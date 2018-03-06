13-Year-Old Kiley Wilhelm Makes Big Drops, Wins 3 Events on Day 3 of Southern Premier

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET
- March 2nd-4th 2018
- Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee
- 25y (SCY) course
- Live results
The final night of competition at the 2018 Southern Premier meet featured another National Age Group Record. This time, it was 16-year-old Alex Walsh taking one down, as she crushed the mark in the 200 breast. Walsh’s 2:06.45 was over a seconds faster than the previous record, which stood as a 2:07.73 done by Zoe Bartel in 2016. The NAC girls went 1-2 in the event, as Ella Nelson also broke 2:10 in a personal best 2:09.11.
That wasn’t Walsh’s only win of the day. She also dominated the 100 back earlier in the session. Walsh turned in a 51.71, coming within 3 tenths of her lifetime best 51.45 from winter juniors. 15-year-old sister Gretchen Walsh had another impressive sprint performance, winning the 100 free in 47.92. Throughout the day, she knocked almost a full second from her best time. She’s now just 2 tenths away from Simone Manuel’s NAG Record (47.73). Gretchen Walsh also pulled off a winning double, breaking 53 for the first time to win the 100 fly in 52.81. Cardinal’s Gabi Albiero followed in 54.08.
On the men’s side, Episcopal’s Cole Crane won a tight race in the 100 fly. Crane touched in 48.37, just 2 tenths shy of his best time as he out-touched Dayton’s Jean-Pierre Khouzam (48.55) at the finish. Crane also narrowly missed his best time in the 100 free earlier in the session, coming up less than 2 tenths shy of the mark with a 45.86 to take 2nd in the B final behind Cardinal’s Michael Eastman (45.02). That was a best time for Eastman by 4 tenths. Winning the A final in t he event, however, was Triton’s Will Tarvestad in 44.56. SwimMAC’s Will Chan also had a highlight swim, turning in the only sub-2:00 to win the 200 breast in 1:59.95.
All the above mentioned swims were from the open age group, but there were a few standout swims in the age group events as well. 13-year-old Kiley Wilhelm of SwimMAC had an impressive 100 back. She came into the meet with a best of 58.84, but won the final in 55.82. She returned shortly after for the 100 free, knocking nearly 2 seconds off her best time in 51.09 to out-touch Cardinal’s Ella Welch (51.33). Welch dropped a full second from her time. Wilhelm was back for round 3 in the 100 fly, this time dominating in 54.85. Throughout the day, she took 3 and a half seconds off her best in that event.
Additional Event Winners (Open Age Group):
- Women’s 1650 Free: Maggie Berning, Dayton Raiders, 16:48.62
- Men’s 1650 Free: Curtis Wiltsey, SwimMAC Carolina, 15:20.73
- Men’s 100 Back: Kyle Barone, SwimMAC Carolina, 48.23
- Women’s 400 Medley Relay: Nashville Aquatic Club, 3:38.43
- Men’s 400 Medley Relay: Dayton Raiders, 3:19.02
