NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines for 2020 Men’s NCAA Champs

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020
- IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- SCY Format
- Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results
The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2020 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself will take place in two weeks, from March 25-28 in Indianapolis.
YOU CAN SEE ALL THE RELEVANT DOCUMENTS HERE:
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited Swimmers by Team (Doesn’t include relay-only swimmers)
- Eligible Relays
- Alternates List
Athletes who are invited are able to swim extra events where they have a B cut – those are the entrants below the invite line on the official psych sheets.
The cut-line fell exactly where we projected it – after line 29 in every event but the 100 breast and 200 breast.
Texas coach Eddie Reese has already revealed that his team will take 16 swimmers and 4 divers to stay under the NCAA roster cap. That means two Texas swimmers currently on the psych sheets will be removed, and the top two alternates (Braga Verhage of Tennessee and Ryan Baker of Virginia) will be added to the meet.
Top seeds by event:
- 500 free – Kieran Smith, Florida sophomore – 4:06.32
- 200 IM – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M sophomore – 1:39.91
- 50 free – Ryan Hoffer, Cal junior – 18.87
- 400 IM – Hugo Gonzalez, Cal sophomore – 3:36.60
- 100 fly – Maxime Rooney, Texas senior / Nicolas Albiero, Louisville junior – 44.83
- 200 free – Kieran Smith, Florida sophomore – 1:30.11
- 100 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota sophomore – 50.67
- 100 back – Coleman Stewart, NC State senior – 44.04
- 1650 free – Bobby Finke, Florida sophomore – 14:12.08
- 200 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M sophomore – 1:37.20
- 100 free – Daniel Krueger, Texas sophomore – 41.26
- 200 breast – Reece Whitley, Cal sophomore – 1:49.85
- 200 fly – Nicolas Albiero, Louisville junior – 1:38.65
- 800 free relay – Texas – 6:08.40
- 200 free relay – Cal – 1:15.54
- 400 medley relay – Texas – 3:01.51
- 200 medley relay – Cal – 1:22.16
- 400 free relay – Texas – 2:46.57
Its amazing how the only top seed that is a senior is Rooney. A lot of sophomores.
Coleman Stewart…
There has been a lot of talk about Texas having so many qualifiers, but I’m curious as to what the smallest team to win an NCAA title in the last 15 years or so looked like. Does anyone remember a team that won that had an unusually small roster for a winning team (10-12 guys)?
Michigan won with 7 back in the 90s, no?