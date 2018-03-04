Alex Walsh Breaks 200 Breaststroke Age Group Record by Over 1 Second

2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 2nd-4th 2018

Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee

25y (SCY) course

Not to be out-done by her younger sister Gretchen, who broke a National Age Group Record in the 50 free on Saturday, 16-year old Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Alex Walsh crushed the National Age Group Record in the 200 breaststroke on Sunday by more than a second.

Walsh swam a 2:06.45, which broke Zoe Bartel’s National Age Group Record of 2:07.73 set in 2016. Walsh now ranks inside of the top 25 for all-time fastest performers in the event, checking in at 24th (15th among just Americans).

Walsh’s previous best time was a 2:08.85 done at this meet last year when she was still 14. That time wasn’t a National Age Group Record, but she does hold the 11-12 record in 2:15.64 from 2014.

Alex Walsh now holds National Age Group Records in backstroke, breaststroke, and IM events. That includes the 15-16 100 breaststroke record, which she owns with a 58.19 set late last year.

Walsh’s teammate Ellan Nelson took 2nd in 2:09.81, which is also her best time. She now ranks 11th all-time in 15-16 history.

Splits Comparison: