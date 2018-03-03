Gretchen Walsh Becomes Youngest Female Sub-22 in 50y Free

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 2nd-4th 2018

Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee

25y (SCY) course

Live results

15-year old Gretchen Walsh has broken the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 50 yard free, swimming a 21.85 on Saturday at the Southern Premier meet. That’s also a personal best for her, undercutting her own previous best time of 22.00, done when she was just 14 at Winter Juniors – East in December.

Although she’d already been faster than the old record, she had to await her 15th birthday to go after the 15-16 age group records, which were set by matching 22.04s from Simone Manuel at the 2013 NCSA Junior Nationals and Kate Douglass at 2016 Winter Juniors. Douglass did her time when she was just 15 as well, while Manuel has gone on to win Olympic gold.

Walsh’s older sister, 16-year old Alex Walsh, placed 2nd on Saturday in 22.08. That moves her to (now) 4th place in 15-16 age group history in the event. Between the two swimmers, they hold a combined 10 National Age Group Records now, including 2 long course relays that they’re both on. They would have more relay records, but again, Gretchen was too young at Winter Juniors, so their relay swims didn’t fall into any official category in spite of in at least one case being the fastest 18-and-under marks ever. In short course, Alex has 6 records, while Gretchen now has 2.