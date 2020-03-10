Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projecting the Cutline – 2020 NCAA Men’s Division I Championships

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020
  • IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
  • Prelims
  • Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results
  • Championship Central
  • Live Stream
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live results

You can see our story on the pre-selection psych sheets here.

SEE THE FULL PRE-SELECTION NCAA MEN’S PSYCH SHEETS HERE

SELECTION CRITERIA

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2020 CUTLINE PROJECTION

Though pre-selection psych sheets were revealed just a few hours ago, SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers to project out an early, unofficial cutline for invites to the 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Our early projections show all of line 29 (the swimmers ranked 29th overall in each event) earning invites, with just two line 30 swimmers making the cut.

Only three athletes lead multiple events: Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas (200 IM, 200 back), Florida sophomore Kieran Smith (200 free, 500 free), and Louisville junior Nicolas Albiero (100 fly, 200 fly)

Bear with us, as the complex invite process means we’ll be double-checking these projections as the day goes on and making updates as we see them:

ALTERNATES:

Athletes in the same line are added based on their relative proximity to NCAA A cuts in their events.

Priority Rank Last Name First Name Team Event Time
30 Verhage, Braga Tennessee 100 Butterfly 45.99
30 Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Freestyle 01:34.11
30 Ho, Benjamin Stanford 200 Backstroke 01:41.50
30 Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 03:44.38
30 Wilby, Mason Kentucky 200 Butterfly 01:43.23
31 Dimitriou, Dimitrios UNC 500 Freestyle 04:16.62
31 Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Freestyle 19.36
31 Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Freestyle 19.36
31 Sanders, Ethan Tennessee 1650 Freestyle 14:57.70
31 Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Backstroke 01:41.51
31 Iida, Sam Arizona 400 IM 03:44.49
31 McDermott, Colin Ohio St 100 Backstroke 46.25

By School:

Team # of Invited Swimmers
Texas 18
California 14
Florida 13
Michigan 12
Indiana 11
Louisville 10
Georgia 10
Arizona St 9
NC State 7
Alabama 7
Notre Dame 7
Ohio St 7
Virginia 7
Arizona 7
Stanford 7
Tennessee 7
Florida St 6
Texas A&M 5
Virginia Tech 5
Missouri 5
Kentucky 5
Harvard 4
Auburn 4
Northwestern 4
Wisconsin 4
Denver 3
Georgia Tech 3
LSU 2
South Carolina 2
Penn St 2
Hawaii 2
Purdue 2
Southern Cali 2
West Virginia 2
UNC 2
Iowa 2
Utah 2
Air Force 2
Minnesota 1
William & Mary 1
Pittsburgh 1
Princeton 1
East Carolina 1
U.S. Navy 1
Connecticut 1
Brigham Young 1
Cal Poly 1
UNLV 1
Duke 1
Columbia 1

Calculated List of Invitees, By Invite Priority:

Priority Rank Last Name First Name Team Event Time
1 Finke, Bobby Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:12.08
1 Whitley, Reece California 200 Breaststroke 01:49.85
1 Smith, Kieran Florida 200 Freestyle 01:30.11
1 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 200 Butterfly 01:38.65
1 Stewart, Coleman NC State 100 Backstroke 44.04
1 Casas, Shaine Texas A&M 200 Backstroke 01:37.20
1 McHugh, Max Minnesota 100 Breaststroke 50.67
1 Gonzalez, Hugo California 400 IM 03:36.60
1 Krueger, Daniel Texas 100 Freestyle 41.26
1 Hoffer, Ryan California 50 Freestyle 18.87
2 Rooney, Maxime Texas 100 Butterfly 44.83
2 Waddell, Zane Alabama 100 Backstroke 44.1
2 Katz, Austin Texas 200 Backstroke 01:37.35
2 Quah, Zheng California 200 Butterfly 01:39.15
2 Kibler, Drew Texas 200 Freestyle 01:30.83
2 Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 1650 Freestyle 14:27.93
2 Cope, Tommy Michigan 200 Breaststroke 01:51.44
2 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 500 Freestyle 04:10.14
2 Sendyk, Pawel California 50 Freestyle 18.91
2 Carr, Daniel California 200 IM 01:41.79
3 Poti, Zachary Arizona St 100 Backstroke 44.14
3 Pomajevich, Sam Texas 200 Butterfly 01:39.35
3 Backes, Zane Indiana 100 Breaststroke 51.07
3 Loy, Andrew Ohio St 200 Freestyle 01:31.88
3 Blaskovic, Bruno Indiana 50 Freestyle 18.96
3 Schubert, Ted Virginia 400 IM 03:40.01
3 Willenbring, Matt Texas 200 IM 01:41.83
4 Hillis, Dillon Florida 100 Breaststroke 51.28
4 Whyte, Mitchell Louisville 100 Backstroke 44.64
4 Theall, Mark Texas A&M 500 Freestyle 04:10.77
4 Manoff, Blake Virginia Tech 200 Butterfly 01:40.48
4 Hoagland, Jack Notre Dame 1650 Freestyle 14:35.19
4 Delakis, Paul Ohio St 200 Freestyle 01:32.04
4 Wright, Colin William & Mary 50 Freestyle 18.98
4 Curry, Brooks LSU 100 Freestyle 41.81
4 Julian, Trenton California 400 IM 03:40.05
4 Harty, Ryan Texas 200 IM 01:41.86
5 Goldfaden, Itay South Carolina 100 Breaststroke 51.35
5 Jiang, Alvin Texas 100 Butterfly 44.93
5 Baqlah, Khader Florida 200 Freestyle 01:32.05
5 Fail, Brooks Arizona 1650 Freestyle 14:37.60
5 Vines, Braden Texas 400 IM 03:40.09
5 Castano, Gabe Penn St 50 Freestyle 19.06
6 Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 01:51.92
6 Bell, Liam Alabama 100 Breaststroke 51.39
6 Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 100 Backstroke 44.92
6 Smachlo, Miles Michigan 100 Butterfly 45.05
6 Dant, Ross NC State 1650 Freestyle 14:37.69
6 Murphy, Camden Georgia 200 Butterfly 01:40.93
6 Sanders, Grant Florida 400 IM 03:40.20
7 Korstanje, Nyls NC State 50 Freestyle 19.07
7 Corbeau, Caspar Texas 200 Breaststroke 01:52.06
7 Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 100 Breaststroke 51.44
7 Gures, Umitcan Harvard 100 Butterfly 45.13
7 Burns, Brendan Indiana 200 Butterfly 01:40.98
7 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 1650 Freestyle 14:39.48
7 Beach, Clark Florida 200 Backstroke 01:39.56
