Cal, Stanford Men Add Divers On Day 1 of Zone E Champs

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

The California and Stanford men will both add divers to their NCAA invites this week, with Conor Casey winning men’s 1-meter for Stanford at the Zone E Championships. Connor Callahan was third for Cal.

Zone E is one of the more limited zones in qualifying spots – only four men will be invited through 1-meter. Arizona State’s Youssef Selim and Utah’s Tony Chen are the other two.

Last year at NCAAs, Callahan finished 31st and Selim 32nd in this event. Casey and Chen are both freshmen.

The women’s event (3-meter) is still ongoing. We’ll update this story (and our live-updating chart below) as the women’s event moves forward.

Current Qualifiers

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

Reimbursement Spots Per Zone