NCAA Releases Official Men’s NCAA Psych Sheets

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets for the men’s NCAA Championships, including the cut lines for each event. You can see the full cut psych sheets here.

The cutline fell exactly where we projected it to go, with all of line 28 making the show along with a handful of swimmers in line 29. The alternates are as predicted, led by Grand Canyon duo Daniil Antipov (200 fly) and Youssef El-Kamash (100 breast).

A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 235 individual entries (270 total minus 35 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 29). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual. Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can swim up to 2 other events in which they have “B” cuts.

Official Lists

Cal leads the qualifiers with 17 individuals, and they’ll add at least one diver, with Connor Callahan qualifying out of Zones this week. Texas and Stanford have 15 swimmers apiece, and have both qualified divers as well – 3 for Texas and 2 for Stanford. Divers count as half a roster spot, with each team holding a roster limit of 18 for the NCAA meet.

Number of Invited Swimmers By School

Rank School # of Entries 1 California 17 2 Texas 15 2 Stanford 15 4 Michigan 14 5 Florida 13 6 NC State 12 7 Virginia 10 8 Georgia 9 9 Auburn 8 9 Indiana 8 9 South Carolina 8 9 Louisville 8 13 Texas A&M 7 13 Arizona St 7 15 Arizona 6 15 Southern Cali 6 15 Alabama 6 15 Ohio St 6 15 Missouri 6 15 Tennessee 6 21 Harvard 4 21 Florida St 4 23 Notre Dame 3 23 West Virginia 3 23 Virginia Tech 3 23 Georgia Tech 3 23 Yale 3 28 Minnesota 2 28 Denver 2 28 Utah 2 28 UCSB 2 28 Hawaii 2 28 East Carolina 2 34 Grand Canyon University 1 34 Cornell 1 34 Missouri St. M 1 34 Loyola University Maryland 1 34 Kentucky 1 34 UNLV M 1 34 Penn 1 34 Towson 1 34 UNC 1 34 GW 1 34 Purdue 1 34 Wisconsin 1 34 Iowa 1

Invited Swimmers By School