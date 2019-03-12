Scoring Out the 2019 Men’s NCAA Division I Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

This morning, the NCAA released its pre-cut psych sheet for the 2019 men’s Division I NCAA Championships. We’ve already projected the cut lines, and you can view them here.

While no cut lines have been made official, we can still score out the psych sheet pretty reliably – the cut line usually falls somewhere around 30, meaning the top 16 seeds should be unaffected. Our resident numbers expert Andrew Mering has already tallied up the points, setting up the true Texas-Cal-Indiana showdown we’ve all been waiting for.

The big wrinkle not included in these projections is diving. Texas scored 81 diving points last year, and should return all 81 after their top three divers qualified for NCAAs yesterday. Indiana scored 98 diving points a year ago, but did graduate 36 of them with Michael Hixon. Cal didn’t score any dive points, but did have one diver qualify for the meet – he’s booked a repeat qualification this year.

The other factors are how much each team rested for their conference meet, whether athletes are seeded at fully rested times or mid-season times, and just how well each team traditionally shows up for NCAAs.

Psych Points Individual Relay Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims California 402 256 146 21 Indiana 354 204 150 17 Texas 311 188 123 17 NC State 253 123 130 13 Florida 245 125 120 16 Michigan 234 164 70 13 Alabama 192.5 60.5 132 6 Louisville 189 66 123 9 Missouri 151.5 43.5 108 6 Tennessee 133 65 68 5 Ohio St 130 54 76 6 Florida St 111.5 29.5 82 4 Virginia 82 58 24 8 Arizona 81 57 24 6 Southern Cali 70 38 32 3 Georgia 66.5 66.5 0 7 Minnesota 65.5 59.5 6 4 Texas A&M 64 16 48 3 Stanford 60 42 18 8 Arizona St 52.5 36.5 16 4 Harvard 49 35 14 4 Georgia Tech 40 36 4 4 South Carolina 39 39 0 4 Virginia Tech 27 13 14 2 Auburn 24 17 7 2 Grand Canyon 19 17 2 1 Notre Dame 17 17 0 2 Wisconsin 16.5 16.5 0 2 Towson 14 14 0 1 Penn 13 13 0 2 Purdue 11 11 0 1 Pittsburgh 10.5 10.5 0 3 Brigham Young 8 8 0 2 Utah 7 0 7 0 Hawaii 6 6 0 1 Iowa 6 0 6 0 Princeton 5 5 0 1 Denver 5 5 0 1 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0

Cal leads the way in both points and individual scoring swims, but Texas and IU should both make up serious ground on diving. Adding in returning diving points from last year would have IU winning by 14 over Cal, with Texas 10 points back of California.

Texas will also have to make some roster decisions. They’ve got 20 men invited, but the roster caps them at 18. Complicating matters is that the 20-person figure is swimmers only and doesn’t include their three divers. Since the divers are all returning scorers, it seems pretty likely all three will make the roster. Divers count as half an athlete towards the 18-person roster cap, so Texas will essentially have to cut four swimmers – leaving home four men who were invited to NCAAs, but can’t fit on Texas’s roster.

The lowest seeds of Texas’s invited swimmers are the following: