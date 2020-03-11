Ivy League Cancels All Spring Sports; Harvard Out of NCAA Swim/Dive

The Ivy League has just announced that they will be cancelling all sporting events that are currently scheduled for the spring of 2020. The NCAA Division I conference, made up of Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale came to a unanimous decision made by the presidents of each school.

The swim season for some Ivy League schools wrapped up last month with the women’s and men’s conference championship meets. But with women’s NCAAs next week and men’s NCAAs a week after that, it’s now up to individual schools whether they will compete or not. Harvard specifically noted that it will “cancel all winter postseason play,” which means Harvard swimmers and divers will not compete at NCAAs.

Harvard had qualified three women and four men for NCAAs in swimming:

Mikaela Dahlke, senior

Felicia Pasadyn, freshman

Jaycee Yegher, junior

William Grant, freshman

Umitcan Gures, sophomore

Jacob Johnson, sophomore

Michael Zarian, junior

Other Ivy League schools with swimmers invited include Columbia (Albert Gwo) and Princeton (Ellie Marquardt, Raunak Khosla). There has been no official word on whether those schools will attend NCAAs.

This decision builds on Tuesday’s call to cancel both the men’s and women’s four-team basketball tournaments. The tournaments were set to be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As a result, the Princeton women and Yale men have been given the conferences NCAA bids, based on regular season results.

Also cancelled were the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments that were scheduled for this weekend.

Robin Harris, Executive Director of the Ivy League said of the situation “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision”