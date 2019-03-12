Projecting the Cutline: 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships

In a calculation that will delight bubble swimmers across the country, SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering has calculated that all swimmers ranked 30th-or-better in an event nationally this season will be invited to the NCAA Championships.

The Texas men lead the way with a whopping 20 invited swimmers. They are only allowed to take 18 of those, so they’ll have to cut 2 today (which will change these invite lists), and they’d have to cut a further 2 in order to bring the 3 divers that they qualified on Monday at the Zone D Championships.

For swimmers scratched before tomorrow’s official psych sheet is released, the next swimmer in that event will be chosen instead. For swimmers scratched after tomorrow’s official psych sheet is released, the next swimmer from the alternates list will be chosen.

This is 2 spots lower than the 28th-place that was invited to last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

In total, 45 schools are projected to earn invites to the meet. 58 women’s schools were selected this year, while 46 men’s schools were invited last year.

Alternates:

Swimmer School Event Seed Barnum, Keefer Virginia 200 Breast 31 Graber, Daniel NC State 100 Breast 31 Perera, Nicholas Alabama 400 IM 31 Sofianidis, Nikos Louisville 100 Back 31 Sancov, Alexei Southern Cali 200 Free 31 Walton, Alex Missouri 200 IM 31 Antipov, Daniil Grand Canyon 200 Fly 32 Izzo, Giovanni NC State 100 Fly 32 Kostbade, Gary Indiana 100 Breast 32 Deliyiannis, Mihalis Louisville 50 Free 32

By School:

Rank School # of Invitees 1 Texas 20 2 Florida 15 3 California 14 4 Missouri 12 4 Stanford 12 6 Michigan 11 6 Virginia 11 8 Indiana 10 8 NC State 10 10 Georgia 9 11 Louisville 8 12 Southern Cali 7 12 Ohio St 7 12 Arizona 7 15 Harvard 6 15 Tennessee 6 15 Auburn 6 15 Texas A&M 6 19 Florida St 5 19 Virginia Tech 5 21 Alabama 4 21 South Carolina 4 21 Notre Dame 4 24 Georgia Tech 3 24 Arizona St 3 24 Hawaii 3 27 Minnesota 2 27 Wisconsin 2 27 Pittsburgh 2 27 Utah 2 27 Missouri St. M 2 27 Duke 2 27 West Virginia 2 27 Kentucky 2 35 Grand Canyon 1 35 Towson 1 35 Penn 1 35 Purdue 1 35 Brigham Young 1 35 Denver 1 35 Princeton 1 35 LSU 1 35 UCSB 1 35 Penn St 1 35 East Carolina 1

Invited Swimmers by Selection Order:

