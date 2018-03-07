NCAA Releases Official Men’s NCAA Psych Sheets

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets for the men’s NCAA Championships, including the cut lines for each event. You can see the full cut psych sheets here.
The cutline fell exactly where we projected it to go, with all of line 28 making the show along with a handful of swimmers in line 29. The alternates are as predicted, led by Grand Canyon duo Daniil Antipov (200 fly) and Youssef El-Kamash (100 breast).
A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 235 individual entries (270 total minus 35 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 29). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual. Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can swim up to 2 other events in which they have “B” cuts.
Official Lists
- Official psych sheets
- Invited swimmers by team
- Alternates
- Teams eligible for relays
- Scoring the psych sheets
Cal leads the qualifiers with 17 individuals, and they’ll add at least one diver, with Connor Callahan qualifying out of Zones this week. Texas and Stanford have 15 swimmers apiece, and have both qualified divers as well – 3 for Texas and 2 for Stanford. Divers count as half a roster spot, with each team holding a roster limit of 18 for the NCAA meet.
Number of Invited Swimmers By School
|Rank
|School
|# of Entries
|1
|California
|17
|2
|Texas
|15
|2
|Stanford
|15
|4
|Michigan
|14
|5
|Florida
|13
|6
|NC State
|12
|7
|Virginia
|10
|8
|Georgia
|9
|9
|Auburn
|8
|9
|Indiana
|8
|9
|South Carolina
|8
|9
|Louisville
|8
|13
|Texas A&M
|7
|13
|Arizona St
|7
|15
|Arizona
|6
|15
|Southern Cali
|6
|15
|Alabama
|6
|15
|Ohio St
|6
|15
|Missouri
|6
|15
|Tennessee
|6
|21
|Harvard
|4
|21
|Florida St
|4
|23
|Notre Dame
|3
|23
|West Virginia
|3
|23
|Virginia Tech
|3
|23
|Georgia Tech
|3
|23
|Yale
|3
|28
|Minnesota
|2
|28
|Denver
|2
|28
|Utah
|2
|28
|UCSB
|2
|28
|Hawaii
|2
|28
|East Carolina
|2
|34
|Grand Canyon University
|1
|34
|Cornell
|1
|34
|Missouri St. M
|1
|34
|Loyola University Maryland
|1
|34
|Kentucky
|1
|34
|UNLV M
|1
|34
|Penn
|1
|34
|Towson
|1
|34
|UNC
|1
|34
|GW
|1
|34
|Purdue
|1
|34
|Wisconsin
|1
|34
|Iowa
|1
Invited Swimmers By School
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|EVENT
|Bams, Laurent
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|50 Freestyle
|Kaliszak, Luke
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|Reid, Christopher
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|Staka, Chris
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|100 Butterfly
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|500 Freestyle
|Iga, Jorge
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|Thorne, Nick
|Arizona
|400 IM
|Wieser, Chris
|Arizona
|1650 Freestyle
|Wright, Justin
|Arizona
|200 Butterfly
|Comforti, Danny
|Arizona St
|200 Breaststroke
|Craig, Cameron
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|Elliott, Reid
|Arizona St
|100 Backstroke
|House, Grant
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|Lorenz, Christian
|Arizona St
|200 Breaststroke
|Porter, Andrew
|Arizona St
|100 Butterfly
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|100 Backstroke
|Apple, Zachary
|Auburn
|50 Freestyle
|Brewer, Tommy
|Auburn
|100 Breaststroke
|Dannhauser, Josh
|Auburn
|1650 Freestyle
|Gonzalez, Hugo
|Auburn
|200 IM
|Grassi, Santiago
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|Holoda, Peter
|Auburn
|100 Freestyle
|Martinez, Luis
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|McCloskey, Liam
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|200 Backstroke
|Coan, Kyle
|California
|200 Freestyle
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|50 Freestyle
|Hoppe, Connor
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|50 Freestyle
|Josa, Matthew
|California
|100 Butterfly
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|200 Butterfly
|Lynch, Justin
|California
|100 Butterfly
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|200 Backstroke
|Norman, Nick
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|200 Butterfly
|Sand, Carson
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|50 Freestyle
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|200 Butterfly
|Whittle, Matt
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|Evdokimov, Alex
|Cornell
|100 Breaststroke
|Farber, Sid
|Denver
|50 Freestyle
|Loncar, Anton
|Denver
|200 Backstroke
|Arentewicz, Jacek
|East Carolina
|200 Breaststroke
|Santos, Gus
|East Carolina
|100 Butterfly
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|Beach, Clark
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
|Brady, Andrew
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|Dressel, Caeleb
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|Lawless, Ben
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|Lebed, Alexander
|Florida
|200 IM
|Main, Bayley
|Florida
|100 Backstroke
|Manganiello, Blake
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|Sanders, Grant
|Florida
|400 IM
|Switkowski, Jan
|Florida
|200 IM
|Szaranek, Mark
|Florida
|200 IM
|Taylor, Michael
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
|Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
|Florida St
|100 Butterfly
|Mylin, Chad
|Florida St
|50 Freestyle
|Pisani, Will
|Florida St
|50 Freestyle
|Polianski, Max
|Florida St
|200 Butterfly
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|100 Backstroke
|Bentz, Gunnar
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|Burns, Aidan
|Georgia
|400 IM
|Forde, Clayton
|Georgia
|400 IM
|Guest, James
|Georgia
|200 Breaststroke
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|Litherland, Jay
|Georgia
|400 IM
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|Said, Youssef
|Georgia
|100 Backstroke
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|Loschi, Moises
|Georgia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon University
|100 Backstroke
|Hokfelt, Gustav
|GW
|100 Backstroke
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|200 Freestyle
|Houck, Logan
|Harvard
|1650 Freestyle
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|500 Freestyle
|Tan, Steven
|Harvard
|100 Butterfly
|Aydin, Metin
|Hawaii
|200 Backstroke
|Kokko, Olli
|Hawaii
|100 Breaststroke
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|Indiana
|100 Freestyle
|Brock, Levi
|Indiana
|100 Breaststroke
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|100 Breaststroke
|Khalafalla, Ali
|Indiana
|50 Freestyle
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|200 Butterfly
|Pieroni, Blake
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|Samy, Mohamed
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|Smith, Jack
|Iowa
|100 Freestyle
|Jones, Isaac
|Kentucky
|500 Freestyle
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|100 Backstroke
|Barna, Andrej
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|Claverie, Carlos
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|Gurevich, Etay
|Louisville
|400 IM
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|Sos, Daniel
|Louisville
|400 IM
|Cono, Ben
|Loyola University Maryland
|100 Breaststroke
|Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
|Michigan
|200 Freestyle
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|Babinet, Jeremy
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|200 Breaststroke
|Jones, James
|Michigan
|100 Butterfly
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|Peek, James
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|Powers, Paul
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|Ransford, Pj
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|200 Butterfly
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|400 IM
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|White, Evan
|Michigan
|200 IM
|Becker, Bowen
|Minnesota
|50 Freestyle
|McHugh, Conner
|Minnesota
|100 Breaststroke
|Alexander, Nick
|Missouri
|200 Backstroke
|Grimes, Carter
|Missouri
|400 IM
|Hein, Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Backstroke
|Lima, Giovanny
|Missouri
|200 Freestyle
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|200 Freestyle
|Wielinski, Jacob
|Missouri
|1650 Freestyle
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. M
|100 Breaststroke
|Bretscher, James
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|Held, Ryan
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|Hensley, Noah
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|Izzo, Giovanni
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|Knowles, Eric
|NC State
|500 Freestyle
|McIntyre, Jack
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|Stuart, Hennessey
|NC State
|200 Backstroke
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|Plaschka, Justin
|Notre Dame
|100 Butterfly
|Whitacre, Robert
|Notre Dame
|200 Backstroke
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|Abeysinghe, Matthew
|Ohio St
|100 Freestyle
|Barone, Jack
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|Delakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|200 Butterfly
|Loy, Andrew
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|Painhas, Henrique
|Ohio St
|200 Butterfly
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|400 IM
|Amaltdinov, Marat
|Purdue
|200 Breaststroke
|Almeida, Brandonn
|South Carolina
|400 IM
|Bekemeyer, Cody
|South Carolina
|1650 Freestyle
|Davila, Rafael
|South Carolina
|1650 Freestyle
|Goldfaden, Itay
|South Carolina
|100 Breaststroke
|Mahmoud, Akaram
|South Carolina
|1650 Freestyle
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|500 Freestyle
|Peribonio, Tom
|South Carolina
|400 IM
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|South Carolina
|200 Breaststroke
|Carter, Dylan
|Southern Cali
|200 Freestyle
|Condorelli, Santo
|Southern Cali
|50 Freestyle
|Glinta, Robert
|Southern Cali
|100 Backstroke
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|200 Backstroke
|Tribuntsov, Ralf
|Southern Cali
|100 Backstroke
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|100 Breaststroke
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|200 IM
|Dudzinski, Ryan
|Stanford
|100 Backstroke
|Egan, Liam
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|Ho, Benjamin
|Stanford
|200 Backstroke
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|Liang, Andrew
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|Ogren, Curtis
|Stanford
|400 IM
|Pastorek, Brennan
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|Perry, Sam
|Stanford
|100 Freestyle
|Poppe, Hank
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke
|Shoults, Grant
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|Zdroik, Brad
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|Coetzee, Ryan
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|50 Freestyle
|Dunphy, Matthew
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|McHugh, Sam
|Tennessee
|200 IM
|Reilman, Joey
|Tennessee
|200 Freestyle
|Stevens, Peter
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|Artmann, Josh
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|Larson, JohnThomas
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|Neri, Parker
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|Ringgold, Brett
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|Roberts, Jonathan
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|Schooling, Joseph
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|Stewart, Sam
|Texas
|400 IM
|Yeager, Chris
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|Bonetti, Brock
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|Castillo Luna, Mauro
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|Martinez, Jose
|Texas A&M
|200 Butterfly
|Olson, Tanner
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|Tybur, Jonathan
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|Van Overdam, Austin
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|Walker, Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|Saunderson, Jack
|Towson
|200 Butterfly
|Hotchkiss, Logan
|UCSB
|500 Freestyle
|Mullis, Billy
|UCSB
|200 Backstroke
|McBryan, Michael
|UNC
|100 Breaststroke
|Gonzales, Brad
|UNLV M
|1650 Freestyle
|O’Haimhirgin, Liam
|Utah
|100 Freestyle
|Ungur, Paul
|Utah
|100 Backstroke
|Barnum, Keefer
|Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|Casey, Brendan
|Virginia
|400 IM
|Clark, Joe
|Virginia
|100 Backstroke
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|Georgiadis, Luke
|Virginia
|200 Freestyle
|Giller, Robby
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|Keblish, Bryce
|Virginia
|100 Butterfly
|Magnan, Sam
|Virginia
|500 Freestyle
|Otto, Matthew
|Virginia
|200 Breaststroke
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|400 IM
|Ho, Ian
|Virginia Tech
|50 Freestyle
|Stone, Lane
|Virginia Tech
|500 Freestyle
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|Armstrong, Jake
|West Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|Di Sibio, Tristen
|West Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|Dixon, David
|West Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|Goicoechea, Victor
|Wisconsin
|1650 Freestyle
|Greenberg, Aaron
|Yale
|50 Freestyle
|Hyogo, Kei
|Yale
|500 Freestyle
|Lin, Adrian
|Yale
|200 Freestyle
