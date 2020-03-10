Projecting the Cutline – 2020 NCAA Men’s Division I Championships

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Prelims

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

Championship Central

Live Stream

Psych Sheets

Live results

You can see our story on the pre-selection psych sheets here.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2020 CUTLINE PROJECTION

Though pre-selection psych sheets were revealed just a few hours ago, SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers to project out an early, unofficial cutline for invites to the 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Our early projections show all of line 29 (the swimmers ranked 29th overall in each event) earning invites, with just two line 30 swimmers making the cut.

Only three athletes lead multiple events: Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas (200 IM, 200 back), Florida sophomore Kieran Smith (200 free, 500 free), and Louisville junior Nicolas Albiero (100 fly, 200 fly)

Bear with us, as the complex invite process means we’ll be double-checking these projections as the day goes on and making updates as we see them:

ALTERNATES:

Athletes in the same line are added based on their relative proximity to NCAA A cuts in their events.

Priority Rank Last Name First Name Team Event Time 30 Verhage, Braga Tennessee 100 Butterfly 45.99 30 Baker, Ryan Virginia 200 Freestyle 01:34.11 30 Ho, Benjamin Stanford 200 Backstroke 01:41.50 30 Liang, Alex Stanford 400 IM 03:44.38 30 Wilby, Mason Kentucky 200 Butterfly 01:43.23 31 Dimitriou, Dimitrios UNC 500 Freestyle 04:16.62 31 Disette, Sam Alabama 50 Freestyle 19.36 31 Thibert, Mike Texas A&M 50 Freestyle 19.36 31 Sanders, Ethan Tennessee 1650 Freestyle 14:57.70 31 Follows, Kane Hawaii 200 Backstroke 01:41.51 31 Iida, Sam Arizona 400 IM 03:44.49 31 McDermott, Colin Ohio St 100 Backstroke 46.25

By School:

Team # of Invited Swimmers Texas 18 California 14 Florida 13 Michigan 12 Indiana 11 Louisville 10 Georgia 10 Arizona St 9 NC State 7 Alabama 7 Notre Dame 7 Ohio St 7 Virginia 7 Arizona 7 Stanford 7 Tennessee 7 Florida St 6 Texas A&M 5 Virginia Tech 5 Missouri 5 Kentucky 5 Harvard 4 Auburn 4 Northwestern 4 Wisconsin 4 Denver 3 Georgia Tech 3 LSU 2 South Carolina 2 Penn St 2 Hawaii 2 Purdue 2 Southern Cali 2 West Virginia 2 UNC 2 Iowa 2 Utah 2 Air Force 2 Minnesota 1 William & Mary 1 Pittsburgh 1 Princeton 1 East Carolina 1 U.S. Navy 1 Connecticut 1 Brigham Young 1 Cal Poly 1 UNLV 1 Duke 1 Columbia 1

Calculated List of Invitees, By Invite Priority: