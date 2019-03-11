Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How ASMR Videos Help Olivia & Natalie Recover Better (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

  • World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
  • American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
  • U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
  • Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
  • Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm
  • Trial Cut: 1:02.69

Top 3

  1. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 59.17
  2. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 59.35
  3. Ali Deloof (Team Elite) – 1:00.10

Kathleen Baker was out quick (28.2) and held on in a tight race that came down to the touch with Olivia Smoliga. The top two 100m backstrokers in the country went 1-2 tonight, with Baker (59.17) just getting ahead of Smoliga (59.35). Baker now owns the top time in the 2018-19 season in the world, with Smoliga 3rd.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

  • World: 55.48 8/7/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
  • American: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer
  • U.S. Open: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
  • Jr World: 56.46 8/7/2016 Penny Oleksiak
  • Pro Swim: 56.38 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
  • Trial Cut: 1:00.69

Top 3

  1. Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics) – 57.86
  2. Amanda Kendall (Mission Viejo) – 58.66
  3. Farida Osman (Pinnacle Racing) – 59.13

Kelsi Dahlia got under 58 seconds tonight with a big win, clocking a 57.86, well ahead of the field after going just a 59 this morning in prelims.

Amanda Kendall was 58.66 for 2nd. Kendall, part of the IU pro group, was the only other person under 59 seconds, with Farida Osman of Pinnacle Racing at 59.13 for 3rd. Also of note, Natalie Hinds touched 4th in 59.51, another new personal best.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
  • American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel
  • U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel
  • Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee
  • Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
  • Trial Cut: 25.99

Top 3

  1. Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26
  2. Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29
  3. Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31

After finishing 3rd in the 50 fly and 4th in the 100 free and 100 fly, Natalie Hinds picked up her first Des Moines PSS win in the 50 free. She out-touched 100 free champ Margo Geer by 0.03. Canadian Kayla Sanchez took 3rd place behind the duo.

Olivia SmoligaLia Neal, and Madison Kennedy all finished within one-tenth of each other in the top 6.

1
Hswimmer

“Imma eat dinner alone” best quote from the meet by far

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 seconds ago

