Scoring Out The 2020 NCAA Men’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020
  • IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
  • Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results
After this morning’s release of the NCAA pre-selection psych sheets, we’ve got our first round of team point prognostications – scoring out the psych sheet.

We scored out the psych sheet by hand, so bear with us if there are any updates coming as we continue to go back over our numbers. Of course, meets are swum on paper, but these scores do give us an idea of where teams stand heading into NCAAs.

These scores do not include diving, where qualifiers are being finalized this week at Zones. They do include relays, though, in the qualifying order listed on psych sheets.

2019 Performance

The other factor, of course, is how well teams hold their seeds at NCAAs. Here are the teams that moved the most from seed at last year’s NCAA meet, in swimming points only:

Biggest risers:

  1. California: +158
  2. Harvard: +83
  3. Texas: +80
  4. NC State: +54

Biggest fallers:

  1. Michigan: -135
  2. Tennessee: -90
  3. Florida: -81
  4. Alabama: -50.5
  5. Missouri: -49.5

Psych Sheet Scoring, 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Swimming Only

Psych sheet scoring has Texas leading Cal by 32.5 points. Texas also scored 84 diving points last year to Cal’s zero, and look perhaps stronger in diving this year. On the other hand, Cal outperformed its seeds by a huge margin last year, almost double what Texas did.

Rank Team Seeded Points
1 Texas 474.5
2 California 442
3 Florida 269
4 Indiana 251.5
5 Michigan 249.5
6 Texas A&M 243.33
7 Arizona State 178
8 Alabama 177
8 NC State 177
10 Louisville 176.5
11 Ohio State 170
12 Arizona 86.5
13 Florida State 77
14 Notre Dame 67
15 Missouri 61
16 Virginia 54
17 Georgia 39
17 Virginia Tech 39
19 Minnesota 36
20 Tennessee 34
21 LSU 32
22 William & Mary 26
23 South Carolina 22.5
24 Penn State 21
25 Denver 20.5
25 Purdue 20.5
27 Stanford 19
28 Auburn 18
29 Kentucky 14
30 Harvard 12
30 USC 12
32 Pittsburgh 9
32 Hawaii 9
34 Princeton 8
35 Georgia Tech 7
36 West Virginia 5
37 Northwestern 3.33
38 Yale 2
38 Wisconsin 2
40 UNC 0.33

Confused

Looking like a 2-way battle for 1st, a 4-way battle for 3rd, and a 5-way battle for 7th.

1 hour ago
Jimbo

Let’s go bears

1 hour ago
Swammer

NC State gained seeded points from last year? That’s weird. Definitely a building year. I think they’ll move past ASU, Bama, and IU and if there relays really popout I think they move past TAAM.

57 minutes ago
Texas fan

The gained points list refers to movement from seeded points to actual points last year.

43 minutes ago

