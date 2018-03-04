2018 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET
- March 2nd-4th 2018
- Nashville Aquatic Club, Nashville, Tennessee
- 25y (SCY) course
- Live results
Not to be out-done by her younger sister Gretchen, who broke a National Age Group Record in the 50 free on Saturday, 16-year old Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Alex Walsh crushed the National Age Group Record in the 200 breaststroke on Sunday by more than a second.
Walsh swam a 2:06.45, which broke Zoe Bartel’s National Age Group Record of 2:07.73 set in 2016. Walsh now ranks inside of the top 25 for all-time fastest performers in the event, checking in at 24th (15th among just Americans).
Walsh’s previous best time was a 2:08.85 done at this meet last year when she was still 14. That time wasn’t a National Age Group Record, but she does hold the 11-12 record in 2:15.64 from 2014.
Alex Walsh now holds National Age Group Records in backstroke, breaststroke, and IM events. That includes the 15-16 100 breaststroke record, which she owns with a 58.19 set late last year.
Walsh’s teammate Ellan Nelson took 2nd in 2:09.81, which is also her best time. She now ranks 11th all-time in 15-16 history.
Splits Comparison:
|SWIMMER
|1ST 50 SPLIT
|2ND 50 SPLIT
|3RD 50 SPLIT
|4TH 50 SPLIT
|FINAL TIME
|Zoe Bartel(2016)
|29.43
|32.47
|32.73
|33.10
|2:07.73
|Alex Walsh (2018)
|29.39
|31.96
|32.49
|32.61
|2:06.45
10 Comments on "Alex Walsh Breaks 200 Breaststroke Age Group Record by Over 1 Second"
Wow these Walsh girls are crazy fast!!
Somebody introduce them to the Foster boys!
Australia has the Campbell sisters, America has the Walsh sisters
Waiting for the day when the Campbell and Walsh sisters line up for a 50 free shootout.
Maybe the 2019 WCs or Tokyo 2020.
This sentiment is probably more applicable to 9-10 NAGs. Kids that are breaking 15-16 NAGs are *already* doing internationally relevant “adult” times.
Dressel went :48 LC 100 free as a 16 yr old! He didn’t have to get that much faster to make an Olympic team (indeed, ~48.5 made Team USA in 2016). So the percentage of 15-16 NAG Record setters to have notable careers is probably quite high.