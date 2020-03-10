Yeager, Varozza Among Texas Roster Cap Casualties On NCAA Psych Sheets

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020
- IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Prelims
- Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results
- Championship Central
- Live Stream
- Pre-selection Psych Sheets
- Live results
Two-time NCAA qualifier Chris Yeager is one of six Texas swimmers who likely would have made the NCAA invite line, but who are not entered in the meet, likely due to roster limits.
Though each team can enter as many swimmers as it wants on the pre-selection psych sheets that dropped this morning, each team can only bring 18 athletes to the NCAA Championships, with divers counting for half a roster spot each. In our early projections, we had 24 Texas swimmers potentially in line for NCAA invites, and with the team likely to bring four or more divers, many of those swimmers were in jeopardy of being cut.
Texas only entered 18 swimmers on the pre-selection sheets, appearing to narrow down their roster early, with two or more cuts still likely to come with 3 Texas divers already qualified with two days of Zone competition yet to go.
Here are the Texas swimmers entered on the psych sheets:
|Roster Spot
|Swimmer
|Event Ranks
|1
|Krueger, Daniel
|1, 15, 40
|2
|Rooney, Maxime
|1, 6, 17
|3
|Katz, Austin
|2, 7, 21
|4
|Kibler, Drew
|2, 6, 11
|5
|Pomajevich, Sam
|3, 12, 24
|6
|Willenbring, Matt
|3, 61, 78
|7
|Harty, Ryan
|4, 9, 10
|8
|Vines, Braden
|5, 8, 9
|9
|Jiang, Alvin
|5, 8, 41
|10
|Corbeau, Caspar
|7, 8
|11
|Foster, Jake
|9, 16, 20
|12
|Collins, Jack
|9, 39
|13
|Staka, Chris
|11, 53
|14
|Artmann, Josh
|12, 27, 81
|15
|Zettle, Alex
|15, 32
|16
|Park, Jason
|18, 21
|17
|Larson, Johnthomas
|19, 44, 61
|18
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|21, 46
On the bubble: Texas will definitely bring its top two divers, who both made multiple NCAA A finals last season. It’s very likely they’ll bring two more, who each have decent chances to finish top 8 and strong chances to score. That puts Park, Johnthomas Larson and Scheinfeld on the hot seat, as all three are seeded outside of scoring range. Scheinfeld is the lowest seed, but also has the best chance to be valuable on relays, so it might be Park and Larson in trouble.
Here are the swimmers we projected in scoring range who are not entered, along with where their season-bests would have ranked on the pre-selection sheets. The top 29 in each event qualified for the meet, with two 30th-ranked swimmers also qualifying:
|Year
|Name
|Projected Ranks
|JR
|Yeager, Chris
|14th (1650 free)
|JR
|Varozza, Preston
|20th (100 back)
|FR
|Larson, Peter
|21st (200 free)
|46th (500 free)
|SO
|Koustik, Andrew
|24th (200 fly)
|26th (400 IM)
|JR
|Neri, Parker
|24th (1650 free)
|37th (500 free)
|FR
|Harder, Ethan
|24th (200 back)
|38th (200 fly)
Leave a Reply