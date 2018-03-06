2018 VHSL Class 3 State: Emma Muzzy Blasts 1:57.57 200 IM

2018 VHSL Class 3 State Meet

February 16th

SwimRVA, Richmond, VA

Short course yards

Results

TOP 10 TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

York – 352 Western Albemarle – 295 Cave Spring – 176 Lord Botetourt – 168 Fluvanna – 155 Monticello – 148 Tabb – 118 Hidden Valley – 111 New Kent – 108 Rockbridge County – 102

BOYS

Western Albemarle – 467.5 Hidden Valley – 328 Brentsville – 189 York – 160 Tabb – 159 Spotswood – 136 Brookville – 128 Monticello – 102 Turner Ashby – 99 Rockbridge – 74

The VHSL (Virginia High School League) Class 3 State Meet saw 9 class 3 state records broken, 2 of which were also VHSL overall state records. York won the girls team title by comfortable 57 point margin, while Western Albermarle ran away with the boys title, winning by 139.5 points.

Emma Muzzy, a Cave Spring senior and NC State recruit, blasted a 1:57.57 to shatter her own class 3 record of 1:59.22, and the VHSL overall record of 1:59.19, held by Cassidy Bayer. That time is Muzzy’s 2nd fastest ever, coming in just slightly off her personal best of 1:57.45, which she set at Winter National a few months ago. Her first 100 was great, coming in at 54.21 off a 25.55 fly split and 28.66 back. Muzzy also went on to break the class 3 record in the 100 back, going a 54.08 to beat the previous record of 54.20. That time comes in well off her lifetime best of 52.65 from last March.

Keith Myburgh, a Hidden Valley senior and Virginia Tech recruit, broke his own class 3 record and the overall VHSL record in the boys 100 breast. Myburgh blasted a 55.63 to break the overall record by well over half a second. Myburgh’s brother, Collin Myburgh (sophomore) came in 2nd with a 57.56. Keith Myburgh also won the 200 IM on a new class 3 record, going 1:49.68 to break his own record of 1:50.41. His time was good to win by 6 seconds, and while it was a class 3 record, it was still 6 seconds off the overall recor of 1:43.01 from Andrew Seliskar.

Alex Slayton won the girls 50 free by almost half a second, and broke the class 3 record by .01 seconds. Slayton went 23.41 in the 500, shaving a hundredth of a second off the previous record of 23.42 held by Emma Muzzy. Slayton will be competing for Virginia Tech next season.

August Lamb broke the class 3 record in the boys 100 free, putting down a 46.15 to win a second and a half. Lamb was out in 22.02 and back in 24.13 to shave .16 seconds off the previous class 3 record of 46.31 held by Will Orrison.

Brooke Leftwich shattered the class 3 record in the girls 1 meter, finishing with a final score of 480.45. The previous class 3 record was held at 451.60 from last year by Lexi Mills, who came in 2nd this year with a 457.85.

The Hidden Valley boys 200 medley relay team of Keith Myburgh, Collin Myburgh, Jason Hamilton, and Collin Gibbons combined to win the event in a new class 3 record of 1:34.24. They won the race by 6 seconds and came in .04 seconds under the class 3 record of 1:34.28 which was set by Hidden Valley last year. The York girls 200 medley relay team of Alex Slayton, Danika Katzer, Alyssa Reilly, and Megan Gaffney combined to post a 1:46.60 to win by 6 seconds and break the class 3 record by nearly a second.