7 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 400 IM 03:40.26
7 Swift, Carter Arizona St 100 Freestyle 41.98
7 Alexander, Nick Missouri 200 IM 01:42.49
8 Callan, Patrick Michigan 500 Freestyle 04:11.79
8 Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech 200 Butterfly 01:41.01
8 Bybee, Cody Arizona St 100 Butterfly 45.19
8 Louser, Jason California 400 IM 03:40.44
8 Hassan, Mohamed Indiana 200 Freestyle 01:32.63
8 Borges, Gus Michigan 50 Freestyle 19.09
8 Dahlgren, Jack Missouri 200 Backstroke 01:39.93
8 Reed, Greg Georgia 1650 Freestyle 14:45.03
8 Kovac, Danny Missouri 200 IM 01:42.60
9 Puente Bustamante, Andres Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 01:52.39
9 Kokko, Olli Hawaii 100 Breaststroke 51.71
9 Foster, Jake Texas 400 IM 03:40.71
9 Vera, Blaise Pittsburgh 50 Freestyle 19.1
9 Varjasi, Peter Florida St 200 Freestyle 01:32.76
9 Collins, Jack Texas 1650 Freestyle 14:45.83
10 Walker, Jack Virginia 500 Freestyle 04:11.93
10 Pellini, Trent Purdue 100 Breaststroke 51.81
10 Koster, Adam Texas A&M 50 Freestyle 19.12
10 Tornqvist, Samuel Virginia Tech 200 Backstroke 01:40.10
10 Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Freestyle 14:46.25
11 Maas, Derek Alabama 100 Breaststroke 51.81
11 Lense, Noah Ohio St 200 Butterfly 01:41.57
11 Staka, Chris Texas 100 Backstroke 45.35
11 Auchinachie, Cameron Denver 50 Freestyle 19.13
11 Sancov, Alexei Southern Cali 200 Freestyle 01:32.95
11 Montesi, Jack Notre Dame 200 Backstroke 01:40.14
11 Jhong, Chris California 400 IM 03:41.41
11 Johansson, Victor Southern Cali 1650 Freestyle 14:47.27
12 Somov, Evgenii Louisville 200 Breaststroke 01:52.54
12 Shoults, Grant Stanford 500 Freestyle 04:12.45
12 Guarente, Marco Florida 100 Breaststroke 51.82
12 Grassi, Santiago Auburn 100 Butterfly 45.32
12 Dixon, David West Virginia 200 Butterfly 01:41.59
12 Alaniz, Griffin Florida St 100 Backstroke 45.44
12 Farber, Sid Denver 50 Freestyle 19.17
12 Artmann, Josh Texas 200 Backstroke 01:40.26
12 Gravley, Brennan Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:47.41
13 Burras, Lewis South Carolina 50 Freestyle 19.17
13 Mathews, Jason Ohio St 200 Breaststroke 01:52.76
13 Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 200 Butterfly 01:41.70
13 Knowles, Eric NC State 1650 Freestyle 14:47.94
13 Luht, Karl LSU 100 Backstroke 45.63
13 Khosla, Raunak Princeton 200 IM 01:43.01
14 Chan, Will Michigan 100 Breaststroke 51.91
14 Higgins, Walker Georgia 500 Freestyle 04:13.05
14 Burdisso, Federico Northwestern 200 Butterfly 01:41.92
14 Andreis, Sem Ohio St 50 Freestyle 19.18
14 Sztolcman, Christian Auburn 200 Freestyle 01:33.16
14 Gallant, Will Indiana 1650 Freestyle 14:49.00
14 Forde, Clayton Georgia 400 IM 03:42.14
15 Hein, Daniel Missouri 100 Backstroke 45.75
15 Barnum, Keefer Virginia 200 Breaststroke 01:52.91
15 Zettle, Alex Texas 500 Freestyle 04:13.14
15 Pastorek, Brennan Stanford 100 Breaststroke 51.98
15 Slaton, Micah Missouri 200 Butterfly 01:42.01
