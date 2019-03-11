Azusa Pacific Supplies 2 of Water Polo Week 7’s 4 Upsets

Week 7 of collegiate water polo action featured 15 matches between ranked teams, including four Top 10 battles.

#1 USC held rank against #8 UC Irvine on Thursday (11-5). #2 Stanford bested #9 Arizona State 10-7 on Saturday. #4 Cal held on for a 10-9 win over #5 Hawaii on Sunday.

UC Irvine suffered another Top 10 loss later in the week, falling to #10 UC Santa Barbara in its Big West opener.

With six ranked teams among its field, it is no surprise the Aztec Invitational in San Diego was ripe for upsets, supplying three of the four on the weekend. Vote getter Azusa Pacific made a case for entering the Top 25 with two of those upsets among a 2-1 mark at the event.

Upsets

RV Azusa Pacific edged past host #22 San Diego State 10-9 to open the Aztec Invitational on Friday. It marked APU’s first ever win against the Aztecs in eight tries. Milena Guzman Ortiz and Sarah Adams each had hat tricks in the victory as the team rallied from down 9-8 to steal away the win.

The Azusa Pacific struck again on Saturday, besting #24 Bucknell 11-10. Five players turned in multi-goal efforts for the Cougars, while Ally Furano put in four scores in the losing effort for the Bison.

#10 UC Santa Barbara topped #8 UC Irvine 6-5 on Saturday, taking a 6-4 lead with 6:28 left in the game and holding on for the win. It was the Gauchos' first win in three tries against the Anteaters in 2019.

#17 Long Beach State downed #14 UC San Diego 5-1 at the Aztec Invitational on Sunday. Marilia Mimidi and Katie Dill each notched two goals for the 49ers in the upset.

Overtime Affairs