Scoring Out The 2020 NCAA Men’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Prelims

Defending champs: Cal (1x)

After this morning’s release of the NCAA pre-selection psych sheets, we’ve got our first round of team point prognostications – scoring out the psych sheet.

We scored out the psych sheet by hand, so bear with us if there are any updates coming as we continue to go back over our numbers. Of course, meets are swum on paper, but these scores do give us an idea of where teams stand heading into NCAAs.

These scores do not include diving, where qualifiers are being finalized this week at Zones. They do include relays, though, in the qualifying order listed on psych sheets.

2019 Performance

The other factor, of course, is how well teams hold their seeds at NCAAs. Here are the teams that moved the most from seed at last year’s NCAA meet, in swimming points only:

Biggest risers:

California: +158 Harvard: +83 Texas: +80 NC State: +54

Biggest fallers:

Michigan: -135 Tennessee: -90 Florida: -81 Alabama: -50.5 Missouri: -49.5

Psych Sheet Scoring, 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Swimming Only

Psych sheet scoring has Texas leading Cal by 32.5 points. Texas also scored 84 diving points last year to Cal’s zero, and look perhaps stronger in diving this year. On the other hand, Cal outperformed its seeds by a huge margin last year, almost double what Texas did.