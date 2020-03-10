Yeager, Varozza Among Texas Roster Cap Casualties On NCAA Psych Sheets

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Prelims

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

Two-time NCAA qualifier Chris Yeager is one of six Texas swimmers who likely would have made the NCAA invite line, but who are not entered in the meet, likely due to roster limits.

Though each team can enter as many swimmers as it wants on the pre-selection psych sheets that dropped this morning, each team can only bring 18 athletes to the NCAA Championships, with divers counting for half a roster spot each. In our early projections, we had 24 Texas swimmers potentially in line for NCAA invites, and with the team likely to bring four or more divers, many of those swimmers were in jeopardy of being cut.

Texas only entered 18 swimmers on the pre-selection sheets, appearing to narrow down their roster early, with two or more cuts still likely to come with 3 Texas divers already qualified with two days of Zone competition yet to go.

Here are the Texas swimmers entered on the psych sheets:

Roster Spot Swimmer Event Ranks 1 Krueger, Daniel 1, 15, 40 2 Rooney, Maxime 1, 6, 17 3 Katz, Austin 2, 7, 21 4 Kibler, Drew 2, 6, 11 5 Pomajevich, Sam 3, 12, 24 6 Willenbring, Matt 3, 61, 78 7 Harty, Ryan 4, 9, 10 8 Vines, Braden 5, 8, 9 9 Jiang, Alvin 5, 8, 41 10 Corbeau, Caspar 7, 8 11 Foster, Jake 9, 16, 20 12 Collins, Jack 9, 39 13 Staka, Chris 11, 53 14 Artmann, Josh 12, 27, 81 15 Zettle, Alex 15, 32 16 Park, Jason 18, 21 17 Larson, Johnthomas 19, 44, 61 18 Scheinfeld, Charlie 21, 46

On the bubble: Texas will definitely bring its top two divers, who both made multiple NCAA A finals last season. It’s very likely they’ll bring two more, who each have decent chances to finish top 8 and strong chances to score. That puts Park, Johnthomas Larson and Scheinfeld on the hot seat, as all three are seeded outside of scoring range. Scheinfeld is the lowest seed, but also has the best chance to be valuable on relays, so it might be Park and Larson in trouble.

Here are the swimmers we projected in scoring range who are not entered, along with where their season-bests would have ranked on the pre-selection sheets. The top 29 in each event qualified for the meet, with two 30th-ranked swimmers also qualifying: