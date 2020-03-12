Harvard Out, 4 Men’s Alternates Added For 2020 D-I NCAAs; No Texas Cuts Yet

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020
- IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- SCY Format
Harvard’s four qualifiers no longer appear on NCAA psych sheets, and four alternates have been added in their place – two of them from Stanford.
The Ivy League canceled all spring sports, part of a wave of cancellations as the 2019 novel coronavirus and its associated COVID-19 illness has spread across the globe. The Ivy League didn’t blanket-ban winter sports still competing, but left those decisions up to individual schools. Harvard – which led all Ivy League schools with four men’s swimmers invited to NCAAs – announced that it would cancel all winter postseason play.
True to that statement, Harvard’s four male swimmers no longer appear on NCAA psych sheets, and three more alternates have been called up in their places. Here are the scratches and additions, along with their seeds in each event:
Out of NCAAs:
- William Grant, Harvard freshman – 200 IM (61st), 100 back (37th), 200 back (28th)
- Umitcan Gures, Harvard sophomore – 50 free (34th), 100 fly (7th), 200 fly (35th)
- Jacob Johnson, Harvard sophomore – 200 IM (60th), 100 fly (44th), 200 fly (23rd)
- Michael Zarian, Harvard junior – 200 IM (36th), 400 IM (17th), 200 back (42nd)
Into NCAAs:
- Braga Verhage, Tennessee senior – 50 free (43rd), 100 fly (29th), 100 back (42nd)
- Ryan Baker, Virginia senior – 50 free (36th), 200 free (30th), 100 free (35th)
- Benjamin Ho, Stanford senior – 200 IM (48th), 100 back (32nd), 200 back (29th)
- Alex Liang, Stanford junior – 200 IM (32nd), 400 IM (29th), 200 fly (29th)
Texas is still listed with 18 qualifiers, but based on coach Eddie Reese‘s comments, they’re expected to cut two swimmers to take four of their five qualified divers. That means two more from the updated alternates list should still be in line to get late invites.
Updated documents:
New Alternates List:
- Mason Wilby, Kentucky (200 fly)
- Dimitrios Dimitriou, UNC (500 free)
- Mike Thibert, Texas A&M (50 free)
- Samuel Disette, Alabama (50 free)
- Ethan Sanders, Tennessee (1650 free)
- Kane Follows, Hawaii (200 back)
With all the recent closures of sporting events. I don’t see this meet happening unfortunately.
I don’t think Eddie will cut swimmers until the moment he must do the cut and/or until he knows the meet will happen for sure. If it gets canceled before the cut, then nobody’s feelings will be hurt.
Duke just suspended all competition, so at least one more alternate added right?