15 Dolan, Jack Arizona St 200 Freestyle 01:33.29
15 Grieshop, Sean California 400 IM 03:42.18
15 Ercegovic, Marin Arizona 100 Freestyle 42.29
15 Tysoe, Cam Wisconsin 200 Backstroke 01:40.62
15 Abbott, Taylor Tennessee 1650 Freestyle 14:50.62
15 Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 200 IM 01:43.13
16 Abaliksta, Valdas UNC 100 Breaststroke 52
16 Homans, Harry Georgia 200 Butterfly 01:42.02
16 Daly, Michael Penn St 200 Backstroke 01:40.63
16 Schilling, Sam Virginia 200 Freestyle 01:33.42
16 Perera, Nicholas Alabama 400 IM 03:42.61
16 Barone, Kyle Georgia Tech 100 Backstroke 45.77
17 Poppe, Hank Stanford 200 Breaststroke 01:52.97
17 Olszewski, Benjamin Arizona St 500 Freestyle 04:14.38
17 Garcia, Matthew Tennessee 200 Backstroke 01:40.68
17 Carlson, Evan Arizona St 100 Freestyle 42.37
17 Zarian, Michael Harvard 400 IM 03:42.66
17 Gezmis, Erge NC State 200 IM 01:43.19
18 Houseman, Kevin Northwestern 100 Breaststroke 52
18 Arvidsson, Karl California 200 Breaststroke 01:53.05
18 Santos, Gus East Carolina 100 Butterfly 45.64
18 Deliyiannis, Mihalis Louisville 50 Freestyle 19.25
18 Grender, Justin Virginia 200 Backstroke 01:40.71
18 Hill, Julian Arizona St 200 Freestyle 01:33.56
18 Johnson, Luke U.S. Navy 1650 Freestyle 14:52.11
18 Park, Jason Texas 100 Backstroke 45.82
19 Roy, Daniel Stanford 200 Breaststroke 01:53.06
19 Larson, Johnthomas Texas 500 Freestyle 04:14.96
19 Mota, Kayky Tennessee 100 Butterfly 45.65
19 Brown, Zach NC State 200 Butterfly 01:42.27
19 Mefford, Bryce California 200 Backstroke 01:40.74
19 Blandford, Connor Kentucky 400 IM 03:42.73
19 Wetzlar, Peter Kentucky 50 Freestyle 19.27
19 McKeen, Sadler Notre Dame 200 Freestyle 01:33.59
19 Curley, Hayden Louisville 1650 Freestyle 14:52.19
19 Franzman, Jack Indiana 100 Freestyle 42.45
19 Jekel, Wes Wisconsin 200 IM 01:43.20
19 Kearsey, Will Connecticut 100 Backstroke 45.93
20 Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia 500 Freestyle 04:15.03
20 Hensley, Noah NC State 100 Butterfly 45.71
20 Schultz, Aaron Notre Dame 200 Butterfly 01:42.29
20 Cancel, Miguel Florida 400 IM 03:42.74
20 Davis, Will Florida 50 Freestyle 19.28
20 Hirschberger, Matthew Stanford 1650 Freestyle 14:52.37
20 Grum, Ian Georgia 200 Backstroke 01:40.89
21 Houlie, Michael Tennessee 100 Breaststroke 52.17
21 Polianski, Max Florida St 200 Butterfly 01:42.35
21 Shaw, Jared Brigham Young 50 Freestyle 19.29
21 Namir, Daniel Arizona 200 Freestyle 01:33.66
21 Sesvold, Tyler Alabama 100 Freestyle 42.49
21 Clark, Joe Virginia 100 Backstroke 46.01
22 Scheinfeld, Charlie Texas 100 Breaststroke 52.17
22 Sherman, Nick Purdue 200 Breaststroke 01:53.31
22 Bresette, Liam Arizona St 500 Freestyle 04:15.21
22 Ksiazek, Kuba Florida St 50 Freestyle 19.3
22 Iga, Jorge Andres Arizona 200 Freestyle 01:33.71
22 Gurevich, Etay Arizona 400 IM 03:43.19
22 Makhija, Aryan Auburn 1650 Freestyle 14:53.57
22 Connolly, Alec Tennessee 100 Freestyle 42.5
