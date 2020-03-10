2020 NCAA Men’s Division I Swimming Pre-Selection Psych Sheets Drop

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Prelims

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

The NCAA has released its psych sheets for the 2020 Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, with cutlines to follow later this week.

The pre-cut psych sheets don’t reveal who is invited to the meet, but do show which three events each athlete chose to enter for the NCAA Championships. The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

Stay tuned to SwimSwam as we’ll be running the numbers ourselves and projecting the cut-line later on today. You can follow that and all the rest of our pre-NCAA Championships coverage in our event channel here.

Texas appears to be the favorites to return to the top of the podium. Their four-year win streak was snapped by Cal in front of the Austin, Texas crowd last year, but an influx of elite recruits and transfers has a deep Texas team surging to reclaim the title.

It’ll be mostly fresh faces on the top of the ranks this year – only three individual event champions return from 2019: Cal’s Ryan Hoffer (50 free), Michigan’s Felix Auboeck (1650 free) and Texas’s Jordan Windle (platform diving).