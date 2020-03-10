Projecting the Cutline – 2020 NCAA Men’s Division I Championships

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020
- IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Prelims
- Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results
You can see our story on the pre-selection psych sheets here.
SEE THE FULL PRE-SELECTION NCAA MEN’S PSYCH SHEETS HERE
SELECTION CRITERIA
The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.
2020 CUTLINE PROJECTION
Though pre-selection psych sheets were revealed just a few hours ago, SwimSwam resident mathematician Andrew Mering has run the numbers to project out an early, unofficial cutline for invites to the 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Our early projections show all of line 29 (the swimmers ranked 29th overall in each event) earning invites, with just two line 30 swimmers making the cut.
Only three athletes lead multiple events: Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas (200 IM, 200 back), Florida sophomore Kieran Smith (200 free, 500 free), and Louisville junior Nicolas Albiero (100 fly, 200 fly)
Bear with us, as the complex invite process means we’ll be double-checking these projections as the day goes on and making updates as we see them:
ALTERNATES:
Athletes in the same line are added based on their relative proximity to NCAA A cuts in their events.
|Priority Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Event
|Time
|30
|Verhage,
|Braga
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|45.99
|30
|Baker,
|Ryan
|Virginia
|200 Freestyle
|01:34.11
|30
|Ho,
|Benjamin
|Stanford
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.50
|30
|Liang,
|Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|03:44.38
|30
|Wilby,
|Mason
|Kentucky
|200 Butterfly
|01:43.23
|31
|Dimitriou,
|Dimitrios
|UNC
|500 Freestyle
|04:16.62
|31
|Disette,
|Sam
|Alabama
|50 Freestyle
|19.36
|31
|Thibert,
|Mike
|Texas A&M
|50 Freestyle
|19.36
|31
|Sanders,
|Ethan
|Tennessee
|1650 Freestyle
|14:57.70
|31
|Follows,
|Kane
|Hawaii
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.51
|31
|Iida,
|Sam
|Arizona
|400 IM
|03:44.49
|31
|McDermott,
|Colin
|Ohio St
|100 Backstroke
|46.25
By School:
|Team
|# of Invited Swimmers
|Texas
|18
|California
|14
|Florida
|13
|Michigan
|12
|Indiana
|11
|Louisville
|10
|Georgia
|10
|Arizona St
|9
|NC State
|7
|Alabama
|7
|Notre Dame
|7
|Ohio St
|7
|Virginia
|7
|Arizona
|7
|Stanford
|7
|Tennessee
|7
|Florida St
|6
|Texas A&M
|5
|Virginia Tech
|5
|Missouri
|5
|Kentucky
|5
|Harvard
|4
|Auburn
|4
|Northwestern
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|Denver
|3
|Georgia Tech
|3
|LSU
|2
|South Carolina
|2
|Penn St
|2
|Hawaii
|2
|Purdue
|2
|Southern Cali
|2
|West Virginia
|2
|UNC
|2
|Iowa
|2
|Utah
|2
|Air Force
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|William & Mary
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|Princeton
|1
|East Carolina
|1
|U.S. Navy
|1
|Connecticut
|1
|Brigham Young
|1
|Cal Poly
|1
|UNLV
|1
|Duke
|1
|Columbia
|1
Calculated List of Invitees, By Invite Priority:
|Priority Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Event
|Time
|1
|Finke,
|Bobby
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:12.08
|1
|Whitley,
|Reece
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|01:49.85
|1
|Smith,
|Kieran
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|01:30.11
|1
|Albiero,
|Nicolas
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|01:38.65
|1
|Stewart,
|Coleman
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|44.04
|1
|Casas,
|Shaine
|Texas A&M
|200 Backstroke
|01:37.20
|1
|McHugh,
|Max
|Minnesota
|100 Breaststroke
|50.67
|1
|Gonzalez,
|Hugo
|California
|400 IM
|03:36.60
|1
|Krueger,
|Daniel
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|41.26
|1
|Hoffer,
|Ryan
|California
|50 Freestyle
|18.87
|2
|Rooney,
|Maxime
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|44.83
|2
|Waddell,
|Zane
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|44.1
|2
|Katz,
|Austin
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|01:37.35
|2
|Quah,
|Zheng
|California
|200 Butterfly
|01:39.15
|2
|Kibler,
|Drew
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|01:30.83
|2
|Yeadon,
|Zach
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|14:27.93
|2
|Cope,
|Tommy
|Michigan
|200 Breaststroke
|01:51.44
|2
|Auboeck,
|Felix
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|04:10.14
|2
|Sendyk,
|Pawel
|California
|50 Freestyle
|18.91
|2
|Carr,
|Daniel
|California
|200 IM
|01:41.79
|3
|Poti,
|Zachary
|Arizona St
|100 Backstroke
|44.14
|3
|Pomajevich,
|Sam
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|01:39.35
|3
|Backes,
|Zane
|Indiana
|100 Breaststroke
|51.07
|3
|Loy,
|Andrew
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|01:31.88
|3
|Blaskovic,
|Bruno
|Indiana
|50 Freestyle
|18.96
|3
|Schubert,
|Ted
|Virginia
|400 IM
|03:40.01
|3
|Willenbring,
|Matt
|Texas
|200 IM
|01:41.83
|4
|Hillis,
|Dillon
|Florida
|100 Breaststroke
|51.28
|4
|Whyte,
|Mitchell
|Louisville
|100 Backstroke
|44.64
|4
|Theall,
|Mark
|Texas A&M
|500 Freestyle
|04:10.77
|4
|Manoff,
|Blake
|Virginia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|01:40.48
|4
|Hoagland,
|Jack
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|14:35.19
|4
|Delakis,
|Paul
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|01:32.04
|4
|Wright,
|Colin
|William & Mary
|50 Freestyle
|18.98
|4
|Curry,
|Brooks
|LSU
|100 Freestyle
|41.81
|4
|Julian,
|Trenton
|California
|400 IM
|03:40.05
|4
|Harty,
|Ryan
|Texas
|200 IM
|01:41.86
|5
|Goldfaden,
|Itay
|South Carolina
|100 Breaststroke
|51.35
|5
|Jiang,
|Alvin
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|44.93
|5
|Baqlah,
|Khader
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|01:32.05
|5
|Fail,
|Brooks
|Arizona
|1650 Freestyle
|14:37.60
|5
|Vines,
|Braden
|Texas
|400 IM
|03:40.09
|5
|Castano,
|Gabe
|Penn St
|50 Freestyle
|19.06
|6
|Walker,
|Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|01:51.92
|6
|Bell,
|Liam
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|51.39
|6
|Fantoni,
|Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|44.92
|6
|Smachlo,
|Miles
|Michigan
|100 Butterfly
|45.05
|6
|Dant,
|Ross
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:37.69
|6
|Murphy,
|Camden
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|01:40.93
|6
|Sanders,
|Grant
|Florida
|400 IM
|03:40.20
|7
|Korstanje,
|Nyls
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|19.07
|7
|Corbeau,
|Caspar
|Texas
|200 Breaststroke
|01:52.06
|7
|Babinet,
|Jeremy
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|51.44
|7
|Gures,
|Umitcan
|Harvard
|100 Butterfly
|45.13
|7
|Burns,
|Brendan
|Indiana
|200 Butterfly
|01:40.98
|7
|Vargas Jacobo,
|Ricardo
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|14:39.48
|7
|Beach,
|Clark
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
|01:39.56
|7
|Swanson,
|Charlie
|Michigan
|400 IM
|03:40.26
|7
|Swift,
|Carter
|Arizona St
|100 Freestyle
|41.98
|7
|Alexander,
|Nick
|Missouri
|200 IM
|01:42.49
|8
|Callan,
|Patrick
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|04:11.79
|8
|Ivanov,
|Antani
|Virginia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|01:41.01
|8
|Bybee,
|Cody
|Arizona St
|100 Butterfly
|45.19
|8
|Louser,
|Jason
|California
|400 IM
|03:40.44
|8
|Hassan,
|Mohamed
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|01:32.63
|8
|Borges,
|Gus
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|19.09
|8
|Dahlgren,
|Jack
|Missouri
|200 Backstroke
|01:39.93
|8
|Reed,
|Greg
|Georgia
|1650 Freestyle
|14:45.03
|8
|Kovac,
|Danny
|Missouri
|200 IM
|01:42.60
|9
|Puente Bustamante,
|Andres
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|01:52.39
|9
|Kokko,
|Olli
|Hawaii
|100 Breaststroke
|51.71
|9
|Foster,
|Jake
|Texas
|400 IM
|03:40.71
|9
|Vera,
|Blaise
|Pittsburgh
|50 Freestyle
|19.1
|9
|Varjasi,
|Peter
|Florida St
|200 Freestyle
|01:32.76
|9
|Collins,
|Jack
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:45.83
|10
|Walker,
|Jack
|Virginia
|500 Freestyle
|04:11.93
|10
|Pellini,
|Trent
|Purdue
|100 Breaststroke
|51.81
|10
|Koster,
|Adam
|Texas A&M
|50 Freestyle
|19.12
|10
|Tornqvist,
|Samuel
|Virginia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.10
|10
|Calvillo,
|Mikey
|Indiana
|1650 Freestyle
|14:46.25
|11
|Maas,
|Derek
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|51.81
|11
|Lense,
|Noah
|Ohio St
|200 Butterfly
|01:41.57
|11
|Staka,
|Chris
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|45.35
|11
|Auchinachie,
|Cameron
|Denver
|50 Freestyle
|19.13
|11
|Sancov,
|Alexei
|Southern Cali
|200 Freestyle
|01:32.95
|11
|Montesi,
|Jack
|Notre Dame
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.14
|11
|Jhong,
|Chris
|California
|400 IM
|03:41.41
|11
|Johansson,
|Victor
|Southern Cali
|1650 Freestyle
|14:47.27
|12
|Somov,
|Evgenii
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|01:52.54
|12
|Shoults,
|Grant
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|04:12.45
|12
|Guarente,
|Marco
|Florida
|100 Breaststroke
|51.82
|12
|Grassi,
|Santiago
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|45.32
|12
|Dixon,
|David
|West Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|01:41.59
|12
|Alaniz,
|Griffin
|Florida St
|100 Backstroke
|45.44
|12
|Farber,
|Sid
|Denver
|50 Freestyle
|19.17
|12
|Artmann,
|Josh
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.26
|12
|Gravley,
|Brennan
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:47.41
|13
|Burras,
|Lewis
|South Carolina
|50 Freestyle
|19.17
|13
|Mathews,
|Jason
|Ohio St
|200 Breaststroke
|01:52.76
|13
|Ferraro,
|Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|01:41.70
|13
|Knowles,
|Eric
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:47.94
|13
|Luht,
|Karl
|LSU
|100 Backstroke
|45.63
|13
|Khosla,
|Raunak
|Princeton
|200 IM
|01:43.01
|14
|Chan,
|Will
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|51.91
|14
|Higgins,
|Walker
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|04:13.05
|14
|Burdisso,
|Federico
|Northwestern
|200 Butterfly
|01:41.92
|14
|Andreis,
|Sem
|Ohio St
|50 Freestyle
|19.18
|14
|Sztolcman,
|Christian
|Auburn
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.16
|14
|Gallant,
|Will
|Indiana
|1650 Freestyle
|14:49.00
|14
|Forde,
|Clayton
|Georgia
|400 IM
|03:42.14
|15
|Hein,
|Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Backstroke
|45.75
|15
|Barnum,
|Keefer
|Virginia
|200 Breaststroke
|01:52.91
|15
|Zettle,
|Alex
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|04:13.14
|15
|Pastorek,
|Brennan
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke
|51.98
|15
|Slaton,
|Micah
|Missouri
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.01
|15
|Dolan,
|Jack
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.29
|15
|Grieshop,
|Sean
|California
|400 IM
|03:42.18
|15
|Ercegovic,
|Marin
|Arizona
|100 Freestyle
|42.29
|15
|Tysoe,
|Cam
|Wisconsin
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.62
|15
|Abbott,
|Taylor
|Tennessee
|1650 Freestyle
|14:50.62
|15
|Pumputis,
|Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 IM
|01:43.13
|16
|Abaliksta,
|Valdas
|UNC
|100 Breaststroke
|52
|16
|Homans,
|Harry
