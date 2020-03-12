Harvard Out, 4 Men’s Alternates Added For 2020 D-I NCAAs; No Texas Cuts Yet

2020 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28, 2020

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

SCY Format

Defending champs: Cal (1x) – results

Psych Sheets (updated 3/12)

Harvard’s four qualifiers no longer appear on NCAA psych sheets, and four alternates have been added in their place – two of them from Stanford.

The Ivy League canceled all spring sports, part of a wave of cancellations as the 2019 novel coronavirus and its associated COVID-19 illness has spread across the globe. The Ivy League didn’t blanket-ban winter sports still competing, but left those decisions up to individual schools. Harvard – which led all Ivy League schools with four men’s swimmers invited to NCAAs – announced that it would cancel all winter postseason play.

True to that statement, Harvard’s four male swimmers no longer appear on NCAA psych sheets, and three more alternates have been called up in their places. Here are the scratches and additions, along with their seeds in each event:

Out of NCAAs:

William Grant, Harvard freshman – 200 IM (61st), 100 back (37th), 200 back (28th)

Umitcan Gures, Harvard sophomore – 50 free (34th), 100 fly (7th), 200 fly (35th)

Jacob Johnson, Harvard sophomore – 200 IM (60th), 100 fly (44th), 200 fly (23rd)

Michael Zarian, Harvard junior – 200 IM (36th), 400 IM (17th), 200 back (42nd)

Into NCAAs:

Braga Verhage, Tennessee senior – 50 free (43rd), 100 fly (29th), 100 back (42nd)

Ryan Baker, Virginia senior – 50 free (36th), 200 free (30th), 100 free (35th)

Benjamin Ho, Stanford senior – 200 IM (48th), 100 back (32nd), 200 back (29th)

Alex Liang, Stanford junior – 200 IM (32nd), 400 IM (29th), 200 fly (29th)

Texas is still listed with 18 qualifiers, but based on coach Eddie Reese‘s comments, they’re expected to cut two swimmers to take four of their five qualified divers. That means two more from the updated alternates list should still be in line to get late invites.

