Projecting the Cutline: 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships

In a calculation that will delight bubble swimmers across the country, SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering has calculated that all swimmers ranked 30th-or-better in an event nationally this season will be invited to the NCAA Championships.
The Texas men lead the way with a whopping 20 invited swimmers. They are only allowed to take 18 of those, so they’ll have to cut 2 today (which will change these invite lists), and they’d have to cut a further 2 in order to bring the 3 divers that they qualified on Monday at the Zone D Championships.
For swimmers scratched before tomorrow’s official psych sheet is released, the next swimmer in that event will be chosen instead. For swimmers scratched after tomorrow’s official psych sheet is released, the next swimmer from the alternates list will be chosen.
This is 2 spots lower than the 28th-place that was invited to last year’s NCAA Championship meet.
In total, 45 schools are projected to earn invites to the meet. 58 women’s schools were selected this year, while 46 men’s schools were invited last year.
Alternates:
|Swimmer
|School
|Event
|Seed
|Barnum, Keefer
|Virginia
|200 Breast
|31
|Graber, Daniel
|NC State
|100 Breast
|31
|Perera, Nicholas
|Alabama
|400 IM
|31
|Sofianidis, Nikos
|Louisville
|100 Back
|31
|Sancov, Alexei
|Southern Cali
|200 Free
|31
|Walton, Alex
|Missouri
|200 IM
|31
|Antipov, Daniil
|Grand Canyon
|200 Fly
|32
|Izzo, Giovanni
|NC State
|100 Fly
|32
|Kostbade, Gary
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|32
|Deliyiannis, Mihalis
|Louisville
|50 Free
|32
By School:
|Rank
|School
|
# of Invitees
|1
|Texas
|20
|2
|Florida
|15
|3
|California
|14
|4
|Missouri
|12
|4
|Stanford
|12
|6
|Michigan
|11
|6
|Virginia
|11
|8
|Indiana
|10
|8
|NC State
|10
|10
|Georgia
|9
|11
|Louisville
|8
|12
|Southern Cali
|7
|12
|Ohio St
|7
|12
|Arizona
|7
|15
|Harvard
|6
|15
|Tennessee
|6
|15
|Auburn
|6
|15
|Texas A&M
|6
|19
|Florida St
|5
|19
|Virginia Tech
|5
|21
|Alabama
|4
|21
|South Carolina
|4
|21
|Notre Dame
|4
|24
|Georgia Tech
|3
|24
|Arizona St
|3
|24
|Hawaii
|3
|27
|Minnesota
|2
|27
|Wisconsin
|2
|27
|Pittsburgh
|2
|27
|Utah
|2
|27
|Missouri St. M
|2
|27
|Duke
|2
|27
|West Virginia
|2
|27
|Kentucky
|2
|35
|Grand Canyon
|1
|35
|Towson
|1
|35
|Penn
|1
|35
|Purdue
|1
|35
|Brigham Young
|1
|35
|Denver
|1
|35
|Princeton
|1
|35
|LSU
|1
|35
|UCSB
|1
|35
|Penn St
|1
|35
|East Carolina
|1
Invited Swimmers by Selection Order:
|Swimmer
|School
|Event
|Seed
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|200 Breast
|1
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|1
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|100 Free
|1
|Finke, Bobby
|Florida
|1650 Free
|1
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|200 Fly
|1
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|100 Back
|1
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|50 Free
|1
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|500 Free
|1
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|100 Fly
|1
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|200 Back
|1
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|400 IM
|1
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|100 Breast
|2
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|200 Fly
|2
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon
|100 Back
|2
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|100 Free
|2
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|200 Free
|2
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|200 Back
|2
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|500 Free
|2
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|400 IM
|2
|Whitley, Reece
|California
|200 Breast
|3
|McHugh, Max
|Minnesota
|100 Breast
|3
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|50 Free
|3
|Brinegar, Michael
|Indiana
|1650 Free
|3
|Becker, Bowe
|Minnesota
|100 Free
|3
|Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
|Florida St
|100 Fly
|3
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|200 Fly
|3
|Reilman, Joey
|Tennessee
|200 Back
|3
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|500 Free
|3
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 IM
|3
|Kibler, Drew
|Texas
|200 Free
|3
|Casey, Brendan
|Virginia
|400 IM
|3
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|100 Back
|4
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|100 Fly
|4
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|200 Fly
|4
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|50 Free
|4
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|500 Free
