Projecting the Cut-Line for the 2018 Men’s NCAA Championships

The official NCAA invite lists won’t go out until Wednesday, but anybody with the pre-cut psych sheets, released earlier today, a spreadsheet, and an army of stat guys can do the math ahead of time to determine the invitees before they’re officially released – barring any changes to entries.
A refresher on how that process works: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 235 individual entries (270 total minus 35 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line (in this case, line 37). If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual. Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can swim up to 2 other events in which they have “B” cuts.
Unlike the women’s cut line, that fell way shorter than normal, the men’s cut-line fell about where it usually does – everybody ranked 28th-or-better in at least one event earned an invite, as did the 3 swimmers from the 29-line whose times, by percentage, are closest to the NCAA Championship Record.
This year, the Cal men lead the way with 17 invitees – making them the only team in danger of having to bump an individual qualifier to stay under the cap of 18. They had 1 diver qualify already (who counts as half an entrant), and aren’t expected to take any relay-only swimmers, so they should be clear to take all 17 individual invitees.
Texas, who has had to deal with leaving qualifiers while winning the last 3 championships, and Stanford each have 15 individual invitees. 7 teams have double-digit invitees. That list includes Virginia, who doubled their count from 5 last season to 10 this season.
2 of the first 3 alternates are from the upstart Grand Canyon program, with Danil Antipov and Youssef El Kamash sitting just outside of the meet, for now. Both swimmers will be at the meet anyway – Grand Canyon earned a Qualifying Standard in the 200 free, 200 medley, and 400 medley relays in their first season eligible for the NCAA Division I Championships.
|Antipov, Daniil
|Grand Canyon University
|200 Butterfly
|El Kamash, Youssef
|Grand Canyon University
|100 Breaststroke
|Balogh, Brennan
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
Individual Invites, By School:
|Rank
|School
|# of Entries
|1.
|California
|17
|2.
|Texas
|15
|3.
|Stanford
|15
|4.
|Michigan
|14
|5.
|Florida
|13
|6.
|NC State
|12
|7.
|Virginia
|10
|8.
|Georgia
|9
|9.
|Auburn
|8
|10.
|Indiana
|8
|11.
|South Carolina
|8
|12.
|Louisville
|8
|13.
|Texas A&M
|7
|14.
|Arizona St
|7
|15.
|Arizona
|6
|16.
|Southern Cali
|6
|17.
|Alabama
|6
|18.
|Ohio St
|6
|19.
|Missouri
|6
|20.
|Tennessee
|6
|21.
|Harvard
|4
|22.
|Florida St
|4
|23.
|Notre Dame
|3
|24.
|West Virginia
|3
|25.
|Virginia Tech
|3
|26.
|Georgia Tech
|3
|27.
|Yale
|3
|28.
|Minnesota
|2
|29.
|Denver
|2
|30.
|Utah
|2
|31.
|UCSB
|2
|32.
|Hawaii
|2
|33.
|East Carolina
|2
|34.
|Grand Canyon University
|1
|35.
|Cornell
|1
|36.
|Missouri St. M
|1
|37.
|Loyola University Maryland
|1
|38.
|Kentucky
|1
|39.
|UNLV M
|1
|40.
|Penn
|1
|41.
|Towson
|1
|42.
|UNC
|1
|43.
|GW
|1
|44.
|Purdue
|1
|45.
|Wisconsin
|1
|46.
|Iowa
|1
Invited Athletes, and Highest-Ranked Event
|Name
|School
|Event
|Line
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|1
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|200 Freestyle
|1
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|1
|Gonzalez, Hugo
|Auburn
|200 IM
|1
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|1
|Dressel, Caeleb
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|1
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|200 Butterfly
|1
|Schooling, Joseph
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|1
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|1
|Pieroni, Blake
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|2
|Minuth, Fynn
|South Carolina
|500 Freestyle
|2
|Szaranek, Mark
|Florida
|200 IM
|2
|Becker, Bowen
|Minnesota
|50 Freestyle
|2
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon University
|100 Backstroke
|2
|Brock, Levi
|Indiana
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|200 Butterfly
|2
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|2
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|2
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|3
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|3
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|3
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|200 IM
|3
|Held, Ryan
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|3
|McHugh, Conner
|Minnesota
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|Wright, Justin
|Arizona
|200 Butterfly
|3
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|3
|Mahmoud, Akaram
|South Carolina
|1650 Freestyle
|4
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|4
|Almeida, Brandonn
|South Carolina
|400 IM
|4
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|200 Backstroke
|4
|Apple, Zachary
|Auburn
|50 Freestyle
|4
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|100 Backstroke
|4
|Shoults, Grant
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|5
|Samy, Mohamed
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|5
|Switkowski, Jan
|Florida
|200 IM
|5
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|400 IM
|5
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|5
|Lynch, Justin
|California
|100 Butterfly
|5
|Evdokimov, Alex
|Cornell
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|5
|Castillo Luna, Mauro
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|5
|Glinta, Robert
|Southern Cali
|100 Backstroke
|5
|Norman, Nick
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|6
|Schubert, Ted
|Virginia
