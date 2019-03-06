Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Live Stream/Webcast Info

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

  • March 6th-9th, 2019
  • Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
  • LCM (50m) pool
  • Psych Sheets

The streaming/broadcast schedule for the upcoming Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, Iowa, will be virtually identical to the schedule used for the Knoxville stop in January. USA Swimming will be streaming all prelims sessions on usaswimming.org  The site will also stream all of  Saturday’s final session, along with B-finals for Thursday and Friday’s finals session.

Meanwhile, for the middle two days, nbcsports.com will once be showing A-finals during the finals sessions. So, once again, fans will have to toggle back and forth between the two sites if they want to watch both finals on Thursday and Friday nights.

Check out the full schedule below.

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
March 6 N/A 7 p.m. ET 1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org
March 7 N/A 11 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
March 7 Olympic Channel 8 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
March 7 N/A 8 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
March 7 NBC Sports Network 11:59 p.m. ET Day 2 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
March 8 N/A 11 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
March 8 NBC Sports Network 8 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
March 8 N/A 8 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
March 9 N/A 11 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
March 9 N/A 8 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org or nbcsports.com

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!