13-Year-Old Kiley Wilhelm Makes Big Drops, Wins 3 Events on Day 3 of Southern Premier

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 2nd-4th 2018

Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee

25y (SCY) course

Live results

The final night of competition at the 2018 Southern Premier meet featured another National Age Group Record. This time, it was 16-year-old Alex Walsh taking one down, as she crushed the mark in the 200 breast. Walsh’s 2:06.45 was over a seconds faster than the previous record, which stood as a 2:07.73 done by Zoe Bartel in 2016. The NAC girls went 1-2 in the event, as Ella Nelson also broke 2:10 in a personal best 2:09.11.

That wasn’t Walsh’s only win of the day. She also dominated the 100 back earlier in the session. Walsh turned in a 51.71, coming within 3 tenths of her lifetime best 51.45 from winter juniors. 15-year-old sister Gretchen Walsh had another impressive sprint performance, winning the 100 free in 47.92. Throughout the day, she knocked almost a full second from her best time. She’s now just 2 tenths away from Simone Manuel’s NAG Record (47.73). Gretchen Walsh also pulled off a winning double, breaking 53 for the first time to win the 100 fly in 52.81. Cardinal’s Gabi Albiero followed in 54.08.

On the men’s side, Episcopal’s Cole Crane won a tight race in the 100 fly. Crane touched in 48.37, just 2 tenths shy of his best time as he out-touched Dayton’s Jean-Pierre Khouzam (48.55) at the finish. Crane also narrowly missed his best time in the 100 free earlier in the session, coming up less than 2 tenths shy of the mark with a 45.86 to take 2nd in the B final behind Cardinal’s Michael Eastman (45.02). That was a best time for Eastman by 4 tenths. Winning the A final in t he event, however, was Triton’s Will Tarvestad in 44.56. SwimMAC’s Will Chan also had a highlight swim, turning in the only sub-2:00 to win the 200 breast in 1:59.95.

All the above mentioned swims were from the open age group, but there were a few standout swims in the age group events as well. 13-year-old Kiley Wilhelm of SwimMAC had an impressive 100 back. She came into the meet with a best of 58.84, but won the final in 55.82. She returned shortly after for the 100 free, knocking nearly 2 seconds off her best time in 51.09 to out-touch Cardinal’s Ella Welch (51.33). Welch dropped a full second from her time. Wilhelm was back for round 3 in the 100 fly, this time dominating in 54.85. Throughout the day, she took 3 and a half seconds off her best in that event.

Additional Event Winners (Open Age Group):