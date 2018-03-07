The 38th Annual Swim With Mike Fundraiser (VIDEO DOCUMENTARY)

The Swim With Mike scholarship fund has grown from a single annual event centered around Mike Hyeholt’s alma mater USC has grown into a massive movement, raising over $20 million in scholarships to send 218 young people to 111 colleges across the country.

The event is a grand gala, complete with cheerleaders and football coaches and celebrities of all kind, including USC superfan Will Ferrell one year. After 38 years, the Swim With Mike program has put together a moving documentary that goes back to the early days of the program, connects it to today, and tells the original story of Swimming with Mike. The video includes original footage from the first Swim With Mike event in 1981.

To learn more, and to donate to SwimWithMike, click here.

Swim With Mike’s mission, courtesy the Swim with Mike Physically Challenged Athletes Scholarship Fund.

Overview