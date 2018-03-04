15-Year Old Gretchen Walsh Swims 47.9 in 100 Yard Free

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 2nd-4th 2018

Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee

25y (SCY) course

On Saturday, 15-year old Gretchen Walsh became the youngest swimmer ever to go sub-22 in the 50 yard free. On Sunday, she burst through another barrier when she swam a 47.93 to go sub-48, and become unofficially the fastest 15 & under in history in the event.

She’s not the youngest swimmer to ever go sub-48. That honor belongs to Missy Franklin, who swam 47.94 when she was just 14 in 2010 – she wouldn’t break through that barrier again until she was 17, as her focus turned largely to long course by then.

Walsh’s previous best time of 48.72 was done at December’s Winter Junior – East Championships. Before that meet, her best was a 49.48, which means that she’s now dropped a second-and-a-half over the last 3 months.

Her splits were 23.08/24.85, as compared to Winter Juniors East (when she was still 14) where she split 23.27/25.45 for a total 48.72. While she improved both laps of her 100, the bigger drop came on the 2nd 50.

After breaking Simone Manuel’s National Age Group Record in the 50 on Saturday, she’ll now have almost two years to chase another Manuel Record. The all-time fastest by a 15-16 is a 47.73 that Manuel swam in 2013.