How ASMR Videos Help Olivia & Natalie Recover Better (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm

Trial Cut: 1:02.69

Top 3

Kathleen Baker was out quick (28.2) and held on in a tight race that came down to the touch with Olivia Smoliga. The top two 100m backstrokers in the country went 1-2 tonight, with Baker (59.17) just getting ahead of Smoliga (59.35). Baker now owns the top time in the 2018-19 season in the world, with Smoliga 3rd.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World: 55.48 8/7/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer

U.S. Open: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Jr World: 56.46 8/7/2016 Penny Oleksiak

Pro Swim: 56.38 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 1:00.69

Top 3

Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics) – 57.86 Amanda Kendall (Mission Viejo) – 58.66 Farida Osman (Pinnacle Racing) – 59.13

Kelsi Dahlia got under 58 seconds tonight with a big win, clocking a 57.86, well ahead of the field after going just a 59 this morning in prelims.

Amanda Kendall was 58.66 for 2nd. Kendall, part of the IU pro group, was the only other person under 59 seconds, with Farida Osman of Pinnacle Racing at 59.13 for 3rd. Also of note, Natalie Hinds touched 4th in 59.51, another new personal best.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel

U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel

Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 25.99

Top 3

Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26 Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29 Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31

After finishing 3rd in the 50 fly and 4th in the 100 free and 100 fly, Natalie Hinds picked up her first Des Moines PSS win in the 50 free. She out-touched 100 free champ Margo Geer by 0.03. Canadian Kayla Sanchez took 3rd place behind the duo.

Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, and Madison Kennedy all finished within one-tenth of each other in the top 6.