|4
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|200 IM
|4
|Schlicht, David
|Arizona
|400 IM
|4
|Yeager, Chris
|Texas
|1650 Free
|5
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|Texas
|100 Breast
|5
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|100 Back
|5
|Mao, Mj
|Wisconsin
|200 Breast
|5
|Saunderson, Jack
|Towson
|200 Fly
|5
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|200 Back
|5
|Knowles, Eric
|NC State
|500 Free
|5
|Loy, Andrew
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|5
|House, Grant
|Arizona St
|200 Free
|5
|Norman, Nick
|California
|1650 Free
|6
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Back
|6
|McCloskey, Liam
|Auburn
|100 Fly
|6
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|200 Back
|6
|Goldfaden, Itay
|South Carolina
|100 Breast
|6
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|500 Free
|6
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|200 Free
|6
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|50 Free
|6
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|100 Back
|7
|Walker, Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|200 Breast
|7
|Apple, Zach
|Indiana
|100 Free
|7
|Backes, Zane
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|7
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|200 Back
|7
|Callan, Patrick
|Michigan
|500 Free
|7
|Levant, Jack
|Stanford
|200 Free
|7
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|50 Free
|7
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|400 IM
|7
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|1650 Free
|8
|Pellini, Trent
|Purdue
|100 Breast
|8
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|50 Free
|8
|Forde, Clayton
|Georgia
|400 IM
|8
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|200 IM
|8
|Arvidsson, Karl
|California
|200 Breast
|9
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|200 Fly
|9
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|1650 Free
|9
|Hicks, Caleb
|Missouri
|100 Breast
|9
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|Indiana
|100 Fly
|9
|Hensley, Noah
|NC State
|100 Fly
|9
|Clark, Joe
|Virginia
|100 Back
|9
|Freeman, Trey
|Florida
|500 Free
|9
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|200 Free
|9
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|400 IM
|9
|Pisani, Will
|Florida St
|50 Free
|9
|DeLakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|9
|Khoo, Lionel
|South Carolina
|100 Breast
|10
|McIntyre, Jack
|NC State
|1650 Free
|10
|Ivanov, Antani
|Virginia Tech
|200 Fly
|10
|Vera, Blaise
|Pittsburgh
|100 Free
|10
|Stokowski, Kacper
|Florida
|100 Back
|10
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|200 Back
|10
|Smith, Kieran
|Florida
|400 IM
|10
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|200 IM
|10
|Guest, James
|Georgia
|200 Breast
|11
|Kokko, Olli
|Hawaii
|100 Breast
|11
|Stone, Lane
|Virginia Tech
|500 Free
|11
|Whyte, Mitchell
|Louisville
|100 Back
|11
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|100 Free
|11
|Sorenson, Payton
|Brigham Young
|50 Free
|11
|Barta, Marci
|Notre Dame
|400 IM
|11
|Willenbring, Matthew
|Texas
|200 IM
|11
|Roy, Daniel
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|12
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|100 Breast
|12
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|200 Fly
|12
|Murphy, James
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|12
|Beach, Clark
|Florida
|200 Back
|12
|Iga, Jorge
|Arizona
|200 Free
|12
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|400 IM
|12
|Auchinachie, Cameron
|Denver
|50 Free
|12
|Khosla, Raunak
|Princeton
|200 IM
|12
|Poppe, Hank
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|13
|Johansson, Victor
|Southern Cali
|500 Free
|13
|Bams, Laurent
|Alabama
|100 Breast
|13
|Alexander, Nick
|Missouri
|200 Back
|13
|Samy, Mohamed
|Indiana
|200 Free
|13
|Grassi, Santiago
|Auburn
|50 Free
|13
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Fly
|14
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|100 Fly
|14
|Babinet, Jeremy
|Michigan
|100 Breast
|14
|Tysoe, Cam
|Wisconsin
|200 Back
|14
|Calvillo, Mikey
|Indiana
|1650 Free
|14
|Sanders, Grant
|Florida
|400 IM
|14
|Pastorek, Brennan
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|15
|Zettle, Alex
|Texas
|500 Free
|15
|Keblish, Bryce
|Virginia
|100 Fly
|15
|Martinez, Angel
|Texas A&M
|200 Fly
|15
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|15
|Giller, Robby
|Virginia
|200 Back
|15
|Dahlgren, Jack
|Missouri
|200 Free
|15
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|500 Free
|16
|Bretscher, James
|NC State
|200 Fly
|16
|Guarente, Marco
|Florida
|100 Breast
|16
|Main, Bayley
|Florida
|100 Back
|16
|Helmbacher, Samy
|Pittsburgh
|400 IM
|16
|Otto, Matthew
|Virginia
|200 Breast
|17
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|500 Free
|17
|Schultz, Aaron
|Notre Dame
|200 Fly
|17
|Gures, Umitcan
|Harvard
|100 Fly
|17
|O’Brien, Jordan
|Missouri
|100 Breast
|17
|Correia, Rodrigo
|Georgia Tech
|100 Back
|17
|Conaton, Patrick
|Stanford
|200 Back
|17
|Piszczorowicz, Bartosz
|Louisville
|200 Free
|17
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|100 Breast
|18
|Phillips, Austin
|Utah
|100 Free
|18
|Luht, Karl
|LSU
|100 Back
|18
|Garcia, Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Back
|18
|Gurevich, Etay
|Arizona
|400 IM
|18
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|18
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|200 Fly
|19
|Hotchkiss, Logan
|UCSB
|500 Free
|19
|Krueger, Daniel
|Texas
|100 Free
|19
|Wielinski, Jacob
|Missouri
|1650 Free
|19
|Follows, Kane
|Hawaii
|200 Back
|19
|Daly, Michael
|Penn St
|400 IM
|19
|Barna, Andrej
|Louisville
|50 Free
|19
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|200 IM
|19
|Dunphy, Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Breast
|20
|Korstanje, Nyls
|NC State
|100 Fly
|20
|Houlie, Michael
|Tennessee
|100 Breast
|20
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|100 Free
|20
|Hein, Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Back
|20
|Vines, Braden
|Texas
|400 IM
|20
|Davis, Will
|Florida
|50 Free
|20
|Mankus, Luke
|Missouri
|50 Free
|20
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|200 Free
|20
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|20
|Osvath, Artur
|Missouri St. M
|200 Breast
|21
|Slaton, Micah
|Missouri
|200 Fly
|21
|Salazar, Michael
|Ohio St
|100 Fly
|21
|Koenigsperger, Mario
|Southern Cali
|100 Breast
|21
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|21
|Tornqvist, Samuel
|Virginia Tech
|200 Back
|21
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|400 IM
|21
|Sannem, Jake
|Texas
|200 Free
|21
|Gezmis, Erge
|Florida
|200 Fly
|22
|Koster, Adam
|Texas A&M
|100 Free
|22
|Houck, Logan
|Harvard
|1650 Free
|22
|St. George, Max
|Duke
|100 Back
|22
|Zarian, Michael
|Harvard
|400 IM
|22
|Theall, Mark
|Texas A&M
|200 Free
|22
|Mathews, Jason
|Ohio St
|200 Breast
|23
|Manoff, Blake
|Virginia Tech
|200 Fly
|23
|Reed, Greg
|Georgia
|1650 Free
|23
|Balogh, Brennan
|Florida
|200 Back
|23
|Sos, Daniel
|Louisville
|400 IM
|23
|Holter, Max
|Texas
|200 Fly
|24
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. M
|100 Breast
|24
|Collins, Jack
|Texas
|1650 Free
|24
|Anderson, Thomas
|Arizona
|100 Back
|24
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|24
|Painhas, Henrique
|Ohio St
|100 Fly
|25
|Sand, Carson
|California
|100 Breast
|25
|Armstrong, Jake
|West Virginia
|100 Breast
|25
|Williams, Miles
|Duke
|100 Free
|25
|Hirschberger, Matthew
|Stanford
|500 Free
|25
|Davila, Rafael
|South Carolina
|1650 Free
|25
|Artmann, Josh
|Texas
|200 Back
|25
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|Georgia
|400 IM
|25
|Thibert, Mike
|Texas A&M
|50 Free
|25
|Baker, Ryan
|Virginia
|200 Free
|25
|Iida, Sam
|Arizona
|200 Breast
|26
|Polianski, Max
|Florida St
|200 Fly
|26
|Larson, Johnthomas
|Texas
|500 Free
|26
|Muratovic, Emir
|Florida St
|100 Free
|26
|Rice, Sam
|Tennessee
|1650 Free
|26
|Gaziev, Ruslan
|Ohio St
|50 Free
|26
|Wozencraft, Cooper
|Virginia
|200 Free
|26
|Ballard, Foster
|Auburn
|200 Fly
|27
|Chan, Will
|Michigan
|100 Breast
|27
|Miller, Kevin
|Georgia
|1650 Free
|27
|Aydin, Metin
|Hawaii
|200 Back
|27
|Burns, Aidan
|Georgia
|400 IM
|27
|Miljenic, Nikola
|Southern Cali
|50 Free
|27
|Grissom, Kyle
|Southern Cali
|50 Free
|27
|Brown, Glen
|Kentucky
|200 IM
|27
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|200 Breast
|28
|Koustik, Andrew
|Texas
|200 Fly
|28
|Dixon, David
|West Virginia
|200 Fly
|28
|Hillis, Dillon
|Florida
|100 Breast
|28
|Valente, Alex
|Southern Cali
|100 Fly
|28
|Dubois, Jack
|Missouri
|500 Free
|28
|Dannhauser, Josh
|Auburn
|1650 Free
|28
|O’Haimhirgin, Liam
|Utah
|200 Free
|28
|Bottelberghe, Josh
|Notre Dame
|200 Breast
|29
|Santos, Gus
|East Carolina
|100 Fly
|29
|Amdor, Wyatt
|Kentucky
|100 Breast
|29
|Kiesler, Gil
|NC State
|500 Free
|29
|Swift, Carter
|Arizona St
|100 Free
|29
|Magnan, Sam
|Virginia
|1650 Free
|29
|Storch, Casey
|Virginia
|400 IM
|29
|Alaniz, Griffin
|Florida St
|200 Back
|29
|Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
|Michigan
|200 Free
|29
|Lebed, Alexander
|Florida
|200 IM
|29
|Rowe, Spencer
|Auburn
|200 Breast
|30
|Mathias, Van
|Indiana
|200 Fly
|30
|Brewer, Tommy
|Auburn
|100 Breast
|30
|Disette, Sam
