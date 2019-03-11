Tennessee Men Qualify 2 Divers On Day 1 of Zone B Meet

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

The Tennessee men have qualified two divers to NCAAs: returning All-American Colin Zeng and NCAA Championships rookie Will Hallam.

Zeng was second and Hallam fifth at the Zone B Championships. The Vols also have Matthew Wade in the mix for an invite – he was seventh today (only the top six qualify on 1-meter) but would be eligible to dive this event at NCAAs if he qualifies in a different event this week.

Miami’s Briadam Herrera won the men’s 1-meter today. Herrera took a medical redshirt last season, but prior to that was an NCAA runner-up in both 3-meter as a junior. He should be a big scorer later this month and has officially punched his ticket to nationals.

Senior Evan Moretti of Duke is a returning NCAA scorer. He’s qualified after a third-place showing.

The women’s meet will take place later this afternoon, and we’ll update this story – and the running chart below – when those results are official.

Current Qualifiers

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

Reimbursement Spots Per Zone