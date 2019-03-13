Felipe Lima On Motivating Himself at Age 33 (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

After nearly losing his U.S. Open record this morning, Michael Andrew was determined to win the 50 breast against Brazilian veteran Felipe Lima. However, it was Lima who threw out fast closing strokes to take out Andrew by 0.04 seconds.

Knoxville 50 breast champ and former PSS record-holder Nic Fink settled for third behind the duo. Caeleb Dressel took 7th with a 27.99 with only minutes before his 50 fly.

Winning the B-final was Cody Miller with a 28.02, with Kevin Cordes taking second in the final by 0.02.