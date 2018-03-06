Scoring the NCAA Men’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

The pre-selection psych sheet was released this morning. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet (our cut line analysis here). However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on the pre-selection psych sheet.
NC State lead the way with 385 points. Indiana are next with 350.5, then Cal with 340.5, and Texas with 322.
No one is seeded with a perfect 60 points. Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez leads the way with 56. He is followed by Vini Lanza of Indiana with 52, Mark Szaranek of Florida with 49, Ryan Held of NC State with 48, and Coleman Stewart of NC State with 47.
Caeleb Dressel is seeded with only 40 as his 100 fly time has him seeded 78th. Texas’s highest scoring swimmer on the psych sheet is Joseph Schooling with 35 points. There should be plenty of movement from the psych sheet at the meet.
The highest single individual event scores are Indiana with 37 in the 100 breast, NC State with 36 in the 100 free, and Michigan with 36 in the 500.
Team Scores
|Team
|Psych Points
|Individual
|Relay
|1
|NC State
|385
|213
|172
|2
|Indiana
|350.5
|198.5
|152
|3
|California
|340.5
|180.5
|160
|4
|Texas
|322
|186
|136
|5
|Florida
|302
|148
|154
|6
|Michigan
|218.5
|148.5
|70
|7
|Southern Cali
|166
|82
|84
|8
|Louisville
|152
|72
|80
|9
|Auburn
|144
|102
|42
|10
|Stanford
|129.5
|85.5
|44
|11
|Alabama
|101
|29
|72
|12
|Minnesota
|95
|63
|32
|13
|South Carolina
|84
|74
|10
|14
|Texas A&M
|83
|37
|46
|15
|Tennessee
|80.5
|10.5
|70
|16
|Harvard
|77
|52
|25
|17
|Ohio St
|75
|34
|41
|18
|Arizona
|60.5
|38.5
|22
|19
|Florida St
|53
|11
|42
|20
|Georgia
|49.5
|49.5
|0
|21
|Missouri
|47
|9
|38
|22
|Virginia
|46
|26
|20
|23
|Arizona St
|43
|21
|22
|24
|Notre Dame
|37.5
|37.5
|0
|25
|Cornell
|27
|27
|0
|25
|Grand Canyon University
|27
|17
|10
|27
|Missouri St. M
|12
|12
|0
|28
|Denver
|9
|9
|0
|28
|Georgia Tech
|9
|9
|0
|30
|West Virginia
|8
|8
|0
|31
|Virginia Tech
|7
|7
|0
|31
|Utah
|7
|7
|0
|33
|Pacific
|6
|0
|6
|34
|Loyola University Maryland
|5
|5
|0
|35
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|0
|35
|Penn
|2
|2
|0
|35
|UNLV M
|2
|2
|0
Individual Points
|Name
|School
|Projected Points
|Gonzalez, Hugo
|Auburn
|56
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|52
|Szaranek, Mark
|Florida
|49
|Held, Ryan
|NC State
|48
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|47
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|46
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|NC State
|44
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|42
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|41.5
|Dressel, Caeleb
|Florida
|40
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|38
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|37
|Apple, Zachary
|Auburn
|35
|Schooling, Joseph
|Texas
|35
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|32
|McHugh, Conner
|Minnesota
|32
|Pieroni, Blake
|Indiana
|32
|Becker, Bowen
|Minnesota
|31
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|31
|Lynch, Justin
|California
|30
|Brock, Levi
|Indiana
|29
|Mahmoud, Akaram
|South Carolina
|28
|Shoults, Grant
|Stanford
|28
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|28
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|28
|Evdokimov, Alex
|Cornell
|27
|Switkowski, Jan
|Florida
|27
|Josa, Matthew
|California
|26
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|26
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|25
|Samy, Mohamed
|Indiana
|25
|Condorelli, Santo
|Southern Cali
|24
|Castillo Luna, Mauro
|Texas A&M
|22
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|21.5
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|21
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|21
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|20.5
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|20
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|20
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|20
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|18
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|17.5
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon University
|17
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|17
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|16
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|16
|Wright, Justin
|Arizona
|16
|Almeida, Brandonn
|South Carolina
|15
|Glinta, Robert
|Southern Cali
|15
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|15
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|15
|Ringgold, Brett
|Texas
|15
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|15
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|14
|White, Evan
|Michigan
|14
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|13
|Hoppe, Connor
|California
|13
|Norman, Nick
|California
|13
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|13
|Reid, Christopher
|Alabama
|13
|Tribuntsov, Ralf
|Southern Cali
|13
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|12.5
|Delakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|12.5
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. M
|12
|Craig, Cameron
|Arizona St
|12
|Litherland, Jay
|Georgia
|12
|Bentz, Gunnar
|Georgia
|11
|Holoda, Peter
|Auburn
|11
|Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
|Florida St
|11
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|11
|Ogren, Curtis
|Stanford
|11
|Powers, Paul
|Michigan
|11
|Thorne, Nick
|Arizona
|11
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|11
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|10.5
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|10.5
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|10
|Bonetti, Brock
|Texas A&M
|9
|Loncar, Anton
|Denver
|9
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|9
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|9
|Armstrong, Jake
|West Virginia
|8
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|8
|Claverie, Carlos
|Louisville
|7
|Egan, Liam
|Stanford
|7
|Gurevich, Etay
|Louisville
|7
|Roberts, Jonathan
|Texas
|7
|Ungur, Paul
|Utah
|7
|Clark, Joe
|Virginia
|6
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|6
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|6
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|6
|Wielinski, Jacob
|Missouri
|6
|Plaschka, Justin
|Notre Dame
|5.5
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|5
|Cono, Ben
|Loyola University Maryland
|5
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|5
|Peribonio, Tom
|South Carolina
|5
|Tybur, Jonathan
|Texas A&M
|5
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|4.5
|Babinet, Jeremy
|Michigan
|4
|Carter, Dylan
|Southern Cali
|4
|Coetzee, Ryan
|Tennessee
|4
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|4
|Kaliszak, Luke
|Alabama
|4
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|4
|Stewart, Sam
|Texas
|4
|Whitacre, Robert
|Notre Dame
|4
|Barone, Jack
|Ohio St
|3
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|Indiana
|3
|Casey, Brendan
|Virginia
|3
|Guest, James
|Georgia
|3
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|3
|Liang, Andrew
|Stanford
|3
|Manganiello, Blake
|Florida
|3
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|3
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|3
|Taylor, Michael
|Florida
|3
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|2
|Gonzales, Brad
|UNLV M
|2
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|2
|Jones, Isaac
|Kentucky
|2
|Stevens, Peter
|Tennessee
|2
|Stuart, Hennessey
|NC State
|2
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|2
|Barna, Andrej
|Louisville
|1
|Dudzinski, Ryan
|Stanford
|1
|Loy, Andrew
|Ohio St
|1
|Martinez, Jose
|Texas A&M
|1
|Sand, Carson
|California
|1
|Stone, Lane
|Virginia Tech
|1
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|South Carolina
|1
|Wieser, Chris
|Arizona
|1
Top 10 Teams Single Event Scores
|NC State
|Indiana
|California
|Texas
|Florida
|Michigan
|Southern Cali
|Louisville
|Auburn
|Stanford
|800 Freestyle Relay
|32
|40
|30
|28
|34
|24
|4
|14
|2
|8
|200 Freestyle Relay
|40
|22
|34
|32
|18
|26
|24
|8
|0
|14
|500 Freestyle
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|36
|0
|9
|0
|21
|200 IM
|7
|16.5
|27.5
|0
|31
|13.5
|0
|0
|20
|16
|50 Freestyle
|29
|0
|20
|21
|20
|11
|9
|1
|15
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|32
|40
|34
|30
|28
|6
|26
|22
|10
|14
|400 IM
|9
|0
|17
|4
|17
|14
|0
|7
|20
|11
|100 Butterfly
|31
|17
|27
|20
|13
|2
|9
|0
|0
|3
|200 Freestyle
|13
|31
|0
|26
|22
|5
|4
|0
|7
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|0
|37
|14
|0
|0
|19
|11
|6
|0
|0
|100 Backstroke
|25
|16
|0
|15
|0
|0
|27
|11
|0
|1
|200 Medley Relay
|28
|24
|32
|14
|40
|0
|8
|30
|2
|0
|1650 Freestyle
|20
|0
|20
|0
|3
|29
|0
|11
|0
|28
|200 Backstroke
|14
|11
|0
|41
|3
|0
|16
|0
|16
|5.5
|100 Freestyle
|36
|18
|6
|25
|20
|0
|6
|0
|24
|0
|200 Breaststroke
|0
|32
|17
|0
|15
|19
|0
|16
|0
|0
|200 Butterfly
|14
|20
|27
|28
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|400 Freestyle Relay
|40
|26
|30
|32
|34
|14
|22
|6
|28
|8
Leave a Reply
33 Comments on "Scoring the NCAA Men’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet"
I feel sorry for the guys in the non-circle seeded heat in the 100 fly that will have Dressel in it.
Indiana wins with diving. No doubt about it now
People are downvoting you but if they swim as well or better as they did at Big 10s and win 2-3 relays, they have a shot at it. (Saying this as a Cal fan)
I’ve been causing the team a lot of drag and friction. I had to let Blake go and join his leg her back at the B1G hotel
Yep – looks like the most exciting team race in at least four years. Could be very tight among the top five seeds, especially since Florida probably gets +20 from their seeding for Dressel in the 100 fly.
Looking at the psych sheet a little more closely, though, Indiana doesn’t have much room for error, or much room to go up – Finnerty, Lanza, Brock, and Pieroni all have fairly high seeds in tight events (though Pieroni may do well in the 50 as you said). They probably also need to move up in the 200 medley as well, which should be doable since they had a slow free split at conference.
Texas has hardly lost its mojo. Psych scored with the same number of points as last year. Should be an extremely competitive meet this year, and I’d take the field over Texas to be conservative, but we all know that those guys aren’t even tapered. They’ve shown up to swim the last three years. If Texas doesn’t win it will most likely be due to a lack of a breastroker for the medley relays. Look for Schooling to swim the breast legs on those relays
First of all, many of them didn’t drop or didn’t drop much from conference to NCAA last year. Second of all, many of them swam lights out lifetime best all meet (backstroke and breastroker come to mind). So why would you say there not tapered? Is Finnerty about to throw down a 49? I think I would guess they are less tapered than cal, way less tapered than Texas, and about as tapered as flor/NC state
Yeah chances are IU won’t get 1,2,3,4 in diving like they did at B1Gs
I’m a big IU fan so wish your prediction would come true, however, they likely don’t have the numbers to win this year. Teams like Texas, Cal, Florida and USC showed very little of their potential at conference meets, while IU probably won’t drop much more time, nor move up from seeds. I think they can definitely battle for 3rd though, especially if their divers come through.
Interesting to compare to last year’s scored psych sheet, which also had NC State winning: https://swimswam.com/nc-state-leads-scored-ncaa-pre-selection-psych-sheet/
But do we feel they went as hard for ACCs this year, as the previous year?
I personally am hoping no and they can fight for a 2nd-3rd place. Wishful thinking, yes. But I really think they are in a lifetime position this year to do so. Next year will be a big loss of many key seniors (slight rebuilding)