Swimmer School Event Seed Seliskar, Andrew California 200 Breast 1 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 100 Breast 1 Jackson, Tate Texas 100 Free 1 Finke, Bobby Florida 1650 Free 1 Lanza, Vini Indiana 200 Fly 1 Stewart, Coleman NC State 100 Back 1 Howard, Robert Alabama 50 Free 1 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 500 Free 1 Smachlo, Miles Michigan 100 Fly 1 Harty, Ryan Texas 200 Back 1 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 400 IM 1 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 100 Breast 2 Quah, Zheng California 200 Fly 2 Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon 100 Back 2 Farris, Dean Harvard 100 Free 2 Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 200 Free 2 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 200 Back 2 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 500 Free 2 Thomas, Mike California 400 IM 2 Whitley, Reece California 200 Breast 3 McHugh, Max Minnesota 100 Breast 3 Sendyk, Pawel California 50 Free 3 Brinegar, Michael Indiana 1650 Free 3 Becker, Bowe Minnesota 100 Free 3 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 100 Fly 3 Lense, Noah Ohio St 200 Fly 3 Reilman, Joey Tennessee 200 Back 3 Fail, Brooks Arizona 500 Free 3 Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 200 IM 3 Kibler, Drew Texas 200 Free 3 Casey, Brendan Virginia 400 IM 3 Waddell, Zane Alabama 100 Back 4 Rooney, Maxime Florida 100 Fly 4 Murphy, Camden Georgia 200 Fly 4 Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 50 Free 4 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 500 Free 4 Vazaios, Andreas NC State 200 IM 4 Schlicht, David Arizona 400 IM 4 Yeager, Chris Texas 1650 Free 5 Scheinfeld, Charlie Texas 100 Breast 5 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 100 Back 5 Mao, Mj Wisconsin 200 Breast 5 Saunderson, Jack Towson 200 Fly 5 Mefford, Bryce California 200 Back 5 Knowles, Eric NC State 500 Free 5 Loy, Andrew Ohio St 200 IM 5 House, Grant Arizona St 200 Free 5 Norman, Nick California 1650 Free 6 Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 100 Back 6 McCloskey, Liam Auburn 100 Fly 6 Katz, Austin Texas 200 Back 6 Goldfaden, Itay South Carolina 100 Breast 6 Higgins, Walker Georgia 500 Free 6 Haas, Townley Texas 200 Free 6 Borges, Gus Michigan 50 Free 6 Poti, Zachary Arizona St 100 Back 7 Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M 200 Breast 7 Apple, Zach Indiana 100 Free 7 Backes, Zane Indiana 100 Breast 7 Carr, Daniel California 200 Back 7 Callan, Patrick Michigan 500 Free 7 Levant, Jack Stanford 200 Free 7 Hoffer, Ryan California 50 Free 7 Andrew, Mark Penn 400 IM 7 Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 1650 Free 8 Pellini, Trent Purdue 100 Breast 8 Ress, Justin NC State 50 Free 8 Forde, Clayton Georgia 400 IM 8 Shebat, John Texas 200 IM 8 Arvidsson, Karl California 200 Breast 9 Harting, Zach Louisville 200 Fly 9 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 1650 Free 9 Hicks, Caleb Missouri 100 Breast 9 Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 100 Fly 9 Hensley, Noah NC State 100 Fly 9 Clark, Joe Virginia 100 Back 9 Freeman, Trey Florida 500 Free 9 Baqlah, Khader Florida 200 Free 9 Grieshop, Sean California 400 IM 9 Pisani, Will Florida St 50 Free 9 DeLakis, Paul Ohio St 200 IM 9 Khoo, Lionel South Carolina 100 Breast 10 McIntyre, Jack NC State 1650 Free 10 Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech 200 Fly 10 Vera, Blaise Pittsburgh 100 Free 10 Stokowski, Kacper Florida 100 Back 10 Acevedo, Javier Georgia 200 Back 10 Smith, Kieran Florida 400 IM 10 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 200 IM 10 Guest, James Georgia 200 Breast 11 Kokko, Olli Hawaii 100 Breast 11 Stone, Lane Virginia Tech 500 Free 11 Whyte, Mitchell Louisville 100 Back 11 Jensen, Michael California 100 Free 11 Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 50 Free 11 Barta, Marci Notre Dame 400 IM 11 Willenbring, Matthew Texas 200 IM 11 Roy, Daniel Stanford 200 Breast 12 Somov, Evgenii Louisville 100 Breast 12 Fong, Zach Virginia 200 Fly 12 Murphy, James Stanford 1650 Free 12 Beach, Clark Florida 200 Back 12 Iga, Jorge Arizona 200 Free 12 Cope, Tommy Michigan 400 IM 12 Auchinachie, Cameron Denver 50 Free 12 Khosla, Raunak Princeton 200 IM 12 Poppe, Hank Stanford 200 Breast 13 Johansson, Victor Southern Cali 500 Free 13 Bams, Laurent Alabama 100 Breast 13 Alexander, Nick Missouri 200 Back 13 Samy, Mohamed Indiana 200 Free 13 Grassi, Santiago Auburn 50 Free 13 Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 200 Fly 14 Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 100 Fly 14 Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 100 Breast 14 Tysoe, Cam Wisconsin 200 Back 14 Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Free 14 Sanders, Grant Florida 400 IM 14 Pastorek, Brennan Stanford 200 Breast 15 Zettle, Alex Texas 500 Free 15 Keblish, Bryce Virginia 100 Fly 15 Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Fly 15 Sweetser, True Stanford 1650 Free 15 Giller, Robby Virginia 200 Back 15 Dahlgren, Jack Missouri 200 Free 15 Novak, Brennan Harvard 500 Free 16 Bretscher, James NC State 200 Fly 16 Guarente, Marco Florida 100 Breast 16 Main, Bayley Florida 100 Back 16 Helmbacher, Samy Pittsburgh 400 IM 16 Otto, Matthew Virginia 200 Breast 17 Julian, Trenton California 500 Free 17 Schultz, Aaron Notre Dame 200 Fly 17 Gures, Umitcan Harvard 100 Fly 17 O’Brien, Jordan Missouri 100 Breast 17 Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 100 Back 17 Conaton, Patrick Stanford 200 Back 17 Piszczorowicz, Bartosz Louisville 200 Free 17 Anderson, Matt Stanford 100 Breast 18 Phillips, Austin Utah 100 Free 18 Luht, Karl LSU 100 Back 18 Garcia, Matthew Tennessee 200 Back 18 Gurevich, Etay Arizona 400 IM 18 Casas, Shaine Texas A&M 200 IM 18 Pomajevich, Sam Texas 200 Fly 19 Hotchkiss, Logan UCSB 500 Free 19 Krueger, Daniel Texas 100 Free 19 Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 1650 Free 19 Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Back 19 Daly, Michael Penn St 400 IM 19 Barna, Andrej Louisville 50 Free 19 Kovac, Danny Missouri 200 IM 19 Dunphy, Matthew Tennessee 200 Breast 20 Korstanje, Nyls NC State 100 Fly 20 Houlie, Michael Tennessee 100 Breast 20 Molacek, Jacob NC State 100 Free 20 Hein, Daniel Missouri 100 Back 20 Vines, Braden Texas 400 IM 20 Davis, Will Florida 50 Free 20 Mankus, Luke Missouri 50 Free 20 Newkirk, Jeff Texas 200 Free 20 Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 200 IM 20 Osvath, Artur Missouri St. M 200 Breast 21 Slaton, Micah Missouri 200 Fly 21 Salazar, Michael Ohio St 100 Fly 21 Koenigsperger, Mario Southern Cali 100 Breast 21 Calloni, Johannes Stanford 1650 Free 21 Tornqvist, Samuel Virginia Tech 200 Back 21 Schubert, Ted Virginia 400 IM 21 Sannem, Jake Texas 200 Free 21 Gezmis, Erge Florida 200 Fly 22 Koster, Adam Texas A&M 100 Free 22 Houck, Logan Harvard 1650 Free 22 St. George, Max Duke 100 Back 22 Zarian, Michael Harvard 400 IM 22 Theall, Mark Texas A&M 200 Free 22 Mathews, Jason Ohio St 200 Breast 23 Manoff, Blake Virginia Tech 200 Fly 23 Reed, Greg Georgia 1650 Free 23 Balogh, Brennan Florida 200 Back 23 Sos, Daniel Louisville 400 IM 23 Holter, Max Texas 200 Fly 24 Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 100 Breast 24 Collins, Jack Texas 1650 Free 24 Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Back 24 Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 24 Painhas, Henrique Ohio St 100 Fly 25 Sand, Carson California 100 Breast 25 Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 100 Breast 25 Williams, Miles Duke 100 Free 25 Hirschberger, Matthew Stanford 500 Free 25 Davila, Rafael South Carolina 1650 Free 25 Artmann, Josh Texas 200 Back 25 Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia 400 IM 25 Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Free 25 Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Free 25 Iida, Sam Arizona 200 Breast 26 Polianski, Max Florida St 200 Fly 26 Larson, Johnthomas Texas 500 Free 26 Muratovic, Emir Florida St 100 Free 26 Rice, Sam Tennessee 1650 Free 26 Gaziev, Ruslan Ohio St 50 Free 26 Wozencraft, Cooper Virginia 200 Free 26 Ballard, Foster Auburn 200 Fly 27 Chan, Will Michigan 100 Breast 27 Miller, Kevin Georgia 1650 Free 27 Aydin, Metin Hawaii 200 Back 27 Burns, Aidan Georgia 400 IM 27 Miljenic, Nikola Southern Cali 50 Free 27 Grissom, Kyle Southern Cali 50 Free 27 Brown, Glen Kentucky 200 IM 27 Montague, Jacob Michigan 200 Breast 28 Koustik, Andrew Texas 200 Fly 28 Dixon, David West Virginia 200 Fly 28 Hillis, Dillon Florida 100 Breast 28 Valente, Alex Southern Cali 100 Fly 28 Dubois, Jack Missouri 500 Free 28 Dannhauser, Josh Auburn 1650 Free 28 O’Haimhirgin, Liam Utah 200 Free 28 Bottelberghe, Josh Notre Dame 200 Breast 29 Santos, Gus East Carolina 100 Fly 29 Amdor, Wyatt Kentucky 100 Breast 29 Kiesler, Gil NC State 500 Free 29 Swift, Carter Arizona St 100 Free 29 Magnan, Sam Virginia 1650 Free 29 Storch, Casey Virginia 400 IM 29 Alaniz, Griffin Florida St 200 Back 29 Al-Yamani, Mokhtar Michigan 200 Free 29 Lebed, Alexander Florida 200 IM 29 Rowe, Spencer Auburn 200 Breast 30 Mathias, Van Indiana 200 Fly 30 Brewer, Tommy Auburn 100 Breast 30 Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Free 30 Marcoux, Raphael Harvard 50 Free 30 Lima, Giovanny Missouri 200 Free 30

Invited Swimmers by School:

Swimmer School Event Seed Howard, Robert Alabama 50 Free 1 Waddell, Zane Alabama 100 Back 4 Bams, Laurent Alabama 100 Breast 13 Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Free 30 Fail, Brooks Arizona 500 Free 3 Schlicht, David Arizona 400 IM 4 Iga, Jorge Arizona 200 Free 12 Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 100 Fly 14 Gurevich, Etay Arizona 400 IM 18 Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Back 24 Iida, Sam Arizona 200 Breast 26 House, Grant Arizona St 200 Free 5 Poti, Zachary Arizona St 100 Back 7 Swift, Carter Arizona St 100 Free 29 McCloskey, Liam Auburn 100 Fly 6 Grassi, Santiago Auburn 50 Free 13 Ballard, Foster Auburn 200 Fly 27 Dannhauser, Josh Auburn 1650 Free 28 Rowe, Spencer Auburn 200 Breast 30 Brewer, Tommy Auburn 100 Breast 30 Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 50 Free 11 Seliskar, Andrew California 200 Breast 1 Quah, Zheng California 200 Fly 2 Thomas, Mike California 400 IM 2 Whitley, Reece California 200 Breast 3 Sendyk, Pawel California 50 Free 3 Mefford, Bryce California 200 Back 5 Norman, Nick California 1650 Free 6 Carr, Daniel California 200 Back 7 Hoffer, Ryan California 50 Free 7 Arvidsson, Karl California 200 Breast 9 Grieshop, Sean California 400 IM 9 Jensen, Michael California 100 Free 11 Julian, Trenton California 500 Free 17 Sand, Carson California 100 Breast 25 Auchinachie, Cameron Denver 50 Free 12 St. George, Max Duke 100 Back 22 Williams, Miles Duke 100 Free 25 Santos, Gus East Carolina 100 Fly 29 Finke, Bobby Florida 1650 Free 1 Rooney, Maxime Florida 100 Fly 4 Freeman, Trey Florida 500 Free 9 Baqlah, Khader Florida 200 Free 9 Stokowski, Kacper Florida 100 Back 10 Smith, Kieran Florida 400 IM 10 Beach, Clark Florida 200 Back 12 Sanders, Grant Florida 400 IM 14 Guarente, Marco Florida 100 Breast 16 Main, Bayley Florida 100 Back 16 Davis, Will Florida 50 Free 20 Gezmis, Erge Florida 200 Fly 22 Balogh, Brennan Florida 200 Back 23 Hillis, Dillon Florida 100 Breast 28 Lebed, Alexander Florida 200 IM 29 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 100 Fly 3 Pisani, Will Florida St 50 Free 9 Polianski, Max Florida St 200 Fly 26 Muratovic, Emir Florida St 100 Free 26 Alaniz, Griffin Florida St 200 Back 29 Murphy, Camden Georgia 200 Fly 4 Higgins, Walker Georgia 500 Free 6 Forde, Clayton Georgia 400 IM 8 Acevedo, Javier Georgia 200 Back 10 Guest, James Georgia 200 Breast 11 Reed, Greg Georgia 1650 Free 23 Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia 400 IM 25 Miller, Kevin Georgia 1650 Free 27 Burns, Aidan Georgia 400 IM 27 Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 200 IM 3 Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 200 Fly 14 Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 100 Back 17 Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon 100 Back 2 Farris, Dean Harvard 100 Free 2 Novak, Brennan Harvard 500 Free 16 Gures, Umitcan Harvard 100 Fly 17 Houck, Logan Harvard 1650 Free 22 Zarian, Michael Harvard 400 IM 22 Marcoux, Raphael Harvard 50 Free 30 Kokko, Olli Hawaii 100 Breast 11 Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Back 