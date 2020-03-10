Southern California Swimming Cancels Junior Olympics over Coronavirus Fears

While the spread of the novel coronavirus hasn’t been as drastic, yet, as in countries like China or Italy, the virus has already begun to impact many large-scale gatherings, with the cancellation of a number of conferences and conventions across the country.

On the west coast of the United States, which has seen the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases so far, this has also begun to impact sporting events. While there has been no widespread cancellation of professional events or closure to spectators as has been seen in Europe and Asia, some youth events are being cancelled out of caution.

That includes the announcement on Monday of the cancellation of the Southern California Swimming Junior Olympics that were set to be hosted at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The meet was scheduled for March 12th-15th.

The move follows a state of emergency declaration by the City of Pasadena on March 4th, which was made even though the city had no known cases of COVID-19.

Southern California Swimming has also cancelled their Board of Directors meeting scheduled for March 18th.

The Junior Olympics are a championship-style age group meet, for swimmers aged 14 and under, held twice annually: once in short course and once in long course. The meet holds races for 3 age groups: 7-10, 11-12, and 13-14. The meet is not affiliated with the Olympic Games, but has been allowed the right to continue using the name because it was first used prior to September 21, 1950, under a grandfather clause.

This weekend will also have Sectional championship meets at 3 sites around the U.S.: Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Columbia, Missouri; and Federal Way, Washington. So far, there has been no alterations to those schedules. Pacific Northwest Swimming, which will host the Washington sectional, has put out a statement on the topic that includes the following statement

The Reality : While the King County Aquatic Center remains open and there are no required event cancelations, the reality is that it could happen at any time between now and the end of the event. There will be no refunds for travel or meet related expenses. The situation is very fluid, and it could change instantly. We want you to be aware that this is a possibility.

That Sectional meet is of particular note because King County has confirmed 116 cases of novel coronavirus. King County also has 20 deaths, though 19 of those are associated with a care center for elderly or sick individuals that has been the center of the outbreak so far in the United States. There are 162 confirmed cases statewide in Washington with 22 deaths.

According to coronatracker.com, the U.S. has 755 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus so far, with 27 deaths caused by COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases is expected to rise in coming weeks as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) distributes more tests nationwide.

There are over 116,000 confirmed infections globally, with at least 4,090 deaths so far.

The full announcement that was sent to teams is below: