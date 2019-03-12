Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projecting the Cutline: 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships

In a calculation that will delight bubble swimmers across the country, SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering has calculated that all swimmers ranked 30th-or-better in an event nationally this season will be invited to the NCAA Championships.

The Texas men lead the way with a whopping 20 invited swimmers. They are only allowed to take 18 of those, so they’ll have to cut 2 today (which will change these invite lists), and they’d have to cut a further 2 in order to bring the 3 divers that they qualified on Monday at the Zone D Championships.

For swimmers scratched before tomorrow’s official psych sheet is released, the next swimmer in that event will be chosen instead. For swimmers scratched after tomorrow’s official psych sheet is released, the next swimmer from the alternates list will be chosen.

This is 2 spots lower than the 28th-place that was invited to last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

In total, 45 schools are projected to earn invites to the meet. 58 women’s schools were selected this year, while 46 men’s schools were invited last year.

Alternates:

Swimmer School Event Seed
Barnum, Keefer Virginia 200 Breast 31
Graber, Daniel NC State 100 Breast 31
Perera, Nicholas Alabama 400 IM 31
Sofianidis, Nikos Louisville 100 Back 31
Sancov, Alexei Southern Cali 200 Free 31
Walton, Alex Missouri 200 IM 31
Antipov, Daniil Grand Canyon 200 Fly 32
Izzo, Giovanni NC State 100 Fly 32
Kostbade, Gary Indiana 100 Breast 32
Deliyiannis, Mihalis Louisville 50 Free 32

By School:

Rank School
# of Invitees
1 Texas 20
2 Florida 15
3 California 14
4 Missouri 12
4 Stanford 12
6 Michigan 11
6 Virginia 11
8 Indiana 10
8 NC State 10
10 Georgia 9
11 Louisville 8
12 Southern Cali 7
12 Ohio St 7
12 Arizona 7
15 Harvard 6
15 Tennessee 6
15 Auburn 6
15 Texas A&M 6
19 Florida St 5
19 Virginia Tech 5
21 Alabama 4
21 South Carolina 4
21 Notre Dame 4
24 Georgia Tech 3
24 Arizona St 3
24 Hawaii 3
27 Minnesota 2
27 Wisconsin 2
27 Pittsburgh 2
27 Utah 2
27 Missouri St. M 2
27 Duke 2
27 West Virginia 2
27 Kentucky 2
35 Grand Canyon 1
35 Towson 1
35 Penn 1
35 Purdue 1
35 Brigham Young 1
35 Denver 1
35 Princeton 1
35 LSU 1
35 UCSB 1
35 Penn St 1
35 East Carolina 1

Invited Swimmers by Selection Order:

Swimmer School Event Seed
Seliskar, Andrew California 200 Breast 1
Finnerty, Ian Indiana 100 Breast 1
Jackson, Tate Texas 100 Free 1
Finke, Bobby Florida 1650 Free 1
Lanza, Vini Indiana 200 Fly 1
Stewart, Coleman NC State 100 Back 1
Howard, Robert Alabama 50 Free 1
Auboeck, Felix Michigan 500 Free 1
Smachlo, Miles Michigan 100 Fly 1
Harty, Ryan Texas 200 Back 1
Swanson, Charlie Michigan 400 IM 1
Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 100 Breast 2
Quah, Zheng California 200 Fly 2
Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon 100 Back 2
Farris, Dean Harvard 100 Free 2
Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 200 Free 2
Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 200 Back 2
Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 500 Free 2
Thomas, Mike California 400 IM 2
Whitley, Reece California 200 Breast 3
McHugh, Max Minnesota 100 Breast 3
Sendyk, Pawel California 50 Free 3
Brinegar, Michael Indiana 1650 Free 3
Becker, Bowe Minnesota 100 Free 3
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 100 Fly 3
Lense, Noah Ohio St 200 Fly 3
Reilman, Joey Tennessee 200 Back 3
Fail, Brooks Arizona 500 Free 3
Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 200 IM 3
Kibler, Drew Texas 200 Free 3
Casey, Brendan Virginia 400 IM 3
Waddell, Zane Alabama 100 Back 4
Rooney, Maxime Florida 100 Fly 4
Murphy, Camden Georgia 200 Fly 4
Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 50 Free 4
Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 500 Free 4
Vazaios, Andreas NC State 200 IM 4
Schlicht, David Arizona 400 IM 4
Yeager, Chris Texas 1650 Free 5
Scheinfeld, Charlie Texas 100 Breast 5
Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 100 Back 5
Mao, Mj Wisconsin 200 Breast 5
Saunderson, Jack Towson 200 Fly 5
Mefford, Bryce California 200 Back 5
Knowles, Eric NC State 500 Free 5
Loy, Andrew Ohio St 200 IM 5
House, Grant Arizona St 200 Free 5
Norman, Nick California 1650 Free 6
Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 100 Back 6
McCloskey, Liam Auburn 100 Fly 6
Katz, Austin Texas 200 Back 6
Goldfaden, Itay South Carolina 100 Breast 6
Higgins, Walker Georgia 500 Free 6
Haas, Townley Texas 200 Free 6
Borges, Gus Michigan 50 Free 6
Poti, Zachary Arizona St 100 Back 7
Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M 200 Breast 7
Apple, Zach Indiana 100 Free 7
Backes, Zane Indiana 100 Breast 7
Carr, Daniel California 200 Back 7
Callan, Patrick Michigan 500 Free 7
Levant, Jack Stanford 200 Free 7
Hoffer, Ryan California 50 Free 7
Andrew, Mark Penn 400 IM 7
Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 1650 Free 8
Pellini, Trent Purdue 100 Breast 8
Ress, Justin NC State 50 Free 8
Forde, Clayton Georgia 400 IM 8
Shebat, John Texas 200 IM 8
Arvidsson, Karl California 200 Breast 9
Harting, Zach Louisville 200 Fly 9
Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 1650 Free 9
Hicks, Caleb Missouri 100 Breast 9
Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 100 Fly 9
Hensley, Noah NC State 100 Fly 9
Clark, Joe Virginia 100 Back 9
Freeman, Trey Florida 500 Free 9
Baqlah, Khader Florida 200 Free 9
Grieshop, Sean California 400 IM 9
Pisani, Will Florida St 50 Free 9
DeLakis, Paul Ohio St 200 IM 9
Khoo, Lionel South Carolina 100 Breast 10
McIntyre, Jack NC State 1650 Free 10
Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech 200 Fly 10
Vera, Blaise Pittsburgh 100 Free 10
Stokowski, Kacper Florida 100 Back 10
Acevedo, Javier Georgia 200 Back 10
Smith, Kieran Florida 400 IM 10
DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 200 IM 10
Guest, James Georgia 200 Breast 11
Kokko, Olli Hawaii 100 Breast 11
Stone, Lane Virginia Tech 500 Free 11
Whyte, Mitchell Louisville 100 Back 11
Jensen, Michael California 100 Free 11
Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 50 Free 11
Barta, Marci Notre Dame 400 IM 11
Willenbring, Matthew Texas 200 IM 11
Roy, Daniel Stanford 200 Breast 12
Somov, Evgenii Louisville 100 Breast 12
Fong, Zach Virginia 200 Fly 12
Murphy, James Stanford 1650 Free 12
Beach, Clark Florida 200 Back 12
Iga, Jorge Arizona 200 Free 12
Cope, Tommy Michigan 400 IM 12
Auchinachie, Cameron Denver 50 Free 12
Khosla, Raunak Princeton 200 IM 12
Poppe, Hank Stanford 200 Breast 13
Johansson, Victor Southern Cali 500 Free 13
Bams, Laurent Alabama 100 Breast 13
Alexander, Nick Missouri 200 Back 13
Samy, Mohamed Indiana 200 Free 13
Grassi, Santiago Auburn 50 Free 13
Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 200 Fly 14
Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 100 Fly 14
Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 100 Breast 14
Tysoe, Cam Wisconsin 200 Back 14
Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Free 14
Sanders, Grant Florida 400 IM 14
Pastorek, Brennan Stanford 200 Breast 15
Zettle, Alex Texas 500 Free 15
Keblish, Bryce Virginia 100 Fly 15
Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Fly 15
Sweetser, True Stanford 1650 Free 15
Giller, Robby Virginia 200 Back 15
Dahlgren, Jack Missouri 200 Free 15
Novak, Brennan Harvard 500 Free 16
Bretscher, James NC State 200 Fly 16
Guarente, Marco Florida 100 Breast 16
Main, Bayley Florida 100 Back 16
Helmbacher, Samy Pittsburgh 400 IM 16
Otto, Matthew Virginia 200 Breast 17
Julian, Trenton California 500 Free 17
Schultz, Aaron Notre Dame 200 Fly 17
Gures, Umitcan Harvard 100 Fly 17
O’Brien, Jordan Missouri 100 Breast 17
Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 100 Back 17
Conaton, Patrick Stanford 200 Back 17
Piszczorowicz, Bartosz Louisville 200 Free 17
Anderson, Matt Stanford 100 Breast 18
Phillips, Austin Utah 100 Free 18
Luht, Karl LSU 100 Back 18
Garcia, Matthew Tennessee 200 Back 18
Gurevich, Etay Arizona 400 IM 18
Casas, Shaine Texas A&M 200 IM 18
Pomajevich, Sam Texas 200 Fly 19
Hotchkiss, Logan UCSB 500 Free 19
Krueger, Daniel Texas 100 Free 19
Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 1650 Free 19
Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Back 19
Daly, Michael Penn St 400 IM 19
Barna, Andrej Louisville 50 Free 19
Kovac, Danny Missouri 200 IM 19
Dunphy, Matthew Tennessee 200 Breast 20
Korstanje, Nyls NC State 100 Fly 20
Houlie, Michael Tennessee 100 Breast 20
Molacek, Jacob NC State 100 Free 20
Hein, Daniel Missouri 100 Back 20
Vines, Braden Texas 400 IM 20
Davis, Will Florida 50 Free 20
Mankus, Luke Missouri 50 Free 20
Newkirk, Jeff Texas 200 Free 20
Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 200 IM 20
Osvath, Artur Missouri St. M 200 Breast 21
Slaton, Micah Missouri 200 Fly 21
Salazar, Michael Ohio St 100 Fly 21
Koenigsperger, Mario Southern Cali 100 Breast 21
Calloni, Johannes Stanford 1650 Free 21
Tornqvist, Samuel Virginia Tech 200 Back 21
Schubert, Ted Virginia 400 IM 21
Sannem, Jake Texas 200 Free 21
Gezmis, Erge Florida 200 Fly 22
Koster, Adam Texas A&M 100 Free 22
Houck, Logan Harvard 1650 Free 22
St. George, Max Duke 100 Back 22
Zarian, Michael Harvard 400 IM 22
Theall, Mark Texas A&M 200 Free 22
Mathews, Jason Ohio St 200 Breast 23
Manoff, Blake Virginia Tech 200 Fly 23
Reed, Greg Georgia 1650 Free 23
Balogh, Brennan Florida 200 Back 23
Sos, Daniel Louisville 400 IM 23
Holter, Max Texas 200 Fly 24
Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 100 Breast 24
Collins, Jack Texas 1650 Free 24
Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Back 24
Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 24
Painhas, Henrique Ohio St 100 Fly 25
Sand, Carson California 100 Breast 25
Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 100 Breast 25
Williams, Miles Duke 100 Free 25
Hirschberger, Matthew Stanford 500 Free 25
Davila, Rafael South Carolina 1650 Free 25
Artmann, Josh Texas 200 Back 25
Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia 400 IM 25
Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Free 25
Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Free 25
Iida, Sam Arizona 200 Breast 26
Polianski, Max Florida St 200 Fly 26
Larson, Johnthomas Texas 500 Free 26
Muratovic, Emir Florida St 100 Free 26
Rice, Sam Tennessee 1650 Free 26
Gaziev, Ruslan Ohio St 50 Free 26
Wozencraft, Cooper Virginia 200 Free 26
Ballard, Foster Auburn 200 Fly 27
Chan, Will Michigan 100 Breast 27
Miller, Kevin Georgia 1650 Free 27
Aydin, Metin Hawaii 200 Back 27
Burns, Aidan Georgia 400 IM 27
Miljenic, Nikola Southern Cali 50 Free 27
Grissom, Kyle Southern Cali 50 Free 27
Brown, Glen Kentucky 200 IM 27
Montague, Jacob Michigan 200 Breast 28
Koustik, Andrew Texas 200 Fly 28
Dixon, David West Virginia 200 Fly 28
Hillis, Dillon Florida 100 Breast 28
Valente, Alex Southern Cali 100 Fly 28
Dubois, Jack Missouri 500 Free 28
Dannhauser, Josh Auburn 1650 Free 28
O’Haimhirgin, Liam Utah 200 Free 28
Bottelberghe, Josh Notre Dame 200 Breast 29
Santos, Gus East Carolina 100 Fly 29
Amdor, Wyatt Kentucky 100 Breast 29
Kiesler, Gil NC State 500 Free 29
Swift, Carter Arizona St 100 Free 29
Magnan, Sam Virginia 1650 Free 29
Storch, Casey Virginia 400 IM 29
Alaniz, Griffin Florida St 200 Back 29
Al-Yamani, Mokhtar Michigan 200 Free 29
Lebed, Alexander Florida 200 IM 29
Rowe, Spencer Auburn 200 Breast 30
Mathias, Van Indiana 200 Fly 30
Brewer, Tommy Auburn 100 Breast 30
Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Free 30
Marcoux, Raphael Harvard 50 Free 30
Lima, Giovanny Missouri 200 Free 30

Invited Swimmers by School:

Swimmer School Event Seed
Howard, Robert Alabama 50 Free 1
Waddell, Zane Alabama 100 Back 4
Bams, Laurent Alabama 100 Breast 13
Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Free 30
Fail, Brooks Arizona 500 Free 3
Schlicht, David Arizona 400 IM 4
Iga, Jorge Arizona 200 Free 12
Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 100 Fly 14
Gurevich, Etay Arizona 400 IM 18
Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Back 24
Iida, Sam Arizona 200 Breast 26
House, Grant Arizona St 200 Free 5
Poti, Zachary Arizona St 100 Back 7
Swift, Carter Arizona St 100 Free 29
McCloskey, Liam Auburn 100 Fly 6
Grassi, Santiago Auburn 50 Free 13
Ballard, Foster Auburn 200 Fly 27
Dannhauser, Josh Auburn 1650 Free 28
Rowe, Spencer Auburn 200 Breast 30
Brewer, Tommy Auburn 100 Breast 30
Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 50 Free 11
Seliskar, Andrew California 200 Breast 1
Quah, Zheng California 200 Fly 2
Thomas, Mike California 400 IM 2
Whitley, Reece California 200 Breast 3
Sendyk, Pawel California 50 Free 3
Mefford, Bryce California 200 Back 5
Norman, Nick California 1650 Free 6
Carr, Daniel California 200 Back 7
Hoffer, Ryan California 50 Free 7
Arvidsson, Karl California 200 Breast 9
Grieshop, Sean California 400 IM 9
Jensen, Michael California 100 Free 11
Julian, Trenton California 500 Free 17
Sand, Carson California 100 Breast 25
Auchinachie, Cameron Denver 50 Free 12
St. George, Max Duke 100 Back 22
Williams, Miles Duke 100 Free 25
Santos, Gus East Carolina 100 Fly 29
Finke, Bobby Florida 1650 Free 1
Rooney, Maxime Florida 100 Fly 4
Freeman, Trey Florida 500 Free 9
Baqlah, Khader Florida 200 Free 9
Stokowski, Kacper Florida 100 Back 10
Smith, Kieran Florida 400 IM 10
Beach, Clark Florida 200 Back 12
Sanders, Grant Florida 400 IM 14
Guarente, Marco Florida 100 Breast 16
Main, Bayley Florida 100 Back 16
Davis, Will Florida 50 Free 20
Gezmis, Erge Florida 200 Fly 22
Balogh, Brennan Florida 200 Back 23
Hillis, Dillon Florida 100 Breast 28
Lebed, Alexander Florida 200 IM 29
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 100 Fly 3
Pisani, Will Florida St 50 Free 9
Polianski, Max Florida St 200 Fly 26
Muratovic, Emir Florida St 100 Free 26
Alaniz, Griffin Florida St 200 Back 29
Murphy, Camden Georgia 200 Fly 4
Higgins, Walker Georgia 500 Free 6
Forde, Clayton Georgia 400 IM 8
Acevedo, Javier Georgia 200 Back 10
Guest, James Georgia 200 Breast 11
Reed, Greg Georgia 1650 Free 23
Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia 400 IM 25
Miller, Kevin Georgia 1650 Free 27
Burns, Aidan Georgia 400 IM 27
Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 200 IM 3
Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 200 Fly 14
Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 100 Back 17
Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon 100 Back 2
Farris, Dean Harvard 100 Free 2
Novak, Brennan Harvard 500 Free 16
Gures, Umitcan Harvard 100 Fly 17
Houck, Logan Harvard 1650 Free 22
Zarian, Michael Harvard 400 IM 22
Marcoux, Raphael Harvard 50 Free 30
Kokko, Olli Hawaii 100 Breast 11
Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Back 19
Aydin, Metin Hawaii 200 Back 27
Finnerty, Ian Indiana 100 Breast 1
Lanza, Vini Indiana 200 Fly 1
Brinegar, Michael Indiana 1650 Free 3
Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 100 Back 6
Apple, Zach Indiana 100 Free 7
Backes, Zane Indiana 100 Breast 7
Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 100 Fly 9
Samy, Mohamed Indiana 200 Free 13
Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Free 14
Mathias, Van Indiana 200 Fly 30
Brown, Glen Kentucky 200 IM 27
Amdor, Wyatt Kentucky 100 Breast 29
Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 100 Back 5
Harting, Zach Louisville 200 Fly 9
Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 1650 Free 9
Whyte, Mitchell Louisville 100 Back 11
Somov, Evgenii Louisville 100 Breast 12
Piszczorowicz, Bartosz Louisville 200 Free 17
Barna, Andrej Louisville 50 Free 19
Sos, Daniel Louisville 400 IM 23
Luht, Karl LSU 100 Back 18
Auboeck, Felix Michigan 500 Free 1
Smachlo, Miles Michigan 100 Fly 1
Swanson, Charlie Michigan 400 IM 1
Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 500 Free 2
Borges, Gus Michigan 50 Free 6
Callan, Patrick Michigan 500 Free 7
Cope, Tommy Michigan 400 IM 12
Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 100 Breast 14
Chan, Will Michigan 100 Breast 27
Montague, Jacob Michigan 200 Breast 28
Al-Yamani, Mokhtar Michigan 200 Free 29
McHugh, Max Minnesota 100 Breast 3
Becker, Bowe Minnesota 100 Free 3
Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 200 Free 2
Hicks, Caleb Missouri 100 Breast 9
Alexander, Nick Missouri 200 Back 13
Dahlgren, Jack Missouri 200 Free 15
O’Brien, Jordan Missouri 100 Breast 17
Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 1650 Free 19
Kovac, Danny Missouri 200 IM 19
Hein, Daniel Missouri 100 Back 20
Mankus, Luke Missouri 50 Free 20
Slaton, Micah Missouri 200 Fly 21
Dubois, Jack Missouri 500 Free 28
Lima, Giovanny Missouri 200 Free 30
Osvath, Artur Missouri St. M 200 Breast 21
Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 100 Breast 24
Stewart, Coleman NC State 100 Back 1
Vazaios, Andreas NC State 200 IM 4
Knowles, Eric NC State 500 Free 5
Ress, Justin NC State 50 Free 8
Hensley, Noah NC State 100 Fly 9
McIntyre, Jack NC State 1650 Free 10
Bretscher, James NC State 200 Fly 16
Korstanje, Nyls NC State 100 Fly 20
Molacek, Jacob NC State 100 Free 20
Kiesler, Gil NC State 500 Free 29
Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 1650 Free 8
Barta, Marci Notre Dame 400 IM 11
Schultz, Aaron Notre Dame 200 Fly 17
Bottelberghe, Josh Notre Dame 200 Breast 29
Lense, Noah Ohio St 200 Fly 3
Loy, Andrew Ohio St 200 IM 5
DeLakis, Paul Ohio St 200 IM 9
Salazar, Michael Ohio St 100 Fly 21
Mathews, Jason Ohio St 200 Breast 23
Painhas, Henrique Ohio St 100 Fly 25
Gaziev, Ruslan Ohio St 50 Free 26
Andrew, Mark Penn 400 IM 7
Daly, Michael Penn St 400 IM 19
Vera, Blaise Pittsburgh 100 Free 10
Helmbacher, Samy Pittsburgh 400 IM 16
Khosla, Raunak Princeton 200 IM 12
Pellini, Trent Purdue 100 Breast 8
Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 500 Free 4
Goldfaden, Itay South Carolina 100 Breast 6
Khoo, Lionel South Carolina 100 Breast 10
Davila, Rafael South Carolina 1650 Free 25
Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 100 Breast 2
Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 200 Back 2
Johansson, Victor Southern Cali 500 Free 13
Koenigsperger, Mario Southern Cali 100 Breast 21
Miljenic, Nikola Southern Cali 50 Free 27
Grissom, Kyle Southern Cali 50 Free 27
Valente, Alex Southern Cali 100 Fly 28
Levant, Jack Stanford 200 Free 7
DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 200 IM 10
Roy, Daniel Stanford 200 Breast 12
Murphy, James Stanford 1650 Free 12
Poppe, Hank Stanford 200 Breast 13
Pastorek, Brennan Stanford 200 Breast 15
Sweetser, True Stanford 1650 Free 15
Conaton, Patrick Stanford 200 Back 17
Anderson, Matt Stanford 100 Breast 18
Calloni, Johannes Stanford 1650 Free 21
Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 24
Hirschberger, Matthew Stanford 500 Free 25
Reilman, Joey Tennessee 200 Back 3
Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 50 Free 4
Garcia, Matthew Tennessee 200 Back 18
Dunphy, Matthew Tennessee 200 Breast 20
Houlie, Michael Tennessee 100 Breast 20
Rice, Sam Tennessee 1650 Free 26
Jackson, Tate Texas 100 Free 1
Harty, Ryan Texas 200 Back 1
Kibler, Drew Texas 200 Free 3
Yeager, Chris Texas 1650 Free 5
Scheinfeld, Charlie Texas 100 Breast 5
Katz, Austin Texas 200 Back 6
Haas, Townley Texas 200 Free 6
Shebat, John Texas 200 IM 8
Willenbring, Matthew Texas 200 IM 11
Zettle, Alex Texas 500 Free 15
Pomajevich, Sam Texas 200 Fly 19
Krueger, Daniel Texas 100 Free 19
Vines, Braden Texas 400 IM 20
Newkirk, Jeff Texas 200 Free 20
Sannem, Jake Texas 200 Free 21
Holter, Max Texas 200 Fly 24
Collins, Jack Texas 1650 Free 24
Artmann, Josh Texas 200 Back 25
Larson, Johnthomas Texas 500 Free 26
Koustik, Andrew Texas 200 Fly 28
Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M 200 Breast 7
Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Fly 15
Casas, Shaine Texas A&M 200 IM 18
Koster, Adam Texas A&M 100 Free 22
Theall, Mark Texas A&M 200 Free 22
Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Free 25
Saunderson, Jack Towson 200 Fly 5
Hotchkiss, Logan UCSB 500 Free 19
Phillips, Austin Utah 100 Free 18
O’Haimhirgin, Liam Utah 200 Free 28
Casey, Brendan Virginia 400 IM 3
Clark, Joe Virginia 100 Back 9
Fong, Zach Virginia 200 Fly 12
Keblish, Bryce Virginia 100 Fly 15
Giller, Robby Virginia 200 Back 15
Otto, Matthew Virginia 200 Breast 17
Schubert, Ted Virginia 400 IM 21
Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Free 25
Wozencraft, Cooper Virginia 200 Free 26
Magnan, Sam Virginia 1650 Free 29
Storch, Casey Virginia 400 IM 29
Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech 200 Fly 10
Stone, Lane Virginia Tech 500 Free 11
Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 200 IM 20
Tornqvist, Samuel Virginia Tech 200 Back 21
Manoff, Blake Virginia Tech 200 Fly 23
Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 100 Breast 25
Dixon, David West Virginia 200 Fly 28
Mao, Mj Wisconsin 200 Breast 5
Tysoe, Cam Wisconsin 200 Back 14

Invited Swimmers by Alphabetical Order:

Swimmer School Event Seed
Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia 400 IM 25
Acevedo, Javier Georgia 200 Back 10
Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 1650 Free 9
Al-Yamani, Mokhtar Michigan 200 Free 29
Alaniz, Griffin Florida St 200 Back 29
Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 100 Back 5
Alexander, Nick Missouri 200 Back 13
Amdor, Wyatt Kentucky 100 Breast 29
Anderson, Matt Stanford 100 Breast 18
Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Back 24
Andrew, Mark Penn 400 IM 7
Apple, Zach Indiana 100 Free 7
Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 100 Breast 25
Artmann, Josh Texas 200 Back 25
Arvidsson, Karl California 200 Breast 9
Auboeck, Felix Michigan 500 Free 1
Auchinachie, Cameron Denver 50 Free 12
Aydin, Metin Hawaii 200 Back 27
Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 100 Breast 14
Backes, Zane Indiana 100 Breast 7
Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Free 25
Ballard, Foster Auburn 200 Fly 27
Balogh, Brennan Florida 200 Back 23
Bams, Laurent Alabama 100 Breast 13
Baqlah, Khader Florida 200 Free 9
Barna, Andrej Louisville 50 Free 19
Barta, Marci Notre Dame 400 IM 11
Beach, Clark Florida 200 Back 12
Becker, Bowe Minnesota 100 Free 3
Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 100 Breast 24
Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 100 Fly 9
Borges, Gus Michigan 50 Free 6
Bottelberghe, Josh Notre Dame 200 Breast 29
Bretscher, James NC State 200 Fly 16
Brewer, Tommy Auburn 100 Breast 30
Brinegar, Michael Indiana 1650 Free 3
Brown, Glen Kentucky 200 IM 27
Burns, Aidan Georgia 400 IM 27
Callan, Patrick Michigan 500 Free 7
Calloni, Johannes Stanford 1650 Free 21
Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Free 14
Carr, Daniel California 200 Back 7
Casas, Shaine Texas A&M 200 IM 18
Casey, Brendan Virginia 400 IM 3
Chan, Will Michigan 100 Breast 27
Clark, Joe Virginia 100 Back 9
Collins, Jack Texas 1650 Free 24
Conaton, Patrick Stanford 200 Back 17
Cope, Tommy Michigan 400 IM 12
Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech 100 Back 17
Dahlgren, Jack Missouri 200 Free 15
Daly, Michael Penn St 400 IM 19
Dannhauser, Josh Auburn 1650 Free 28
Davila, Rafael South Carolina 1650 Free 25
Davis, Will Florida 50 Free 20
Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 50 Free 4
DeLakis, Paul Ohio St 200 IM 9
DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 200 IM 10
Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Free 30
Dixon, David West Virginia 200 Fly 28
Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 100 Fly 14
Dubois, Jack Missouri 500 Free 28
Dunphy, Matthew Tennessee 200 Breast 20
Fail, Brooks Arizona 500 Free 3
Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 100 Back 6
Farris, Dean Harvard 100 Free 2
Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 200 Fly 14
Finke, Bobby Florida 1650 Free 1
Finnerty, Ian Indiana 100 Breast 1
Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Back 19
Fong, Zach Virginia 200 Fly 12
Forde, Clayton Georgia 400 IM 8
Freeman, Trey Florida 500 Free 9
Garcia, Matthew Tennessee 200 Back 18
Gaziev, Ruslan Ohio St 50 Free 26
Gezmis, Erge Florida 200 Fly 22
Giller, Robby Virginia 200 Back 15
Goldfaden, Itay South Carolina 100 Breast 6
Grassi, Santiago Auburn 50 Free 13
Grieshop, Sean California 400 IM 9
Grissom, Kyle Southern Cali 50 Free 27
Guarente, Marco Florida 100 Breast 16
Guest, James Georgia 200 Breast 11
Gures, Umitcan Harvard 100 Fly 17
Gurevich, Etay Arizona 400 IM 18
Haas, Townley Texas 200 Free 6
Harting, Zach Louisville 200 Fly 9
Harty, Ryan Texas 200 Back 1
Hein, Daniel Missouri 100 Back 20
Helmbacher, Samy Pittsburgh 400 IM 16
Hensley, Noah NC State 100 Fly 9
Hicks, Caleb Missouri 100 Breast 9
Higgins, Walker Georgia 500 Free 6
Hillis, Dillon Florida 100 Breast 28
Hirschberger, Matthew Stanford 500 Free 25
Hoffer, Ryan California 50 Free 7
Holter, Max Texas 200 Fly 24
Hotchkiss, Logan UCSB 500 Free 19
Houck, Logan Harvard 1650 Free 22
Houlie, Michael Tennessee 100 Breast 20
House, Grant Arizona St 200 Free 5
Howard, Robert Alabama 50 Free 1
Iga, Jorge Arizona 200 Free 12
Iida, Sam Arizona 200 Breast 26
Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech 200 Fly 10
Jackson, Tate Texas 100 Free 1
Jensen, Michael California 100 Free 11
Johansson, Victor Southern Cali 500 Free 13
Julian, Trenton California 500 Free 17
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 100 Fly 3
Katz, Austin Texas 200 Back 6
Keblish, Bryce Virginia 100 Fly 15
Khoo, Lionel South Carolina 100 Breast 10
Khosla, Raunak Princeton 200 IM 12
Kibler, Drew Texas 200 Free 3
Kiesler, Gil NC State 500 Free 29
Knowles, Eric NC State 500 Free 5
Koenigsperger, Mario Southern Cali 100 Breast 21
Kokko, Olli Hawaii 100 Breast 11
Korstanje, Nyls NC State 100 Fly 20
Koster, Adam Texas A&M 100 Free 22
Koustik, Andrew Texas 200 Fly 28
Kovac, Danny Missouri 200 IM 19
Krueger, Daniel Texas 100 Free 19
Lanza, Vini Indiana 200 Fly 1
Larson, Johnthomas Texas 500 Free 26
Lebed, Alexander Florida 200 IM 29
Lense, Noah Ohio St 200 Fly 3
Levant, Jack Stanford 200 Free 7
Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 24
Lima, Giovanny Missouri 200 Free 30
Loy, Andrew Ohio St 200 IM 5
Luht, Karl LSU 100 Back 18
Magnan, Sam Virginia 1650 Free 29
Main, Bayley Florida 100 Back 16
Mankus, Luke Missouri 50 Free 20
Manoff, Blake Virginia Tech 200 Fly 23
Mao, Mj Wisconsin 200 Breast 5
Marcoux, Raphael Harvard 50 Free 30
Martinez, Angel Texas A&M 200 Fly 15
Mathews, Jason Ohio St 200 Breast 23
Mathias, Van Indiana 200 Fly 30
McCloskey, Liam Auburn 100 Fly 6
McHugh, Max Minnesota 100 Breast 3
McIntyre, Jack NC State 1650 Free 10
Mefford, Bryce California 200 Back 5
Miljenic, Nikola Southern Cali 50 Free 27
Miller, Kevin Georgia 1650 Free 27
Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 500 Free 4
Molacek, Jacob NC State 100 Free 20
Montague, Jacob Michigan 200 Breast 28
Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 200 Back 2
Muratovic, Emir Florida St 100 Free 26
Murphy, Camden Georgia 200 Fly 4
Murphy, James Stanford 1650 Free 12
Newkirk, Jeff Texas 200 Free 20
Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon 100 Back 2
Norman, Nick California 1650 Free 6
Novak, Brennan Harvard 500 Free 16
O’Brien, Jordan Missouri 100 Breast 17
O’Haimhirgin, Liam Utah 200 Free 28
Osvath, Artur Missouri St. M 200 Breast 21
Otto, Matthew Virginia 200 Breast 17
Painhas, Henrique Ohio St 100 Fly 25
Pastorek, Brennan Stanford 200 Breast 15
Pellini, Trent Purdue 100 Breast 8
Phillips, Austin Utah 100 Free 18
Pisani, Will Florida St 50 Free 9
Piszczorowicz, Bartosz Louisville 200 Free 17
Polianski, Max Florida St 200 Fly 26
Pomajevich, Sam Texas 200 Fly 19
Poppe, Hank Stanford 200 Breast 13
Poti, Zachary Arizona St 100 Back 7
Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 200 IM 3
Quah, Zheng California 200 Fly 2
Reed, Greg Georgia 1650 Free 23
Reilman, Joey Tennessee 200 Back 3
Ress, Justin NC State 50 Free 8
Rice, Sam Tennessee 1650 Free 26
Rooney, Maxime Florida 100 Fly 4
Rowe, Spencer Auburn 200 Breast 30
Roy, Daniel Stanford 200 Breast 12
Salazar, Michael Ohio St 100 Fly 21
Samy, Mohamed Indiana 200 Free 13
Sand, Carson California 100 Breast 25
Sanders, Grant Florida 400 IM 14
Sannem, Jake Texas 200 Free 21
Santos, Gus East Carolina 100 Fly 29
Saunderson, Jack Towson 200 Fly 5
Scheinfeld, Charlie Texas 100 Breast 5
Schlicht, David Arizona 400 IM 4
Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 200 Free 2
Schubert, Ted Virginia 400 IM 21
Schultz, Aaron Notre Dame 200 Fly 17
Seliskar, Andrew California 200 Breast 1
Sendyk, Pawel California 50 Free 3
Shebat, John Texas 200 IM 8
Slaton, Micah Missouri 200 Fly 21
Smachlo, Miles Michigan 100 Fly 1
Smith, Kieran Florida 400 IM 10
Somov, Evgenii Louisville 100 Breast 12
Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young 50 Free 11
Sos, Daniel Louisville 400 IM 23
St. George, Max Duke 100 Back 22
Stewart, Coleman NC State 100 Back 1
Stokowski, Kacper Florida 100 Back 10
Stone, Lane Virginia Tech 500 Free 11
Storch, Casey Virginia 400 IM 29
Swanson, Charlie Michigan 400 IM 1
Sweetser, True Stanford 1650 Free 15
Swift, Carter Arizona St 100 Free 29
Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 200 IM 20
Theall, Mark Texas A&M 200 Free 22
Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Free 25
Thomas, Mike California 400 IM 2
Tornqvist, Samuel Virginia Tech 200 Back 21
Tysoe, Cam Wisconsin 200 Back 14
Valente, Alex Southern Cali 100 Fly 28
Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 500 Free 2
Vazaios, Andreas NC State 200 IM 4
Vera, Blaise Pittsburgh 100 Free 10
Vines, Braden Texas 400 IM 20
Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 100 Breast 2
Waddell, Zane Alabama 100 Back 4
Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M 200 Breast 7
Whitley, Reece California 200 Breast 3
Whyte, Mitchell Louisville 100 Back 11
Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 1650 Free 19
Willenbring, Matthew Texas 200 IM 11
Williams, Miles Duke 100 Free 25
Wozencraft, Cooper Virginia 200 Free 26
Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 1650 Free 8
Yeager, Chris Texas 1650 Free 5
Zarian, Michael Harvard 400 IM 22
Zettle, Alex Texas 500 Free 15