|Alabama
|50 Free
|30
|Marcoux, Raphael
|Harvard
|50 Free
|30
|Lima, Giovanny
|Missouri
|200 Free
|30
Invited Swimmers by School:
|Swimmer
|School
|Event
|Seed
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|50 Free
|1
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|100 Back
|4
|Bams, Laurent
|Alabama
|100 Breast
|13
|Disette, Sam
|Alabama
|50 Free
|30
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|500 Free
|3
|Schlicht, David
|Arizona
|400 IM
|4
|Iga, Jorge
|Arizona
|200 Free
|12
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|100 Fly
|14
|Gurevich, Etay
|Arizona
|400 IM
|18
|Anderson, Thomas
|Arizona
|100 Back
|24
|Iida, Sam
|Arizona
|200 Breast
|26
|House, Grant
|Arizona St
|200 Free
|5
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|100 Back
|7
|Swift, Carter
|Arizona St
|100 Free
|29
|McCloskey, Liam
|Auburn
|100 Fly
|6
|Grassi, Santiago
|Auburn
|50 Free
|13
|Ballard, Foster
|Auburn
|200 Fly
|27
|Dannhauser, Josh
|Auburn
|1650 Free
|28
|Rowe, Spencer
|Auburn
|200 Breast
|30
|Brewer, Tommy
|Auburn
|100 Breast
|30
|Sorenson, Payton
|Brigham Young
|50 Free
|11
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|200 Breast
|1
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|200 Fly
|2
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|400 IM
|2
|Whitley, Reece
|California
|200 Breast
|3
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|50 Free
|3
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|200 Back
|5
|Norman, Nick
|California
|1650 Free
|6
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|200 Back
|7
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|50 Free
|7
|Arvidsson, Karl
|California
|200 Breast
|9
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|400 IM
|9
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|100 Free
|11
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|500 Free
|17
|Sand, Carson
|California
|100 Breast
|25
|Auchinachie, Cameron
|Denver
|50 Free
|12
|St. George, Max
|Duke
|100 Back
|22
|Williams, Miles
|Duke
|100 Free
|25
|Santos, Gus
|East Carolina
|100 Fly
|29
|Finke, Bobby
|Florida
|1650 Free
|1
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|100 Fly
|4
|Freeman, Trey
|Florida
|500 Free
|9
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|200 Free
|9
|Stokowski, Kacper
|Florida
|100 Back
|10
|Smith, Kieran
|Florida
|400 IM
|10
|Beach, Clark
|Florida
|200 Back
|12
|Sanders, Grant
|Florida
|400 IM
|14
|Guarente, Marco
|Florida
|100 Breast
|16
|Main, Bayley
|Florida
|100 Back
|16
|Davis, Will
|Florida
|50 Free
|20
|Gezmis, Erge
|Florida
|200 Fly
|22
|Balogh, Brennan
|Florida
|200 Back
|23
|Hillis, Dillon
|Florida
|100 Breast
|28
|Lebed, Alexander
|Florida
|200 IM
|29
|Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
|Florida St
|100 Fly
|3
|Pisani, Will
|Florida St
|50 Free
|9
|Polianski, Max
|Florida St
|200 Fly
|26
|Muratovic, Emir
|Florida St
|100 Free
|26
|Alaniz, Griffin
|Florida St
|200 Back
|29
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|200 Fly
|4
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|500 Free
|6
|Forde, Clayton
|Georgia
|400 IM
|8
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|200 Back
|10
|Guest, James
|Georgia
|200 Breast
|11
|Reed, Greg
|Georgia
|1650 Free
|23
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|Georgia
|400 IM
|25
|Miller, Kevin
|Georgia
|1650 Free
|27
|Burns, Aidan
|Georgia
|400 IM
|27
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 IM
|3
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Fly
|14
|Correia, Rodrigo
|Georgia Tech
|100 Back
|17
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon
|100 Back
|2
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|100 Free
|2
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|500 Free
|16
|Gures, Umitcan
|Harvard
|100 Fly
|17
|Houck, Logan
|Harvard
|1650 Free
|22
|Zarian, Michael
|Harvard
|400 IM
|22
|Marcoux, Raphael
|Harvard
|50 Free
|30
|Kokko, Olli
|Hawaii
|100 Breast
|11
|Follows, Kane
|Hawaii
|200 Back
|19
|Aydin, Metin
|Hawaii
|200 Back
|27
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|1
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|200 Fly
|1
|Brinegar, Michael
|Indiana
|1650 Free
|3
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Back
|6
|Apple, Zach
|Indiana
|100 Free
|7
|Backes, Zane
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|7
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|Indiana
|100 Fly
|9
|Samy, Mohamed
|Indiana
|200 Free
|13
|Calvillo, Mikey
|Indiana
|1650 Free
|14
|Mathias, Van
|Indiana
|200 Fly
|30
|Brown, Glen
|Kentucky
|200 IM
|27
|Amdor, Wyatt
|Kentucky
|100 Breast
|29
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|100 Back
|5
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|200 Fly
|9
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|1650 Free
|9
|Whyte, Mitchell
|Louisville
|100 Back
|11
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|100 Breast
|12
|Piszczorowicz, Bartosz
|Louisville
|200 Free
|17
|Barna, Andrej
|Louisville
|50 Free
|19
|Sos, Daniel
|Louisville
|400 IM
|23
|Luht, Karl
|LSU
|100 Back
|18
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|500 Free
|1
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|100 Fly
|1
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|400 IM
|1
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|500 Free
|2
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|50 Free
|6
|Callan, Patrick
|Michigan
|500 Free
|7
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|400 IM
|12
|Babinet, Jeremy
|Michigan
|100 Breast
|14
|Chan, Will
|Michigan
|100 Breast
|27
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|200 Breast
|28
|Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
|Michigan
|200 Free
|29
|McHugh, Max
|Minnesota
|100 Breast
|3
|Becker, Bowe
|Minnesota
|100 Free
|3
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|200 Free
|2
|Hicks, Caleb
|Missouri
|100 Breast
|9
|Alexander, Nick
|Missouri
|200 Back
|13
|Dahlgren, Jack
|Missouri
|200 Free
|15
|O’Brien, Jordan
|Missouri
|100 Breast
|17
|Wielinski, Jacob
|Missouri
|1650 Free
|19
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|200 IM
|19
|Hein, Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Back
|20
|Mankus, Luke
|Missouri
|50 Free
|20
|Slaton, Micah
|Missouri
|200 Fly
|21
|Dubois, Jack
|Missouri
|500 Free
|28
|Lima, Giovanny
|Missouri
|200 Free
|30
|Osvath, Artur
|Missouri St. M
|200 Breast
|21
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. M
|100 Breast
|24
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|100 Back
|1
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|200 IM
|4
|Knowles, Eric
|NC State
|500 Free
|5
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|50 Free
|8
|Hensley, Noah
|NC State
|100 Fly
|9
|McIntyre, Jack
|NC State
|1650 Free
|10
|Bretscher, James
|NC State
|200 Fly
|16
|Korstanje, Nyls
|NC State
|100 Fly
|20
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|100 Free
|20
|Kiesler, Gil
|NC State
|500 Free
|29
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|1650 Free
|8
|Barta, Marci
|Notre Dame
|400 IM
|11
|Schultz, Aaron
|Notre Dame
|200 Fly
|17
|Bottelberghe, Josh
|Notre Dame
|200 Breast
|29
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|200 Fly
|3
|Loy, Andrew
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|5
|DeLakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|9
|Salazar, Michael
|Ohio St
|100 Fly
|21
|Mathews, Jason
|Ohio St
|200 Breast
|23
|Painhas, Henrique
|Ohio St
|100 Fly
|25
|Gaziev, Ruslan
|Ohio St
|50 Free
|26
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|400 IM
|7
|Daly, Michael
|Penn St
|400 IM
|19
|Vera, Blaise
|Pittsburgh
|100 Free
|10
|Helmbacher, Samy
|Pittsburgh
|400 IM
|16
|Khosla, Raunak
|Princeton
|200 IM
|12
|Pellini, Trent
|Purdue
|100 Breast
|8
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|500 Free
|4
|Goldfaden, Itay
|South Carolina
|100 Breast
|6
|Khoo, Lionel
|South Carolina
|100 Breast
|10
|Davila, Rafael
|South Carolina
|1650 Free
|25
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|100 Breast
|2
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|200 Back
|2
|Johansson, Victor
|Southern Cali
|500 Free
|13
|Koenigsperger, Mario
|Southern Cali
|100 Breast
|21
|Miljenic, Nikola
|Southern Cali
|50 Free
|27
|Grissom, Kyle
|Southern Cali
|50 Free
|27
|Valente, Alex
|Southern Cali
|100 Fly
|28
|Levant, Jack
|Stanford
|200 Free
|7
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|200 IM
|10
|Roy, Daniel
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|12
|Murphy, James
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|12
|Poppe, Hank
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|13
|Pastorek, Brennan
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|15
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|15
|Conaton, Patrick
|Stanford
|200 Back
|17
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|100 Breast
|18
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|21
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|24
|Hirschberger, Matthew
|Stanford
|500 Free
|25
|Reilman, Joey
|Tennessee
|200 Back
|3
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|50 Free
|4
|Garcia, Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Back
|18
|Dunphy, Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Breast
|20
|Houlie, Michael
|Tennessee
|100 Breast
|20
|Rice, Sam
|Tennessee
|1650 Free
|26
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|100 Free
|1
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|200 Back
|1
|Kibler, Drew
|Texas
|200 Free
|3
|Yeager, Chris
|Texas
|1650 Free
|5
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|Texas
|100 Breast
|5
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|200 Back
|6
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|200 Free
|6
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|200 IM
|8
|Willenbring, Matthew
|Texas
|200 IM
|11
|Zettle, Alex
|Texas
|500 Free
|15
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|200 Fly
|19
|Krueger, Daniel
|Texas
|100 Free
|19
|Vines, Braden
|Texas
|400 IM
|20
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|200 Free
|20
|Sannem, Jake
|Texas
|200 Free
|21
|Holter, Max
|Texas
|200 Fly
|24
|Collins, Jack
|Texas
|1650 Free
|24
|Artmann, Josh
|Texas
|200 Back
|25
|Larson, Johnthomas
|Texas
|500 Free
|26
|Koustik, Andrew
|Texas
|200 Fly
|28
|Walker, Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|200 Breast
|7
|Martinez, Angel
|Texas A&M
|200 Fly
|15
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|18
|Koster, Adam
|Texas A&M
|100 Free
|22
|Theall, Mark
|Texas A&M
|200 Free
|22
|Thibert, Mike
|Texas A&M
|50 Free
|25
|Saunderson, Jack
|Towson
|200 Fly
|5
|Hotchkiss, Logan
|UCSB
|500 Free
|19
|Phillips, Austin
|Utah
|100 Free
|18
|O’Haimhirgin, Liam
|Utah
|200 Free
|28
|Casey, Brendan
|Virginia
|400 IM
|3
|Clark, Joe
|Virginia
|100 Back
|9
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|200 Fly
|12
|Keblish, Bryce
|Virginia
|100 Fly
|15
|Giller, Robby
|Virginia
|200 Back
|15
|Otto, Matthew
|Virginia
|200 Breast
|17
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|400 IM
|21
|Baker, Ryan
|Virginia
|200 Free
|25
|Wozencraft, Cooper
|Virginia
|200 Free
|26
|Magnan, Sam
|Virginia
|1650 Free
|29
|Storch, Casey
|Virginia
|400 IM
|29
|Ivanov, Antani
|Virginia Tech
|200 Fly
|10
|Stone, Lane
|Virginia Tech
|500 Free
|11
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|20
|Tornqvist, Samuel
|Virginia Tech
|200 Back
|21
|Manoff, Blake
|Virginia Tech
|200 Fly
|23
|Armstrong, Jake
|West Virginia
|100 Breast
|25
|Dixon, David
|West Virginia
|200 Fly
|28
|Mao, Mj
|Wisconsin
|200 Breast
|5
|Tysoe, Cam
|Wisconsin
|200 Back
|14
Invited Swimmers by Alphabetical Order:
|Swimmer
|School
|Event
|Seed
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|Georgia
|400 IM
|25
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|200 Back
|10
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|1650 Free
|9
|Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
|Michigan
|200 Free
|29
|Alaniz, Griffin
|Florida St
|200 Back
|29
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|100 Back
|5
|Alexander, Nick
|Missouri
|200 Back
|13
|Amdor, Wyatt
|Kentucky
|100 Breast
|29
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|100 Breast
|18
|Anderson, Thomas
|Arizona
|100 Back
|24
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|400 IM
|7
|Apple, Zach
|Indiana
|100 Free
|7
|Armstrong, Jake
|West Virginia
|100 Breast
|25
|Artmann, Josh
|Texas
|200 Back
|25
|Arvidsson, Karl
|California
|200 Breast
|9
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|500 Free
|1
|Auchinachie, Cameron
|Denver
|50 Free
|12
|Aydin, Metin
|Hawaii
|200 Back
|27
|Babinet, Jeremy
|Michigan
|100 Breast
|14
|Backes, Zane
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|7
|Baker, Ryan
|Virginia
|200 Free
|25
|Ballard, Foster
|Auburn
|200 Fly
|27
|Balogh, Brennan
|Florida
|200 Back
|23
|Bams, Laurent
|Alabama
|100 Breast
|13
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|200 Free
|9
|Barna, Andrej
|Louisville
|50 Free
|19
|Barta, Marci
|Notre Dame
|400 IM
|11
|Beach, Clark
|Florida
|200 Back
|12
|Becker, Bowe
|Minnesota
|100 Free
|3
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. M
|100 Breast
|24
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|Indiana
|100 Fly
|9
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|50 Free
|6
|Bottelberghe, Josh
|Notre Dame
|200 Breast
|29
|Bretscher, James
|NC State
|200 Fly
|16
|Brewer, Tommy
|Auburn
|100 Breast
|30
|Brinegar, Michael
|Indiana
|1650 Free
|3
|Brown, Glen
|Kentucky
|200 IM
|27
|Burns, Aidan
|Georgia
|400 IM
|27
|Callan, Patrick
|Michigan
|500 Free
|7
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|21
|Calvillo, Mikey
|Indiana
|1650 Free
|14
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|200 Back
|7
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|18
|Casey, Brendan
|Virginia
|400 IM
|3
|Chan, Will
|Michigan