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.02
|16
|Daly,
|Michael
|Penn St
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.63
|16
|Schilling,
|Sam
|Virginia
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.42
|16
|Perera,
|Nicholas
|Alabama
|400 IM
|03:42.61
|16
|Barone,
|Kyle
|Georgia Tech
|100 Backstroke
|45.77
|17
|Poppe,
|Hank
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|01:52.97
|17
|Olszewski,
|Benjamin
|Arizona St
|500 Freestyle
|04:14.38
|17
|Garcia,
|Matthew
|Tennessee
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.68
|17
|Carlson,
|Evan
|Arizona St
|100 Freestyle
|42.37
|17
|Zarian,
|Michael
|Harvard
|400 IM
|03:42.66
|17
|Gezmis,
|Erge
|NC State
|200 IM
|01:43.19
|18
|Houseman,
|Kevin
|Northwestern
|100 Breaststroke
|52
|18
|Arvidsson,
|Karl
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.05
|18
|Santos,
|Gus
|East Carolina
|100 Butterfly
|45.64
|18
|Deliyiannis,
|Mihalis
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|19.25
|18
|Grender,
|Justin
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.71
|18
|Hill,
|Julian
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.56
|18
|Johnson,
|Luke
|U.S. Navy
|1650 Freestyle
|14:52.11
|18
|Park,
|Jason
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|45.82
|19
|Roy,
|Daniel
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.06
|19
|Larson,
|Johnthomas
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|04:14.96
|19
|Mota,
|Kayky
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|45.65
|19
|Brown,
|Zach
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.27
|19
|Mefford,
|Bryce
|California
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.74
|19
|Blandford,
|Connor
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|03:42.73
|19
|Wetzlar,
|Peter
|Kentucky
|50 Freestyle
|19.27
|19
|McKeen,
|Sadler
|Notre Dame
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.59
|19
|Curley,
|Hayden
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|14:52.19
|19
|Franzman,
|Jack
|Indiana
|100 Freestyle
|42.45
|19
|Jekel,
|Wes
|Wisconsin
|200 IM
|01:43.20
|19
|Kearsey,
|Will
|Connecticut
|100 Backstroke
|45.93
|20
|Abruzzo,
|Andrew
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|04:15.03
|20
|Hensley,
|Noah
|NC State
|100 Butterfly
|45.71
|20
|Schultz,
|Aaron
|Notre Dame
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.29
|20
|Cancel,
|Miguel
|Florida
|400 IM
|03:42.74
|20
|Davis,
|Will
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|19.28
|20
|Hirschberger,
|Matthew
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|14:52.37
|20
|Grum,
|Ian
|Georgia
|200 Backstroke
|01:40.89
|21
|Houlie,
|Michael
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|52.17
|21
|Polianski,
|Max
|Florida St
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.35
|21
|Shaw,
|Jared
|Brigham Young
|50 Freestyle
|19.29
|21
|Namir,
|Daniel
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.66
|21
|Sesvold,
|Tyler
|Alabama
|100 Freestyle
|42.49
|21
|Clark,
|Joe
|Virginia
|100 Backstroke
|46.01
|22
|Scheinfeld,
|Charlie
|Texas
|100 Breaststroke
|52.17
|22
|Sherman,
|Nick
|Purdue
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.31
|22
|Bresette,
|Liam
|Arizona St
|500 Freestyle
|04:15.21
|22
|Ksiazek,
|Kuba
|Florida St
|50 Freestyle
|19.3
|22
|Iga, Jorge
|Andres
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.71
|22
|Gurevich,
|Etay
|Arizona
|400 IM
|03:43.19
|22
|Makhija,
|Aryan
|Auburn
|1650 Freestyle
|14:53.57
|22
|Connolly,
|Alec
|Tennessee
|100 Freestyle
|42.5
|22
|Martos Bacarizo,
|Manu
|Northwestern
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.04
|22
|Sos,
|Daniel
|Louisville
|200 IM
|01:43.27
|23
|Jensen,
|Michael
|California
|100 Freestyle
|42.5
|23
|Anderson,
|Thomas
|Arizona
|100 Backstroke
|46.03
|23
|Johnson,
|Jake
|Harvard
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.46
|23
|Rogers,
|Paul
|Cal Poly
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.73
|23
|Aman,
|Caleb
|Wisconsin
|400 IM
|03:43.32
|23
|Roberts,
|Will
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|14:54.04
|23
|Bolanos,
|Panos
|UNLV
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.08
|24
|Quinn,
|Gerry
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.73
|24
|Sanes,
|Adriel
|Denver
|100 Breaststroke
|52.32
|24
|Lileikis,
|‘aukai
|Hawaii
|100 Butterfly
|45.81
|24
|Vargas,
|Kevin
|Florida
|400 IM
|03:43.35
|24
|Williams,
|Miles
|Duke
|100 Freestyle
|42.53
|24
|Berlitz,
|Danny
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|14:55.26
|24
|Fers Erzen,
|Anze
|Iowa
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.24
|24
|Brown,
|Glen
|Kentucky
|200 IM
|01:43.47
|24
|Young,
|Ethan
|California
|100 Backstroke
|46.05
|25
|Amdor,
|Wyatt
|Kentucky
|100 Breaststroke
|52.32
|25
|Swanepoel,
|Daniel
|Iowa
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.53
|25
|Paulson,
|Colton
|Louisville
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.76
|25
|Hinawi,
|Marc
|Tennessee
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.69
|25
|O’Haimhirgin,
|Liam
|Utah
|100 Freestyle
|42.54
|25
|Miller,
|Kevin
|Georgia
|1650 Freestyle
|14:55.33
|25
|Mathias,
|Van
|Indiana
|200 IM
|01:43.50
|25
|Zofchak,
|Rob
|Michigan
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.34
|25
|Steele,
|Jacob
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|46.1
|26
|Sameh,
|Haridi
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|19.31
|26
|Bottelberghe,
|Josh
|Notre Dame
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.63
|26
|Bastian,
|Izaak
|Florida St
|100 Breaststroke
|52.36
|26
|Levant,
|Jack
|Stanford
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.79
|26
|Edgemond,
|Jack
|Arizona St
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.86
|26
|Murphy,
|James
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|14:55.70
|26
|Gridley,
|Ryan
|Northwestern
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.39
|26
|Cooper,
|Jonah
|Ohio St
|100 Backstroke
|46.16
|27
|Pouch,
|Aj
|Virginia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.69
|27
|Mao,
|Mj
|Wisconsin
|100 Breaststroke
|52.37
|27
|Downing,
|Dillon
|Georgia
|50 Freestyle
|19.32
|27
|Reid,
|Noah
|Arizona
|100 Butterfly
|45.95
|27
|Smith,
|Zach
|Notre Dame
|200 Butterfly
|01:42.90
|27
|Sibirtsev,
|Ilia
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|14:56.07
|27
|Storch,
|Casey
|Virginia
|400 IM
|03:44.02
|27
|Thames,
|Christopher
|UNC
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.41
|28
|Dalmolin,
|Jack
|Georgia
|200 Breaststroke
|01:53.69
|28
|Hallock,
|Thomas
|Virginia Tech
|50 Freestyle
|19.32
|28
|Friese,
|Eric
|Florida
|100 Butterfly
|45.97
|28
|Zhang,
|Wen
|Air Force
|200 Freestyle
|01:33.93
|28
|Barna,
|Andrej
|Louisville
|100 Freestyle
|42.57
|28
|Hernandez-Tome,
|Nico
|Alabama
|1650 Freestyle
|14:56.39
|28
|Lehman,
|Spencer
|Indiana
|400 IM
|03:44.30
|28
|Grant,
|Will
|Harvard
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.49
|28
|Menke,
|Matthew
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|46.21
|29
|Gwo,
|Albert
|Columbia
|50 Freestyle
|19.32
|29
|McCusker,
|Max
|Florida St
|100 Butterfly
|45.97
|29
|Mitchell,
|John
|Kentucky
|100 Freestyle
|42.57
|29
|Smith,
|Lleyton
|Auburn
|200 Backstroke
|01:41.49
|29
|McDaniel,
|Hudson
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|52.4
|29
|De Vos,
|Rahiti
|Utah
|500 Freestyle
|04:16.49
|29
|Armstrong,
|Hunter
|West Virginia
|100 Backstroke
|46.22
|30
|Champlin,
|Brett
|Tennessee
|200 Breaststroke
|01:54.03
|30
|Nelson,
|Zachary
|Air Force
|100 Breaststroke
|52.46