19 Aydin, Metin Hawaii 200 Back 27 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 100 Breast 1 Lanza, Vini Indiana 200 Fly 1 Brinegar, Michael Indiana 1650 Free 3 Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 100 Back 6 Apple, Zach Indiana 100 Free 7 Backes, Zane Indiana 100 Breast 7 Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 100 Fly 9 Samy, Mohamed Indiana 200 Free 13 Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Free 14 Mathias, Van Indiana 200 Fly 30 Brown, Glen Kentucky 200 IM 27 Amdor, Wyatt Kentucky 100 Breast 29 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 100 Back 5 Harting, Zach Louisville 200 Fly 9 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 1650 Free 9 Whyte, Mitchell Louisville 100 Back 11 Somov, Evgenii Louisville 100 Breast 12 Piszczorowicz, Bartosz Louisville 200 Free 17 Barna, Andrej Louisville 50 Free 19 Sos, Daniel Louisville 400 IM 23 Luht, Karl LSU 100 Back 18 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 500 Free 1 Smachlo, Miles Michigan 100 Fly 1 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 400 IM 1 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 500 Free 2 Borges, Gus Michigan 50 Free 6 Callan, Patrick Michigan 500 Free 7 Cope, Tommy Michigan 400 IM 12 Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 100 Breast 14 Chan, Will Michigan 100 Breast 27 Montague, Jacob Michigan 200 Breast 28 Al-Yamani, Mokhtar Michigan 200 Free 29 McHugh, Max Minnesota 100 Breast 3 Becker, Bowe Minnesota 100 Free 3 Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 200 Free 2 Hicks, Caleb Missouri 100 Breast 9 Alexander, Nick Missouri 200 Back 13 Dahlgren, Jack Missouri 200 Free 15 O’Brien, Jordan Missouri 100 Breast 17 Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 1650 Free 19 Kovac, Danny Missouri 200 IM 19 Hein, Daniel Missouri 100 Back 20 Mankus, Luke Missouri 50 Free 20 Slaton, Micah Missouri 200 Fly 21 Dubois, Jack Missouri 500 Free 28 Lima, Giovanny Missouri 200 Free 30 Osvath, Artur Missouri St. M 200 Breast 21 Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 100 Breast 24 Stewart, Coleman NC State 100 Back 1 Vazaios, Andreas NC State 200 IM 4 Knowles, Eric NC State 500 Free 5 Ress, Justin NC State 50 Free 8 Hensley, Noah NC State 100 Fly 9 McIntyre, Jack NC State 1650 Free 10 Bretscher, James NC State 200 Fly 16 Korstanje, Nyls NC State 100 Fly 20 Molacek, Jacob NC State 100 Free 20 Kiesler, Gil NC State 500 Free 29 Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 1650 Free 8 Barta, Marci Notre Dame 400 IM 11 Schultz, Aaron Notre Dame 200 Fly 17 Bottelberghe, Josh Notre Dame 200 Breast 29 Lense, Noah Ohio St 200 Fly 3 Loy, Andrew Ohio St 200 IM 5 DeLakis, Paul Ohio St 200 IM 9 Salazar, Michael Ohio St 100 Fly 21 Mathews, Jason Ohio St 200 Breast 23 Painhas, Henrique Ohio St 100 Fly 25 Gaziev, Ruslan Ohio St 50 Free 26 Andrew, Mark Penn 400 IM 7 Daly, Michael Penn St 400 IM 19 Vera, Blaise Pittsburgh 100 Free 10 Helmbacher, Samy Pittsburgh 400 IM 16 Khosla, Raunak Princeton 200 IM 12 Pellini, Trent Purdue 100 Breast 8 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 500 Free 4 Goldfaden, Itay South Carolina 100 Breast 6 Khoo, Lionel South Carolina 100 Breast 10 Davila, Rafael South Carolina 1650 Free 25 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 100 Breast 2 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 200 Back 2 Johansson, Victor Southern Cali 500 Free 13 Koenigsperger, Mario Southern Cali 100 Breast 21 Miljenic, Nikola Southern Cali 50 Free 27 Grissom, Kyle Southern Cali 50 Free 27 Valente, Alex Southern Cali 100 Fly 28 Levant, Jack Stanford 200 Free 7 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 200 IM 10 Roy, Daniel Stanford 200 Breast 12 Murphy, James Stanford 1650 Free 12 Poppe, Hank Stanford 200 Breast 13 Pastorek, Brennan Stanford 200 Breast 15 Sweetser, True Stanford 1650 Free 15 Conaton, Patrick Stanford 200 Back 17 Anderson, Matt Stanford 100 Breast 18 Calloni, Johannes Stanford 1650 Free 21 Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 24 Hirschberger, Matthew Stanford 500 Free 25 Reilman, Joey Tennessee 200 Back 3 Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 50 Free 4 Garcia, Matthew Tennessee 200 Back 18 Dunphy, Matthew Tennessee 200 Breast 20 Houlie, Michael Tennessee 100 Breast 20 Rice, Sam Tennessee 1650 Free 26 Jackson, Tate Texas 100 Free 1 Harty, Ryan Texas 200 Back 1 Kibler, Drew Texas 200 Free 3 Yeager, Chris Texas 1650 Free 5 Scheinfeld, Charlie Texas 100 Breast 5 Katz, Austin Texas 200 Back 6 Haas, Townley Texas 200 Free 6 Shebat, John Texas 200 IM 8 Willenbring, Matthew Texas 200 IM 11 Zettle, Alex Texas 500 Free 15 Pomajevich, Sam Texas 200 Fly 19 Krueger, Daniel Texas 100 Free 19 Vines, Braden Texas 400 IM 20 Newkirk, Jeff Texas 200 Free 20 Sannem, Jake Texas 200 Free 21 Holter, Max Texas 200 Fly 24 Collins, Jack Texas 1650 Free 24 Artmann, Josh Texas 200 Back 25 Larson, Johnthomas Texas 500 Free 26 Koustik, Andrew Texas 200 Fly 28 Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M 200 Breast 7 Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Fly 15 Casas, Shaine Texas A&M 200 IM 18 Koster, Adam Texas A&M 100 Free 22 Theall, Mark Texas A&M 200 Free 22 Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Free 25 Saunderson, Jack Towson 200 Fly 5 Hotchkiss, Logan UCSB 500 Free 19 Phillips, Austin Utah 100 Free 18 O’Haimhirgin, Liam Utah 200 Free 28 Casey, Brendan Virginia 400 IM 3 Clark, Joe Virginia 100 Back 9 Fong, Zach Virginia 200 Fly 12 Keblish, Bryce Virginia 100 Fly 15 Giller, Robby Virginia 200 Back 15 Otto, Matthew Virginia 200 Breast 17 Schubert, Ted Virginia 400 IM 21 Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Free 25 Wozencraft, Cooper Virginia 200 Free 26 Magnan, Sam Virginia 1650 Free 29 Storch, Casey Virginia 400 IM 29 Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech 200 Fly 10 Stone, Lane Virginia Tech 500 Free 11 Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 200 IM 20 Tornqvist, Samuel Virginia Tech 200 Back 21 Manoff, Blake Virginia Tech 200 Fly 23 Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 100 Breast 25 Dixon, David West Virginia 200 Fly 28 Mao, Mj Wisconsin 200 Breast 5 Tysoe, Cam Wisconsin 200 Back 14

Invited Swimmers by Alphabetical Order: