that this was the YMCA organization cancelling all of their events until April 30, which happened to include nationals. Greensboro and the natatorium itself did not cancel ynats, so there’s no reason to assume (yet) that all events there, like the D3 swimming champs, will be cancelled. That’s up to the NCAA and Greensboro.
You just not be watching CNN…
This also isn’t official. The email was a recommendation and nothing has been canceled.
In your world, are mere “recommendations” preceded by the words “Additionally, Y-USA staff are instructed to:”?