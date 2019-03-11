Ali DeLoof: What’s Training like in San Diego?

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
- Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm
- Trial Cut: 1:02.69
Top 3
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 59.17
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 59.35
- Ali Deloof (Team Elite) – 1:00.10
Kathleen Baker was out quick (28.2) and held on in a tight race that came down to the touch with Olivia Smoliga. The top two 100m backstrokers in the country went 1-2 tonight, with Baker (59.17) just getting ahead of Smoliga (59.35). Baker now owns the top time in the 2018-19 season in the world, with Smoliga 3rd.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
BAKER
59.17
|2
|KYLIE
MASSE
|CAN
|59.27
|11/30
|3
|OLIVIA
SMOLIGA
|USA
|59.35
|03/09
|4
|REGAN
SMITH
|USA
|59.37
|01/11
|5
|PHOEBE
BACON
|USA
|59.93
|01/11
Of note, showing off her range was Melanie Margalis. Primarily an IM’er and mid-distance freestyler, and then secondarily a breaststroker, Margalis popped a 1:02.69 to match the Olympic Trials cut and place 7th in the A final.
Leave a Reply