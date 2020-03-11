NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines for 2020 Men’s NCAA Champs

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

SCY Format

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2020 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself will take place in two weeks, from March 25-28 in Indianapolis.

Athletes who are invited are able to swim extra events where they have a B cut – those are the entrants below the invite line on the official psych sheets.

The cut-line fell exactly where we projected it – after line 29 in every event but the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Texas coach Eddie Reese has already revealed that his team will take 16 swimmers and 4 divers to stay under the NCAA roster cap. That means two Texas swimmers currently on the psych sheets will be removed, and the top two alternates (Braga Verhage of Tennessee and Ryan Baker of Virginia) will be added to the meet.

Top seeds by event: