Scoring the NCAA Men’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

The pre-selection psych sheet was released this morning. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet (our cut line analysis here). However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on the pre-selection psych sheet.

NC State lead the way with 385 points. Indiana are next with 350.5, then Cal with 340.5, and Texas with 322.

No one is seeded with a perfect 60 points. Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez leads the way with 56. He is followed by Vini Lanza of Indiana with 52, Mark Szaranek of Florida with 49, Ryan Held of NC State with 48, and Coleman Stewart of NC State with 47.

Caeleb Dressel is seeded with only 40 as his 100 fly time has him seeded 78th. Texas’s highest scoring swimmer on the psych sheet is Joseph Schooling with 35 points. There should be plenty of movement from the psych sheet at the meet.

The highest single individual event scores are Indiana with 37 in the 100 breast, NC State with 36 in the 100 free, and Michigan with 36 in the 500.

Team Scores

Team Psych Points Individual Relay 1 NC State 385 213 172 2 Indiana 350.5 198.5 152 3 California 340.5 180.5 160 4 Texas 322 186 136 5 Florida 302 148 154 6 Michigan 218.5 148.5 70 7 Southern Cali 166 82 84 8 Louisville 152 72 80 9 Auburn 144 102 42 10 Stanford 129.5 85.5 44 11 Alabama 101 29 72 12 Minnesota 95 63 32 13 South Carolina 84 74 10 14 Texas A&M 83 37 46 15 Tennessee 80.5 10.5 70 16 Harvard 77 52 25 17 Ohio St 75 34 41 18 Arizona 60.5 38.5 22 19 Florida St 53 11 42 20 Georgia 49.5 49.5 0 21 Missouri 47 9 38 22 Virginia 46 26 20 23 Arizona St 43 21 22 24 Notre Dame 37.5 37.5 0 25 Cornell 27 27 0 25 Grand Canyon University 27 17 10 27 Missouri St. M 12 12 0 28 Denver 9 9 0 28 Georgia Tech 9 9 0 30 West Virginia 8 8 0 31 Virginia Tech 7 7 0 31 Utah 7 7 0 33 Pacific 6 0 6 34 Loyola University Maryland 5 5 0 35 Kentucky 2 2 0 35 Penn 2 2 0 35 UNLV M 2 2 0

Individual Points

Name School Projected Points Gonzalez, Hugo Auburn 56 Lanza, Vini Indiana 52 Szaranek, Mark Florida 49 Held, Ryan NC State 48 Stewart, Coleman NC State 47 Seliskar, Andrew California 46 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov NC State 44 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 42 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 41.5 Dressel, Caeleb Florida 40 Ress, Justin NC State 38 Farris, Dean Harvard 37 Apple, Zachary Auburn 35 Schooling, Joseph Texas 35 Katz, Austin Texas 32 McHugh, Conner Minnesota 32 Pieroni, Blake Indiana 32 Becker, Bowen Minnesota 31 Jackson, Tate Texas 31 Lynch, Justin California 30 Brock, Levi Indiana 29 Mahmoud, Akaram South Carolina 28 Shoults, Grant Stanford 28 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 28 Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 28 Evdokimov, Alex Cornell 27 Switkowski, Jan Florida 27 Josa, Matthew California 26 Vazaios, Andreas NC State 26 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 25 Samy, Mohamed Indiana 25 Condorelli, Santo Southern Cali 24 Castillo Luna, Mauro Texas A&M 22 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 21.5 Haas, Townley Texas 21 Montague, Jacob Michigan 21 Acevedo, Javier Georgia 20.5 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 20 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 20 Baqlah, Khader Florida 20 Quah, Zheng California 18 Lense, Noah Ohio St 17.5 Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon University 17 Schubert, Ted Virginia 17 Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 16 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 16 Wright, Justin Arizona 16 Almeida, Brandonn South Carolina 15 Glinta, Robert Southern Cali 15 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 15 Novak, Brennan Harvard 15 Ringgold, Brett Texas 15 Somov, Evgenii Louisville 15 Harty, Ryan Texas 14 White, Evan Michigan 14 Grieshop, Sean California 13 Hoppe, Connor California 13 Norman, Nick California 13 Pomajevich, Sam Texas 13 Reid, Christopher Alabama 13 Tribuntsov, Ralf Southern Cali 13 Cope, Tommy Michigan 12.5 Delakis, Paul Ohio St 12.5 Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 12 Craig, Cameron Arizona St 12 Litherland, Jay Georgia 12 Bentz, Gunnar Georgia 11 Holoda, Peter Auburn 11 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 11 Newkirk, Jeff Texas 11 Ogren, Curtis Stanford 11 Powers, Paul Michigan 11 Thorne, Nick Arizona 11 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 11 Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 10.5 Thomas, Mike California 10.5 Howard, Robert Alabama 10 Bonetti, Brock Texas A&M 9 Loncar, Anton Denver 9 Poti, Zachary Arizona St 9 Sweetser, True Stanford 9 Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 8 Molacek, Jacob NC State 8 Claverie, Carlos Louisville 7 Egan, Liam Stanford 7 Gurevich, Etay Louisville 7 Roberts, Jonathan Texas 7 Ungur, Paul Utah 7 Clark, Joe Virginia 6 Rooney, Maxime Florida 6 Sendyk, Pawel California 6 Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 6 Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 6 Plaschka, Justin Notre Dame 5.5 Calloni, Johannes Stanford 5 Cono, Ben Loyola University Maryland 5 Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 5 Peribonio, Tom South Carolina 5 Tybur, Jonathan Texas A&M 5 Decoursey, Kyle Tennessee 4.5 Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 4 Carter, Dylan Southern Cali 4 Coetzee, Ryan Tennessee 4 Hoffer, Ryan California 4 Kaliszak, Luke Alabama 4 Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 4 Stewart, Sam Texas 4 Whitacre, Robert Notre Dame 4 Barone, Jack Ohio St 3 Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 3 Casey, Brendan Virginia 3 Guest, James Georgia 3 Higgins, Walker Georgia 3 Liang, Andrew Stanford 3 Manganiello, Blake Florida 3 Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 3 Shebat, John Texas 3 Taylor, Michael Florida 3 Andrew, Mark Penn 2 Gonzales, Brad UNLV M 2 Harting, Zach Louisville 2 Jones, Isaac Kentucky 2 Stevens, Peter Tennessee 2 Stuart, Hennessey NC State 2 Waddell, Zane Alabama 2 Barna, Andrej Louisville 1 Dudzinski, Ryan Stanford 1 Loy, Andrew Ohio St 1 Martinez, Jose Texas A&M 1 Sand, Carson California 1 Stone, Lane Virginia Tech 1 Wich-Glasen, Nils South Carolina 1 Wieser, Chris Arizona 1

Top 10 Teams Single Event Scores