22 Martos Bacarizo, Manu Northwestern 200 Backstroke 01:41.04
22 Sos, Daniel Louisville 200 IM 01:43.27
23 Jensen, Michael California 100 Freestyle 42.5
23 Anderson, Thomas Arizona 100 Backstroke 46.03
23 Johnson, Jake Harvard 200 Butterfly 01:42.46
23 Rogers, Paul Cal Poly 200 Freestyle 01:33.73
23 Aman, Caleb Wisconsin 400 IM 03:43.32
23 Roberts, Will Michigan 1650 Freestyle 14:54.04
23 Bolanos, Panos UNLV 200 Backstroke 01:41.08
24 Quinn, Gerry Florida 200 Freestyle 01:33.73
24 Sanes, Adriel Denver 100 Breaststroke 52.32
24 Lileikis, ‘aukai Hawaii 100 Butterfly 45.81
24 Vargas, Kevin Florida 400 IM 03:43.35
24 Williams, Miles Duke 100 Freestyle 42.53
24 Berlitz, Danny Michigan 1650 Freestyle 14:55.26
24 Fers Erzen, Anze Iowa 200 Backstroke 01:41.24
24 Brown, Glen Kentucky 200 IM 01:43.47
24 Young, Ethan California 100 Backstroke 46.05
25 Amdor, Wyatt Kentucky 100 Breaststroke 52.32
25 Swanepoel, Daniel Iowa 200 Breaststroke 01:53.53
25 Paulson, Colton Louisville 200 Freestyle 01:33.76
25 Hinawi, Marc Tennessee 200 Butterfly 01:42.69
25 O’Haimhirgin, Liam Utah 100 Freestyle 42.54
25 Miller, Kevin Georgia 1650 Freestyle 14:55.33
25 Mathias, Van Indiana 200 IM 01:43.50
25 Zofchak, Rob Michigan 200 Backstroke 01:41.34
25 Steele, Jacob Indiana 100 Backstroke 46.1
26 Sameh, Haridi Louisville 50 Freestyle 19.31
26 Bottelberghe, Josh Notre Dame 200 Breaststroke 01:53.63
26 Bastian, Izaak Florida St 100 Breaststroke 52.36
26 Levant, Jack Stanford 200 Freestyle 01:33.79
26 Edgemond, Jack Arizona St 200 Butterfly 01:42.86
26 Murphy, James Stanford 1650 Freestyle 14:55.70
26 Gridley, Ryan Northwestern 200 Backstroke 01:41.39
26 Cooper, Jonah Ohio St 100 Backstroke 46.16
27 Pouch, Aj Virginia Tech 200 Breaststroke 01:53.69
27 Mao, Mj Wisconsin 100 Breaststroke 52.37
27 Downing, Dillon Georgia 50 Freestyle 19.32
27 Reid, Noah Arizona 100 Butterfly 45.95
27 Smith, Zach Notre Dame 200 Butterfly 01:42.90
27 Sibirtsev, Ilia Louisville 1650 Freestyle 14:56.07
27 Storch, Casey Virginia 400 IM 03:44.02
27 Thames, Christopher UNC 200 Backstroke 01:41.41
28 Dalmolin, Jack Georgia 200 Breaststroke 01:53.69
28 Hallock, Thomas Virginia Tech 50 Freestyle 19.32
28 Friese, Eric Florida 100 Butterfly 45.97
28 Zhang, Wen Air Force 200 Freestyle 01:33.93
28 Barna, Andrej Louisville 100 Freestyle 42.57
28 Hernandez-Tome, Nico Alabama 1650 Freestyle 14:56.39
28 Lehman, Spencer Indiana 400 IM 03:44.30
28 Grant, Will Harvard 200 Backstroke 01:41.49
28 Menke, Matthew Alabama 100 Backstroke 46.21
29 Gwo, Albert Columbia 50 Freestyle 19.32
29 McCusker, Max Florida St 100 Butterfly 45.97
29 Mitchell, John Kentucky 100 Freestyle 42.57
29 Smith, Lleyton Auburn 200 Backstroke 01:41.49
29 McDaniel, Hudson Ohio St 100 Breaststroke 52.4
29 De Vos, Rahiti Utah 500 Freestyle 04:16.49
29 Armstrong, Hunter West Virginia 100 Backstroke 46.22
30 Champlin, Brett Tennessee 200 Breaststroke 01:54.03
30 Nelson, Zachary Air Force 100 Breaststroke 52.46

