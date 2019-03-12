Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Farida Osman explains move to Virginia Tech, Training with Sergio

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

  • World: 24.43 7/5/2014 Sarah Sjostrom
  • American: 25.48 7/29/2017 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell)
  • U.S. Open: 25.48 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee
  • Jr World: 25.46 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee
  • Pro Swim: 25.74 4/14/2018 Kelsi Dahlia
  1. Farida Osman (Pinnacle)- 25.79
  2. Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal)- 25.87
  3. Kendyl Stewart (Team Elite)- 26.37

The Knoxville 2-3-4 finishers repeated the same order from January in the 50 fly. Farida Osman took advantage of the closing meters and punched the wall 0.08 seconds ahead of Kelsi Dahlia.

The Egyptian swimmer now holds the second-fastest time in the world with Dahlia right behind her. Kendyl Stewart also cracked the top 10 to take third behind the duo.

