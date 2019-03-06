2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Live Stream/Webcast Info

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Psych Sheets

The streaming/broadcast schedule for the upcoming Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, Iowa, will be virtually identical to the schedule used for the Knoxville stop in January. USA Swimming will be streaming all prelims sessions on usaswimming.org The site will also stream all of Saturday’s final session, along with B-finals for Thursday and Friday’s finals session.

Meanwhile, for the middle two days, nbcsports.com will once be showing A-finals during the finals sessions. So, once again, fans will have to toggle back and forth between the two sites if they want to watch both finals on Thursday and Friday nights.

Check out the full schedule below.