Texas Men Qualify 3 Divers To NCAAs On Day 1 of Zone D Diving

The Texas Longhorn men qualified all three of their returning NCAA diving scorers to the 2019 NCAA meet this morning through the Zone D Championships in Austin.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

The Texas Longhorn men qualified all three of their returning NCAA diving scorers to the 2019 NCAA meet this morning through the Zone D Championships in Austin.

The first day of Zones features the 1-meter springboard for men. At NCAAs last year, Texas last year scored Jordan Windle in fifth place, Grayson Campbell in eighth and Jacob Cornish in tenth. All three have qualified for NCAAs again this year. Campbell was third, Windle fourth and Cornish eighth at the Zone D meet. In addition, Reed Merritt finished 11th for Texas. That doesn’t qualify him for NCAAs, but since he finished in the top 12, he’s eligible to dive this event at NCAAs if he qualifies in one of the other two events the next two days.

LSU’s Juan Hernandez won the men’s 1-meter at Zone Ds this year. Hernandez was seventh at NCAAs a year ago.

In other team news, the Texas A&M men qualified two men – returning A finalist Sam Thornton and returning NCAA qualifier Kurtis Mathews.

The women’s event (3-meter) is still ongoing in Austin. We’ll update this story (and the live-updating chart below) once results are official.

Current Qualifiers

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

Reimbursement Spots Per Zone