Ryan Lochte Entered in 7 Events at Florida Sectionals

After making his 2017-2018 racing debut at the Florida Area 1 & 4 Championships last weekend in Jacksonville, Ryan Lochte is entered in seven events at the Florida Southern Zone South Sectional Championships (LCM), which will begin Thursday in Plantation.

Lochte is entered with a 1:46.62 in the 200 free, 52.66 in the 100 fly, 54.83 in the 100 back, 1:56.22 in the 200 IM, 49.13 in the 100 free, and 2:01.04 in the 200 back. He’s also entered in the 400 free with his 4:21.79 SCY 500 time. His 200 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 100 free entry times were done at 2016 Olympic Trials, and his backstroke times are from the 2016 Mesa Pro Swim Series stop.

Click here to view the full psych sheet.

He isn’t only post-grad participating in the meet. Scheduled to join Lochte is Corey Main, who trains with him at the University of Florida, as well as Florida State grads Jared Pike and Marc Rojas, and a handful of others. Bruno Fratus is also entered in the 50 free.

Last week, Lochte went 4:21.8 in his 500, which while well off his 2007 best of 4:13.23, was right around his next-best time. This week marks his return to his more traditional events, though notably he and all the other male post-grads are forgoing the 200 fly and 400 IM (24-year-old Boglarka Kapas is the top seed in the women’s 400 IM).