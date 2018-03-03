Gretchen Walsh Becomes Youngest Female Sub-22 in 50y Free

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 6

March 03rd, 2018 Club, News

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

  • March 2nd-4th 2018
  • Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee
  • 25y (SCY) course
  • Live results

15-year old Gretchen Walsh has broken the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 50 yard free, swimming a 21.85 on Saturday at the Southern Premier meet. That’s also a personal best for her, undercutting her own previous best time of 22.00, done when she was just 14 at Winter Juniors – East in December.

Although she’d already been faster than the old record, she had to await her 15th birthday to go after the 15-16 age group records, which were set by matching 22.04s from Simone Manuel at the 2013 NCSA Junior Nationals and Kate Douglass at 2016 Winter Juniors. Douglass did her time when she was just 15 as well, while Manuel has gone on to win Olympic gold.

Walsh’s older sister, 16-year old Alex Walsh, placed 2nd on Saturday in 22.08. That moves her to (now) 4th place in 15-16 age group history in the event. Between the two swimmers, they hold a combined 10 National Age Group Records now, including 2 long course relays that they’re both on. They would have more relay records, but again, Gretchen was too young at Winter Juniors, so their relay swims didn’t fall into any official category in spite of in at least one case being the fastest 18-and-under marks ever. In short course, Alex has 6 records, while Gretchen now has 2.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Gretchen Walsh Becomes Youngest Female Sub-22 in 50y Free"

newest oldest most voted
Coach Mike 1952

Smokin’!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Coachmommy

I think Tammy Touch Pad Error might need to consider a name change 😉

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
samuel huntington

absolutely crazy speed for a 15 year old

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
jmanswimfan

For a 15 year old? Any age this is incredible, she would have gotten 8th at NCAA’s last year

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Wild Bill

Remember, she split 21.00 on a relay late last year. So she had a 21 + plus flat start in her. outstanding swim!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »