Molly Hannis Swims Lifetime Best in 100 Breast at TYR Pro Swim-Atlanta

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

Molly Hannis is hurtling herself toward the 2018 U.S. Pan Pac Trials with great momentum, stealing more headlines than ever at 25 years old. Her latest statement came at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta, where she won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.09 on Saturday. That’s the best time in the world this year, knocking fellow American Katie Meili and her 1:06.49 from the top spot.

Meili bumps down to 3rd in the season rankings, with Saturday’s runner-up Yulia Efimova of Russia taking 2nd in 1:06.32. Efimova is the 2017 Worlds bronze medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the event.

Hannis’ time is also her lifetime best by .07 seconds and leave her in 8th among the fastest American performers in history. That’s one spot ahead of 2000 Olympic gold medalist Megan Jendrick‘s best time of 1:06.22.

The U.S. had the gold (Lilly King) and silver (Katie Meili) medalists at last year’s World Championships. If 2018 uses the same selection procedures as 2014 (no announcement has been made yet), the top 3, and in rare cases maybe even 4, at U.S. Trials will get an invite to Pan Pacs this summer. The more important metric, though, is that the top 2 between U.S. Trials and Pan Pacs will pass straight through to the 2019 World Championships – a key meet in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

King, who is preparing at Indiana for the NCAA Championships, and Meili, who is currently enrolled at Georgetown’s law school, both were absent from this meet. Former Olympians Micah (Lawrence) Sumrall (1:07.51) and Breeja Larson (1:07.67) both swam, however, and placed 3rd and 4th, respectively.