|100 Breast
|27
|Clark, Joe
|Virginia
|100 Back
|9
|Collins, Jack
|Texas
|1650 Free
|24
|Conaton, Patrick
|Stanford
|200 Back
|17
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|400 IM
|12
|Correia, Rodrigo
|Georgia Tech
|100 Back
|17
|Dahlgren, Jack
|Missouri
|200 Free
|15
|Daly, Michael
|Penn St
|400 IM
|19
|Dannhauser, Josh
|Auburn
|1650 Free
|28
|Davila, Rafael
|South Carolina
|1650 Free
|25
|Davis, Will
|Florida
|50 Free
|20
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|50 Free
|4
|DeLakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|9
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|200 IM
|10
|Disette, Sam
|Alabama
|50 Free
|30
|Dixon, David
|West Virginia
|200 Fly
|28
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|100 Fly
|14
|Dubois, Jack
|Missouri
|500 Free
|28
|Dunphy, Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Breast
|20
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|500 Free
|3
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Back
|6
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|100 Free
|2
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Fly
|14
|Finke, Bobby
|Florida
|1650 Free
|1
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|100 Breast
|1
|Follows, Kane
|Hawaii
|200 Back
|19
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|200 Fly
|12
|Forde, Clayton
|Georgia
|400 IM
|8
|Freeman, Trey
|Florida
|500 Free
|9
|Garcia, Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Back
|18
|Gaziev, Ruslan
|Ohio St
|50 Free
|26
|Gezmis, Erge
|Florida
|200 Fly
|22
|Giller, Robby
|Virginia
|200 Back
|15
|Goldfaden, Itay
|South Carolina
|100 Breast
|6
|Grassi, Santiago
|Auburn
|50 Free
|13
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|400 IM
|9
|Grissom, Kyle
|Southern Cali
|50 Free
|27
|Guarente, Marco
|Florida
|100 Breast
|16
|Guest, James
|Georgia
|200 Breast
|11
|Gures, Umitcan
|Harvard
|100 Fly
|17
|Gurevich, Etay
|Arizona
|400 IM
|18
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|200 Free
|6
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|200 Fly
|9
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|200 Back
|1
|Hein, Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Back
|20
|Helmbacher, Samy
|Pittsburgh
|400 IM
|16
|Hensley, Noah
|NC State
|100 Fly
|9
|Hicks, Caleb
|Missouri
|100 Breast
|9
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|500 Free
|6
|Hillis, Dillon
|Florida
|100 Breast
|28
|Hirschberger, Matthew
|Stanford
|500 Free
|25
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|50 Free
|7
|Holter, Max
|Texas
|200 Fly
|24
|Hotchkiss, Logan
|UCSB
|500 Free
|19
|Houck, Logan
|Harvard
|1650 Free
|22
|Houlie, Michael
|Tennessee
|100 Breast
|20
|House, Grant
|Arizona St
|200 Free
|5
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|50 Free
|1
|Iga, Jorge
|Arizona
|200 Free
|12
|Iida, Sam
|Arizona
|200 Breast
|26
|Ivanov, Antani
|Virginia Tech
|200 Fly
|10
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|100 Free
|1
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|100 Free
|11
|Johansson, Victor
|Southern Cali
|500 Free
|13
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|500 Free
|17
|Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
|Florida St
|100 Fly
|3
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|200 Back
|6
|Keblish, Bryce
|Virginia
|100 Fly
|15
|Khoo, Lionel
|South Carolina
|100 Breast
|10
|Khosla, Raunak
|Princeton
|200 IM
|12
|Kibler, Drew
|Texas
|200 Free
|3
|Kiesler, Gil
|NC State
|500 Free
|29
|Knowles, Eric
|NC State
|500 Free
|5
|Koenigsperger, Mario
|Southern Cali
|100 Breast
|21
|Kokko, Olli
|Hawaii
|100 Breast
|11
|Korstanje, Nyls
|NC State
|100 Fly
|20
|Koster, Adam
|Texas A&M
|100 Free
|22
|Koustik, Andrew
|Texas
|200 Fly
|28
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|200 IM
|19
|Krueger, Daniel
|Texas
|100 Free
|19
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|200 Fly
|1
|Larson, Johnthomas
|Texas
|500 Free
|26
|Lebed, Alexander
|Florida
|200 IM
|29
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|200 Fly
|3
|Levant, Jack
|Stanford
|200 Free
|7
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|24
|Lima, Giovanny
|Missouri
|200 Free
|30
|Loy, Andrew
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|5
|Luht, Karl
|LSU
|100 Back
|18
|Magnan, Sam
|Virginia
|1650 Free
|29
|Main, Bayley
|Florida
|100 Back
|16
|Mankus, Luke
|Missouri
|50 Free
|20
|Manoff, Blake
|Virginia Tech
|200 Fly
|23
|Mao, Mj
|Wisconsin
|200 Breast
|5
|Marcoux, Raphael
|Harvard
|50 Free
|30
|Martinez, Angel
|Texas A&M
|200 Fly
|15
|Mathews, Jason
|Ohio St
|200 Breast
|23
|Mathias, Van
|Indiana
|200 Fly
|30
|McCloskey, Liam
|Auburn
|100 Fly
|6
|McHugh, Max
|Minnesota
|100 Breast
|3
|McIntyre, Jack
|NC State
|1650 Free
|10
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|200 Back
|5
|Miljenic, Nikola
|Southern Cali
|50 Free
|27
|Miller, Kevin
|Georgia
|1650 Free
|27
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|500 Free
|4
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|100 Free
|20
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|200 Breast
|28
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|200 Back
|2
|Muratovic, Emir
|Florida St
|100 Free
|26
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|200 Fly
|4
|Murphy, James
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|12
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|200 Free
|20
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon
|100 Back
|2
|Norman, Nick
|California
|1650 Free
|6
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|500 Free
|16
|O’Brien, Jordan
|Missouri
|100 Breast
|17
|O’Haimhirgin, Liam
|Utah
|200 Free
|28
|Osvath, Artur
|Missouri St. M
|200 Breast
|21
|Otto, Matthew
|Virginia
|200 Breast
|17
|Painhas, Henrique
|Ohio St
|100 Fly
|25
|Pastorek, Brennan
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|15
|Pellini, Trent
|Purdue
|100 Breast
|8
|Phillips, Austin
|Utah
|100 Free
|18
|Pisani, Will
|Florida St
|50 Free
|9
|Piszczorowicz, Bartosz
|Louisville
|200 Free
|17
|Polianski, Max
|Florida St
|200 Fly
|26
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|200 Fly
|19
|Poppe, Hank
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|13
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|100 Back
|7
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 IM
|3
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|200 Fly
|2
|Reed, Greg
|Georgia
|1650 Free
|23
|Reilman, Joey
|Tennessee
|200 Back
|3
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|50 Free
|8
|Rice, Sam
|Tennessee
|1650 Free
|26
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|100 Fly
|4
|Rowe, Spencer
|Auburn
|200 Breast
|30
|Roy, Daniel
|Stanford
|200 Breast
|12
|Salazar, Michael
|Ohio St
|100 Fly
|21
|Samy, Mohamed
|Indiana
|200 Free
|13
|Sand, Carson
|California
|100 Breast
|25
|Sanders, Grant
|Florida
|400 IM
|14
|Sannem, Jake
|Texas
|200 Free
|21
|Santos, Gus
|East Carolina
|100 Fly
|29
|Saunderson, Jack
|Towson
|200 Fly
|5
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|Texas
|100 Breast
|5
|Schlicht, David
|Arizona
|400 IM
|4
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|200 Free
|2
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|400 IM
|21
|Schultz, Aaron
|Notre Dame
|200 Fly
|17
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|200 Breast
|1
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|50 Free
|3
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|200 IM
|8
|Slaton, Micah
|Missouri
|200 Fly
|21
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|100 Fly
|1
|Smith, Kieran
|Florida
|400 IM
|10
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|100 Breast
|12
|Sorenson, Payton
|Brigham Young
|50 Free
|11
|Sos, Daniel
|Louisville
|400 IM
|23
|St. George, Max
|Duke
|100 Back
|22
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|100 Back
|1
|Stokowski, Kacper
|Florida
|100 Back
|10
|Stone, Lane
|Virginia Tech
|500 Free
|11
|Storch, Casey
|Virginia
|400 IM
|29
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|400 IM
|1
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|1650 Free
|15
|Swift, Carter
|Arizona St
|100 Free
|29
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|20
|Theall, Mark
|Texas A&M
|200 Free
|22
|Thibert, Mike
|Texas A&M
|50 Free
|25
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|400 IM
|2
|Tornqvist, Samuel
|Virginia Tech
|200 Back
|21
|Tysoe, Cam
|Wisconsin
|200 Back
|14
|Valente, Alex
|Southern Cali
|100 Fly
|28
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|500 Free
|2
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|200 IM
|4
|Vera, Blaise
|Pittsburgh
|100 Free
|10
|Vines, Braden
|Texas
|400 IM
|20
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|100 Breast
|2
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|100 Back
|4
|Walker, Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|200 Breast
|7
|Whitley, Reece
|California
|200 Breast
|3
|Whyte, Mitchell
|Louisville
|100 Back
|11
|Wielinski, Jacob
|Missouri
|1650 Free
|19
|Willenbring, Matthew
|Texas
|200 IM
|11
|Williams, Miles
|Duke
|100 Free
|25
|Wozencraft, Cooper
|Virginia
|200 Free
|26
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|1650 Free
|8
|Yeager, Chris
|Texas
|1650 Free
|5
|Zarian, Michael
|Harvard
|400 IM
|22
|Zettle, Alex
|Texas
|500 Free
|15