|400 IM
|6
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|6
|Hoppe, Connor
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|Reid, Christopher
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|6
|Ress, Justin
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|6
|Tribuntsov, Ralf
|Southern Cali
|100 Backstroke
|6
|Craig, Cameron
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|7
|White, Evan
|Michigan
|200 IM
|7
|Litherland, Jay
|Georgia
|400 IM
|7
|Lense, Noah
|Ohio St
|200 Butterfly
|7
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. M
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|Josa, Matthew
|California
|100 Butterfly
|7
|Novak, Brennan
|Harvard
|500 Freestyle
|8
|Acosta, Marcelo
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|8
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|8
|Ogren, Curtis
|Stanford
|400 IM
|8
|Bentz, Gunnar
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|8
|Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
|Florida St
|100 Butterfly
|8
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|100 Backstroke
|8
|Holoda, Peter
|Auburn
|100 Freestyle
|8
|Powers, Paul
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|8
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|200 Breaststroke
|8
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|9
|Delakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|9
|Bonetti, Brock
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|9
|Armstrong, Jake
|West Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|Loncar, Anton
|Denver
|200 Backstroke
|9
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|100 Backstroke
|9
|Condorelli, Santo
|Southern Cali
|50 Freestyle
|9
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|9
|Ringgold, Brett
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|9
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|9
|Egan, Liam
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|10
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|10
|Gurevich, Etay
|Louisville
|400 IM
|10
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|200 Butterfly
|10
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|100 Butterfly
|10
|Roberts, Jonathan
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|10
|Ungur, Paul
|Utah
|100 Backstroke
|10
|Claverie, Carlos
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|10
|Wielinski, Jacob
|Missouri
|1650 Freestyle
|11
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|11
|Szabo, Norbert
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|11
|Thorne, Nick
|Arizona
|400 IM
|11
|Plaschka, Justin
|Notre Dame
|100 Butterfly
|11
|Clark, Joe
|Virginia
|100 Backstroke
|11
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|50 Freestyle
|11
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|12
|Peribonio, Tom
|South Carolina
|400 IM
|12
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|12
|Cono, Ben
|Loyola University Maryland
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|50 Freestyle
|12
|Tybur, Jonathan
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|12
|Carter, Dylan
|Southern Cali
|200 Freestyle
|13
|Stewart, Sam
|Texas
|400 IM
|13
|Coetzee, Ryan
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|13
|Babinet, Jeremy
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|Whitacre, Robert
|Notre Dame
|200 Backstroke
|13
|Kaliszak, Luke
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|13
|Decoursey, Kyle
|Tennessee
|50 Freestyle
|13
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|13
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|14
|Manganiello, Blake
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|200 Freestyle
|14
|Casey, Brendan
|Virginia
|400 IM
|14
|Liang, Andrew
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|14
|Barone, Jack
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|Taylor, Michael
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
|14
|Guest, James
|Georgia
|200 Breaststroke
|14
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|14
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|Indiana
|100 Freestyle
|14
|Jones, Isaac
|Kentucky
|500 Freestyle
|15
|Gonzales, Brad
|UNLV M
|1650 Freestyle
|15
|Andrew, Mark
|Penn
|400 IM
|15
|Harting, Zach
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|15
|Stevens, Peter
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|Stuart, Hennessey
|NC State
|200 Backstroke
|15
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|50 Freestyle
|15
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|15
|Stone, Lane
|Virginia Tech
|500 Freestyle
|16
|Wieser, Chris
|Arizona
|1650 Freestyle
|16
|Loy, Andrew
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|16
|Martinez, Jose
|Texas A&M
|200 Butterfly
|16
|Sand, Carson
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|South Carolina
|200 Breaststroke
|16
|Barna, Andrej
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|16
|Dudzinski, Ryan
|Stanford
|100 Backstroke
|16
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|500 Freestyle
|17
|Houck, Logan
|Harvard
|1650 Freestyle
|17
|Reilman, Joey
|Tennessee
|200 Freestyle
|17
|Sos, Daniel
|Louisville
|400 IM
|17
|Dunphy, Matthew
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|200 Backstroke
|17
|Lorenz, Christian
|Arizona St
|200 Breaststroke
|17
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|50 Freestyle
|17
|McIntyre, Jack
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|18
|Olson, Tanner
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|18
|Khalafalla, Ali
|Indiana
|50 Freestyle
|18
|Brady, Andrew
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|19
|Yeager, Chris
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|19
|House, Grant
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|19
|Van Overdam, Austin
|Texas A&M
|200 IM
|19
|Bretscher, James
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|19
|Goldfaden, Itay
|South Carolina
|100 Breaststroke
|19
|Otto, Matthew
|Virginia
|200 Breaststroke
|19
|Farber, Sid
|Denver
|50 Freestyle
|19
|Hotchkiss, Logan
|UCSB
|500 Freestyle
|20
|Bekemeyer, Cody
|South Carolina
|1650 Freestyle
|20
|Sanders, Grant
|Florida
|400 IM
|20
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|200 Butterfly
|20
|Saunderson, Jack
|Towson
|200 Butterfly
|20
|Martinez, Luis
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|20
|McBryan, Michael
|UNC
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|200 Backstroke
|20
|Aydin, Metin
|Hawaii
|200 Backstroke
|20
|Whittle, Matt
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|20
|Main, Bayley
|Florida
|100 Backstroke
|20
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|20
|O’Haimhirgin, Liam
|Utah
|100 Freestyle
|20
|Hyogo, Kei
|Yale
|500 Freestyle
|21
|Georgiadis, Luke
|Virginia
|200 Freestyle
|21
|Grimes, Carter
|Missouri
|400 IM
|21
|Grassi, Santiago
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|21
|Brewer, Tommy
|Auburn
|100 Breaststroke
|21
|Hokfelt, Gustav
|GW
|100 Backstroke
|21
|Loschi, Moises
|Georgia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|21
|Pisani, Will
|Florida St
|50 Freestyle
|21
|Neri, Parker
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|22
|Coan, Kyle
|California
|200 Freestyle
|22
|McHugh, Sam
|Tennessee
|200 IM
|22
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|22
|Burns, Aidan
|Georgia
|400 IM
|22
|McCloskey, Liam
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|22
|Porter, Andrew
|Arizona St
|100 Butterfly
|22
|Barnum, Keefer
|Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|22
|Hein, Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Backstroke
|22
|Walker, Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|22
|Peek, James
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|22
|Ransford, Pj
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|23
|Kokko, Olli
|Hawaii
|100 Breaststroke
|23
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|23
|Mullis, Billy
|UCSB
|200 Backstroke
|23
|Amaltdinov, Marat
|Purdue
|200 Breaststroke
|23
|Perry, Sam
|Stanford
|100 Freestyle
|23
|Knowles, Eric
|NC State
|500 Freestyle
|24
|Lima, Giovanny
|Missouri
|200 Freestyle
|24
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|200 Butterfly
|24
|Polianski, Max
|Florida St
|200 Butterfly
|24
|Giller, Robby
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|24
|Larson, JohnThomas
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|25
|Davila, Rafael
|South Carolina
|1650 Freestyle
|25
|Lin, Adrian
|Yale
|200 Freestyle
|25
|Forde, Clayton
|Georgia
|400 IM
|25
|Keblish, Bryce
|Virginia
|100 Butterfly
|25
|Poppe, Hank
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke
|25
|Beach, Clark
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
|25
|Ho, Benjamin
|Stanford
|200 Backstroke
|25
|Pastorek, Brennan
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|25
|Staka, Chris
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|25
|Ho, Ian
|Virginia Tech
|50 Freestyle
|25
|Greenberg, Aaron
|Yale
|50 Freestyle
|25
|Abeysinghe, Matthew
|Ohio St
|100 Freestyle
|25
|Magnan, Sam
|Virginia
|500 Freestyle
|26
|Lawless, Ben
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|26
|Lebed, Alexander
|Florida
|200 IM
|26
|Zdroik, Brad
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|26
|Painhas, Henrique
|Ohio St
|200 Butterfly
|26
|Comforti, Danny
|Arizona St
|200 Breaststroke
|26
|Said, Youssef
|Georgia
|100 Backstroke
|26
|Goicoechea, Victor
|Wisconsin
|1650 Freestyle
|27
|Iga, Jorge
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|27
|Dixon, David
|West Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|27
|Bams, Laurent
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|27
|Artmann, Josh
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|27
|Hensley, Noah
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|27
|Elliott, Reid
|Arizona St
|100 Backstroke
|27
|Mylin, Chad
|Florida St
|50 Freestyle
|27
|Izzo, Giovanni
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|27
|Dannhauser, Josh
|Auburn
|1650 Freestyle
|28
|Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
|Michigan
|200 Freestyle
|28
|Tan, Steven
|Harvard
|100 Butterfly
|28
|Di Sibio, Tristen
|West Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|28
|Alexander, Nick
|Missouri
|200 Backstroke
|28
|Arentewicz, Jacek
|East Carolina
|200 Breaststroke
|28
|Smith, Jack
|Iowa
|100 Freestyle
|28
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|29
|Santos, Gus
|East Carolina
|100 Butterfly
|29
|Jones, James
|Michigan
|100 Butterfly
|29
Virginia’s 5 qualifiers last year included Bryce Shelton (diver) who has now qualified again and John Whiteside (who is redshirting). Thus, there are actually 7 new qualifiers – 3 1st Years (ranked as the #56, #72 and #87 recruits by collegeswimming.com) and 4 upperclassmen who didn’t qualify last year. Says volumes about #thedesorboeffect.
I hear the booming economy, North/South Korea peace talks, and the fact that West Virginia teachers are now protesting for higher wages are all due to the #desorboeffect as well.
Sorry, that was all DEAN FARRISS!!!!
Are you trying to get DJT and Coach DeSorbo in a Twitter war? I know who I would have my $$$ on.
editor, note that Seliskar was 200 Fly last year….
Michigan sophomores with 7 individual qualifiers, probably the most of any class.