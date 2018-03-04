Alex Walsh Breaks 200 Breaststroke Age Group Record by Over 1 Second

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

  • March 2nd-4th 2018
  • Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee
  • 25y (SCY) course
  • Live results

Not to be out-done by her younger sister Gretchen, who broke a National Age Group Record in the 50 free on Saturday, 16-year old Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Alex Walsh crushed the National Age Group Record in the 200 breaststroke on Sunday by more than a second.

Walsh swam a 2:06.45, which broke Zoe Bartel’s National Age Group Record of 2:07.73 set in 2016. Walsh now ranks inside of the top 25 for all-time fastest performers in the event, checking in at 24th (15th among just Americans).

Walsh’s previous best time was a 2:08.85 done at this meet last year when she was still 14. That time wasn’t a National Age Group Record, but she does hold the 11-12 record in 2:15.64 from 2014.

Alex Walsh now holds National Age Group Records in backstroke, breaststroke, and IM events. That includes the 15-16 100 breaststroke record, which she owns with a 58.19 set late last year.

Walsh’s teammate Ellan Nelson took 2nd in 2:09.81, which is also her best time. She now ranks 11th all-time in 15-16 history.

Splits Comparison:

SWIMMER 1ST 50 SPLIT 2ND 50 SPLIT 3RD 50 SPLIT 4TH 50 SPLIT FINAL TIME
Zoe Bartel(2016)  29.43  32.47  32.73  33.10 2:07.73
Alex Walsh (2018) 29.39 31.96 32.49 32.61 2:06.45

 

Hswimmer

Wow these Walsh girls are crazy fast!!

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
JP input too short

Somebody introduce them to the Foster boys!

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PVSFree

Australia has the Campbell sisters, America has the Walsh sisters

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
marklewis

Waiting for the day when the Campbell and Walsh sisters line up for a 50 free shootout.

Maybe the 2019 WCs or Tokyo 2020.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Snarky
Not to be a negative Nancy but I’d love to see the statistics regarding all of these young age groupers doing world class times at such young ages. Seems to me that this is not going to translate to more world records and gold medals. Perhaps I’m wrong but I am skeptical of 14 and 15 year olds going this fast this young. I’ve been in this sport for nearly 50 years and I’ve never seen a 14-15 year old (other than Coughlin and Phelps) break NAGs and be in the sport ten years later and getting faster. Seems to me that there’s too much emphasis by AG Coaches to get kids to swim sort fast at younger and younger… Read more »
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Braden Keith
I see this brought up a lot. Seems to be wishful thinking. We can all make the stats spin any direction, but these days, many National Age Group Record holders go on to win Olympic and World Championshipmedals. Ryan Murphy, Missy Franklin, Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Townley Haas. Jack Conger, who is headed that direction, held records at that age. Cody Miller held the 100 and 200 breaststroke 15-16 NAG Record for 5 years. Milorad Cavic held the 15-16 100y fly record for 13 years. There are a few infamous examples of kids that are super fast at 14, 15, 16 never really making it to that level, but it’s becoming more-and-more common for NAG Record breakers to… Read more »
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Swimgeek

This sentiment is probably more applicable to 9-10 NAGs. Kids that are breaking 15-16 NAGs are *already* doing internationally relevant “adult” times.
Dressel went :48 LC 100 free as a 16 yr old! He didn’t have to get that much faster to make an Olympic team (indeed, ~48.5 made Team USA in 2016). So the percentage of 15-16 NAG Record setters to have notable careers is probably quite high.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

