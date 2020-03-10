Maxime Rooney to Swim 50 Free, 100 Free, and 100 Fly In His Final NCAAs

2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

Texas senior Maxime Rooney will be swim his 4th different lineup in 4 NCAA Championship campaigns later this month, going with a sprint-oriented lineup that will include the 50 free, the 100 fly, and the 100 free.

Rooney, who transfered from Florida last spring, will be swimming the 50 free at NCAAs for the first time. He’s brought his lifetime best down from a 19.41 to a 19.24 since he arrived at Texas, and is seeded 17th on the psych sheet, just outside of scoring range. Rooney will swim the 100 fly for the 2nd-straight NCAAs, after taking 4th in that event last year. The 100 free is the one event that has remained constant throughout Rooney’s college career; he’s yet to score at NCAAs in that event, but he’s definitely had the times for it, and he’s seeded 6th this year.

He won’t swim the 200 free, where his lifetime best of 1:31.96 from last fall would put him 4th on the psych sheet, or the 200 fly, where his lifetime/season bests of 1:40.87/1:40.94 would also project him for a top-8 finish. Rather than doubling up with one of those events and the 100 fly or 100 free, Rooney will swim the 50 free, presumably leaving him fresher for the Longhorns’ relays. He’s likely to swim on all three free relays, as well as one of the two medley relays.

Here’s a quick year-by-year look at Rooney’s NCAA lineup:

2019

100 fly – 4th

100 free – 18th

200 fly – 39th

His seed times would’ve made A-final in the 100 free and the 200 fly, but that’s a tough double. He also swam on the 800 free relay, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 free relay.

2018

200 IM – 35th

200 free – 21st

100 free – 28th

1:32.97 seed time would’ve put him just outside of the A-final. Competed on the 800 free relay, 400 medley relay, and prelims of the 400 free relay.

2017

500 free – 48th

200 free – 6th

100 free – 28th

Competed on the 800 free and 400 free relays.